Keane is a proper shite pundit beyond sound-bites and chest-thumping



Yeah what the fuck is he on about?"Harry deserves that bit of luck". Why? Because he's shit?Basically, he said it should have been a penalty, but it's nice that it wasn't given because Maguire's shite and doesn't need to feel worse about himself.Said it last weekend & I'll say it again. Punditry in this country is in the fucking gutter.