.
UK journalist chronicles his experiences trying to get to the ground, get some water when there etc... seems eerily familiar to 2005. And poor organisation, as is usual from UEFA, as we saw last year. It never changes - they never learn - despite all their empty promises and platitudes...
'Got to respect @UEFAcom who are, as ever, absolutely committed to making the experience of being a match going fan as miserable as possible even at the
@ChampionsLeague final
' - https://twitter.com/staplenick
'2hrs on a bus from town to get to the ground with no water allowed or toilets, fanzone where they stopped serving beers 3 hrs before kick off, and in the ground, 2 stalls for 20k fans to get any food/drink. This is the queue for one of them
Oh and I forgot no portaloos/toilets in the fanzone other than some RVs with single loos in them. Good luck if youre a female fan whove spent ages queuing just to use one. Pathetic @UEFAcom
Istanbul is an amazing city but an exceptionally poor choice to host an event like this given notoriously bad traffic, especially at a knackered old stadium with rubbish facilities, 26km from city centre.
75 mins in the queue for some water/food now. Mental.
Some further info on how badly organised this was:
- Shuttle bus to game took 2-3hrs, we were told not to use metro. No water, no toilets
- Once in ground, I queued 1hr 45 for water
- Buses after game non-existent, those there were didnt get away for 3hrs due to traffic
- Saw people in wheelchairs being dragged across gravel outside stadium, totally inaccessible and inappropriate
-
@JohnStapletonTV and I walked miles back to the motorway and got absolutely ripped off for a cab back to town. We had to walk through traffic on a motorway to get it
- We and those who ignored @UEFAcom advice and took metro home were best off, but wasnt possible for everyone who needed to get to airports for example
To sum up, easily the worst major event Ive ever attended. A total shambles and miserable at best as a fan. Scary at times
Hardly surprising though, @UEFAcom repeatedly show utter contempt for the people who make their product viable.
Theyre a complete joke of an organisation and should be ashamed. And they wonder why we boo their crap song
@ManCityHelp you also need to know how shambolic this was - cannot happen again. Complaints to @UEFAcom please
Last thing. I know whatll happen now, if anything:
@UEFAcom will PR out some response saying we regret some fans had a poor experience and nothing changes
I think youd struggle to find 1 City fan who thought that was a well organised/easy event to attend. It was a disgrace'
more from Miguel Delaney here - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667840079182569472?
:-
'More feedback from matchgoers:
- exhausting travel, 2.5-hour shuttle, fans standing in heat
- access routes dangerously narrow
- 2hr queues in the stadium for water
- fans in wheelchairs forced to go along motorway for taxis home
- "terrace also dangerous"
"families walking down the sides of motorways trying to find cabs. Our exit from the stadium was dangerous. Everyone filtering though one small exit
. Then crumbling steps into car park. No way this stadium should be hosting a CL final"'
Some stories from UK journalists on their way to the ground pre-match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354000.msg18899443#msg18899443