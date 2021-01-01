« previous next »
Tapping up

rednewbie

Tapping up
Today at 09:13:54 am
I honestly did not know where to post this question or if i should start a new topic so i apologize in advance to the angry admins. 

This question has been bugging me for a few days. There used to be something called tapping up. Teams, agents or managers could not talk to players until the transfer window opened. But now it seems like it's no longer a thing, Jordan Zemura has been banned from training because Udinese has sent a letter saying they are going to buy him before the end of the season. Jude Bellingham is being harassed by any team with ambition. So my question, is there a law against trying to poach players publicly before transfer windows open and how does that affect a team. Imagine Real Madrid coming after Konate in the middle of a season.
KillieRed

Re: Tapping up
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:02 am
Liverpool had to apologise for their pursuit of VVD. That wasnt that long ago.
Re: Tapping up
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:10 am
Tapping up is only an offence if Liverpool are deemed to have done it.
For teams such as Chelsea, City or Man Utd it is simply clever business and ambition.
Re: Tapping up
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:43 am
Saw this and thought we were finally going to have a thread about tap dancing. How disappointing.
Re: Tapping up
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:35:40 am
