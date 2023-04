As usual we will be locking most of the boards tomorrow for the anniversary of Hillsborough.Anyone who would like to commemorate the anniversary by ranting about the owners or transfers please feel free to do so elsewhere.Memorial Board: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=44.0 A silent thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240892.msg18810971#msg18810971 Club site: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-mark-34th-anniversary-hillsborough