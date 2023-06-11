':-The problems I experienced at the Champions League final in Istanbul made me wonder  how is Uefa so bad at this?a snippet...'In an attempt to keep the rival fans apart, beat Istanbuls impressively stubborn traffic and get everyone to their seats in time, Uefa had insisted that Citys fans start heading to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, in the far north-west of the city, from as early as 1pm. They were instructed to gather outside a grim fan park on the citys south coast to catch a supposed hours shuttle bus to the ground.When we arrived outside the fan park at about 3pm (with kick-off still seven hours away) a giant queue snaked down the unshaded pavement in the baking heat. Of course the only toilets were located inside the fan park  which meant queuing up, going through airport-style scanners and having our water confiscated (why?) before finding the loos, buying more water and going back out to queue for the buses again.At the front of that queue our water was taken off us again by the police before we boarded a shuttle bus to another fan park outside the stadium. With traffic gridlocked for the entire 17-mile journey, the ride took more than two hours. For others it was longer. Friends witnessed people peeing in plastic bags: in the end many people were so desperate to escape they forced the bus doors and walked the rest of the way. We watched in amusement as they overtook us on foot as we crawled to the stadium.We arrived at the fan park just before 7pm  where, if wed had any water, it would have no doubt been confiscated. Giant screens soon informed us that the bars and food stands in the fan park were now closed and we would have to head into the stadium. Still, at least there were only three hours to wait before kick-off.'