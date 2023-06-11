« previous next »
Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter  (Read 55459 times)

Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final - Cheats v Inter
« Reply #3360 on: June 11, 2023, 11:51:11 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on June 11, 2023, 10:51:26 am
Manchester City fans celebrate the moment they win the Champions League!

https://twitter.com/fbawaydays/status/1667664643722997760?s=46&t=6Hh4IObPGoSUXjIssjMYSQ

Absolute scenes amongst their fans after winning the biggest game in their clubs history  :butt

Did they think they were at a kids' school sportsday or something? That is truly pitiful.

:lmao




Some 2023 CL Final match highlights & post-match content...

.









Cheats 1 - 0 Inter; 11 minute highlights - https://filelions.to/f/lgzf27l7022s & www.dailymotion.com/video/x8lo291

more here: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1467xhv/manchester_city_vs_inter_champions_league



'Cheats v Inter Milan (1-0) | Pep Guardiola completes #SportwashedTreble! | 2023 Champions League Final Highlights' - 7 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hIS8_A5Ub34" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hIS8_A5Ub34</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hIS8_A5Ub34

the whole 5 and and half hours of BT's sycophantic coverage of the Final featuring the Cheats, can be seen here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVcqVxaauJo



Unique in it is the 1st time that a state owned club has bought / cheated / 'won' a Treble.



'Its taken 15 years but UAEs state backed project to buy football supremacy is complete. Their team Manchester City has won everything. Theyll be dancing in the streets of Abu Dhabi tonight.'

^ from https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1667637247611482113



'Man City have won 10 major trophies since PL opened an investigation that led to 115 charges relating to financial misconduct. CL, 4 PLs & 5 domestic cups. First time in years I won't be tweeting a table of all-time English trophy winners. Until it's legit.'

&

'The last CL final that @btsport will cover, and they do it with 5 HOURS of coverage that doesn't mention, not once, any question marks over how CL champions achieved it. It's all about "City taking their place as one the finest teams sport has ever seen."'

^ from https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1667641778239860736



BT commentator at full-time: 'The greatest story in club history has an ending'...  (at 3h 55m 20s into this BT Sport video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVcqVxaauJo)

^ Wilfully complicit in the celebration of ongoing cheating in football by a state-owned sportswashing project...  to attempt to deflect from their human rights abuses.

Another example of the media turning a blind eye to sportswashing and human rights abuse, through to being on the payroll?



Quote from: Ray K on June 10, 2023, 10:43:17 pm




^ though quick to point incorrectly blame Liverpool fans in their penultimate final. Yet so slow, to the point of taking 9 months, to issue any sort of meaningful apology.

English media and journalism in a nutshell.



Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on June 11, 2023, 11:52:35 am
HEADLINES you won't see:

"Club with limitless resources coached by cheque-book manager sweeps all before them..."

"Club's owners and chief financiers delighted with their victory dividends..."

"Club's cheque-book manager delighted that his ONLY managerial skill-set gets another run out with a different club.."

"Club's mercenary players all delighted to be associated with such a cunningly crafted project and the serendipitous romance of how they were all brought together and magnetised by the club's unique and stunning vision...cheque-book..."

"Club's supporters all delighted...in spite of earning not one shred of genuine respect from their peers who simply believe that their club has only done what it bloody well ought to have done on a quid-pro-quo basis....given that this was the utterly transparent success model their re-branded club was always pursuing right from day one..."

 :o :D







^ from 'Manchester City's Success Came at a High Price': www.statista.com/chart/18001/transfer-balance-of-football-clubs-since-2008

(May 2023 article; transfer fees only - does not include agents fees or off book payments, or wages, dual contracts, ambassadorships, or 'consultancy' payments, & PR fees etc)





Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3361 on: June 11, 2023, 11:52:15 am »
Quote from: BER on June 11, 2023, 10:21:06 am
Man City fans don't exist in the wild at least.
I've only ever known one Citehh fan. I don't know a single Abu Dhabi Sportswash fan.

✳️*️⃣✳️
« Reply #3362 on: June 11, 2023, 11:54:20 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 11, 2023, 11:19:22 am
Lukaku's record in European finals is incredible. Missed the penalty in the Super Cup shootout in 2013 to deny Chelsea the trophy, scored Sevilla's winner in the Europa League final 2020, and came up with whatever the fuck that was last night. Even when he scored for United in the Super Cup final against Madrid they lost. A shameful record. Remember that time he missed a penalty for Everton in the FA Cup semi too? Some players just aren't cut out for the big games and I suggest at his age it can't be long before a move to Turkey or America comes calling.

He is an absolute crab.
Re: 2023 Champions League Final - Cheats 1-0 Inter - the hollow #SportswashTreble *
« Reply #3363 on: June 11, 2023, 12:00:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 11, 2023, 11:54:20 am
He is an absolute crab.

I don't think he got it wrong by starting Dzeko despite his age. Just the wrong opponents to play to his strengths against. That said, if he came on late on when they had a couple of chances he'd be much better off than Lukaku, you can't underestimate those types of players who just have the mentality to do it time and again in big games. Giroud is the same at Milan.

Not sure how people will look back on Lukaku. His goal record suggests a far better player than he actually is, and as I mentioned earlier he's always been allergic to big games. Not unlike Kane in that way.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3364 on: June 11, 2023, 12:17:58 pm »
.
UK journalist chronicles his experiences trying to get to the ground, get some water when there etc... seems eerily familiar to 2005. And poor organisation, as is usual from UEFA, as we saw last year. It never changes - they never learn - despite all their empty promises and platitudes...


'Got to respect @UEFAcom who are, as ever, absolutely committed to making the experience of being a match going fan as miserable as possible even at the
@ChampionsLeague final' - https://twitter.com/staplenick



'2hrs on a bus from town to get to the ground with no water allowed or toilets, fanzone where they stopped serving beers 3 hrs before kick off, and in the ground, 2 stalls for 20k fans to get any food/drink. This is the queue for one of them

Oh and I forgot no portaloos/toilets in the fanzone other than some RVs with single loos in them. Good luck if youre a female fan whove spent ages queuing just to use one. Pathetic @UEFAcom

Istanbul is an amazing city but an exceptionally poor choice to host an event like this given notoriously bad traffic, especially at a knackered old stadium with rubbish facilities, 26km from city centre.

75 mins in the queue for some water/food now. Mental.

Some further info on how badly organised this was:
- Shuttle bus to game took 2-3hrs, we were told not to use metro. No water, no toilets
- Once in ground, I queued 1hr 45 for water
- Buses after game non-existent, those there were didnt get away for 3hrs due to traffic

- Saw people in wheelchairs being dragged across gravel outside stadium, totally inaccessible and inappropriate
-
@JohnStapletonTV and I walked miles back to the motorway and got absolutely ripped off for a cab back to town. We had to walk through traffic on a motorway to get it

- We and those who ignored @UEFAcom advice and took metro home were best off, but wasnt possible for everyone who needed to get to airports for example

To sum up, easily the worst major event Ive ever attended. A total shambles and miserable at best as a fan. Scary at times

Hardly surprising though, @UEFAcom repeatedly show utter contempt for the people who make their product viable.

Theyre a complete joke of an organisation and should be ashamed. And they wonder why we boo their crap song

@ManCityHelp you also need to know how shambolic this was - cannot happen again. Complaints to @UEFAcom please

Last thing. I know whatll happen now, if anything:

@UEFAcom will PR out some response saying we regret some fans had a poor experience and nothing changes

I think youd struggle to find 1 City fan who thought that was a well organised/easy event to attend. It was a disgrace'



more from Miguel Delaney here - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667840079182569472? :-

'More feedback from matchgoers:
- exhausting travel, 2.5-hour shuttle, fans standing in heat
- access routes dangerously narrow
- 2hr queues in the stadium for water
- fans in wheelchairs forced to go along motorway for taxis home
- "terrace also dangerous"

"families walking down the sides of motorways trying to find cabs. Our exit from the stadium was dangerous. Everyone filtering though one small exit. Then crumbling steps into car park. No way this stadium should be hosting a CL final"'


Some stories from UK journalists on their way to the ground pre-match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354000.msg18899443#msg18899443

Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3365 on: June 11, 2023, 12:38:33 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 11, 2023, 12:17:58 pm
.
UK journalist chronicles his experiences trying to get to the ground, get some water when there etc... seems eerily familiar to 2005. And poor organisation, as is usall from UEFA, as we saw last year. It never changes - they never learn - despite all their empty promises and platitudes...


'Got to respect @UEFAcom who are, as ever, absolutely committed to making the experience of being a match going fan as miserable as possible even at the
@ChampionsLeague final' - https://twitter.com/staplenick



'2hrs on a bus from town to get to the ground with no water allowed or toilets, fanzone where they stopped serving beers 3 hrs before kick off, and in the ground, 2 stalls for 20k fans to get any food/drink. This is the queue for one of them

Oh and I forgot no portaloos/toilets in the fanzone other than some RVs with single loos in them. Good luck if youre a female fan whove spent ages queuing just to use one. Pathetic @UEFAcom

Istanbul is an amazing city but an exceptionally poor choice to host an event like this given notoriously bad traffic, especially at a knackered old stadium with rubbish facilities, 26km from city centre.

75 mins in the queue for some water/food now. Mental.

Some further info on how badly organised this was:
- Shuttle bus to game took 2-3hrs, we were told not to use metro. No water, no toilets
- Once in ground, I queued 1hr 45 for water
- Buses after game non-existent, those there were didnt get away for 3hrs due to traffic

- Saw people in wheelchairs being dragged across gravel outside stadium, totally inaccessible and inappropriate
-
@JohnStapletonTV and I walked miles back to the motorway and got absolutely ripped off for a cab back to town. We had to walk through traffic on a motorway to get it

- We and those who ignored @UEFAcom advice and took metro home were best off, but wasnt possible for everyone who needed to get to airports for example

To sum up, easily the worst major event Ive ever attended. A total shambles and miserable at best as a fan. Scary at times

Hardly surprising though, @UEFAcom repeatedly show utter contempt for the people who make their product viable.

Theyre a complete joke of an organisation and should be ashamed. And they wonder why we boo their crap song

@ManCityHelp you also need to know how shambolic this was - cannot happen again. Complaints to @UEFAcom please

Last thing. I know whatll happen now, if anything:

@UEFAcom will PR out some response saying we regret some fans had a poor experience and nothing changes

I think youd struggle to find 1 City fan who thought that was a well organised/easy event to attend. It was a disgrace'



more from Miguel Delaney here - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667840079182569472? :-

'More feedback from matchgoers:
- exhausting travel, 2.5-hour shuttle, fans standing in heat
- access routes dangerously narrow
- 2hr queues in the stadium for water
- fans in wheelchairs forced to go along motorway for taxis home
- "terrace also dangerous"

"families walking down the sides of motorways trying to find cabs. Our exit from the stadium was dangerous. Everyone filtering though one small exit. Then crumbling steps into car park. No way this stadium should be hosting a CL final"'


Some stories from UK journalists on their way to the ground pre-match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354000.msg18899443#msg18899443

Yes, really appalling and proves once again that the authorities have learnt nothing and that fan safety continues to be risked by those running the game. Its going to take another disaster before they learn from it.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3366 on: June 11, 2023, 01:00:07 pm »
.
Guardian, Independent & Mirror running with stories on the chaos too...


'Uefa treated fans at Istanbul Champions League final like cattle, say supporters':-

After the game, people were unable to return to their hotels until past 3am amid a scramble for shuttle buses

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/11/uefa-treated-fans-at-istanbul-champions-league-final-like-cattle-say-supporters


a snippet...

'Uefa has been accused of treating fans at the Champions League final in Istanbul like cattle, with Manchester City supporters unable to return to their city centre hotels until past 3am after a late kick-off and a scramble for shuttle buses at the end of the game.

A chaotic free for all outside the Atatürk Olympic Stadium caused full buses of fans that had been laid on to return them to the centre of Istanbul, more than 15 miles away, to stand for more than an hour and a half before they could start to make the journey back, fans said.

Some supporters of City and Internazionale said they were unable to even get on a bus and were charged as much as 300 (£256) for a taxi from the remote İkitelli district on the far western outskirts of the sprawling Turkish city. Such a journey would normally cost about 15 (£12).

Whats the point of having a fantastic showcase final, with fireworks and all the rest, but not having any infrastructure to get fans back, said Steve Redmayne, 41, who had travelled with his father Colin, 74, and son Joe, 14. It was a shambles. When we finally got on a shuttle bus back, it sat for 90 minutes without moving. We got back after 3am. We paid 150 (£128) for a taxi there, too, as the queues for the shuttle buses going to the stadium were horrendous.'

&

'Last February, Uefa was accused of bearing primary responsibility for the catastrophic organisational and safety failures of last seasons Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris last May.

Teargas and pepper spray were used by the French police on fans as huge numbers of people were crushed together. Uefa, the French police and government ministers had claimed without any basis in fact that the problem had been the fault of thousands of Liverpool fans arriving without valid tickets.

How does Uefa get away with treating people like cattle? asked Jeff White, 62, from Salford.'



'A dangerous mess: Uefa under more pressure from fans after Champions League final chaos' - by Miguel Delaney:-

Manchester City and Inter Milan supporters experienced lengthy journeys to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul and a shortage of water and toilets for Uefas showpiece event

www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/champions-league-final-uefa-man-city-fans-b2355485.html



'Man City fans caught up in Champions League final chaos in bottle-neck outside stadium':-

Manchester City fans were caught up in a bottle-neck situation outside the entrance to Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday evening

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-city-fans-champions-league-30203749



'Champions League final 2023: Transport chaos leaves Man City fans facing long delays outside Istanbul stadium':-

Situation described as a shambles as official shuttle buses forced to drop fans on the roadside and make long walk to the stadium on foot

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/champions-league-final-2023-transport-man-city-fans-long-delays-istanbul-stadium-2403308 - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/WNWrM



'Man City fans walk on motorway to get to Champions League final amid Istanbul travel chaos':-

Manchester City fans are facing travel chaos as they get to the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul for the 2023 Champions League final vs Inter Milan.

www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-champions-league-final-27097421



'(Video) Chaos before UCL final shows UEFA have learned nothing from Liverpool fans ordeal in Paris':-

www.empireofthekop.com/2023/06/11/man-city-fans-overcrowding-istanbul-uefa



'Man City fans experience shows UEFA havent learnt fast enough from Paris':-

A year on from the events of the 2022 Champions League Final, Man City supporters experience in Istanbul shows UEFA havent made changes quickly enough.

www.thisisanfield.com/2023/06/man-city-fans-experience-shows-uefa-havent-learnt-fast-enough-from-paris

Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3367 on: June 11, 2023, 01:02:43 pm »
Those poor four supporters

I hope this shines yet more light on UEFA after Paris though
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3368 on: June 11, 2023, 01:18:55 pm »
Just feel completely ambivalent to them winning it.

I didn't watch it and I really don't care that they won, everything about them just feels hollow and superficial.
« Reply #3369 on: June 11, 2023, 01:27:38 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 10, 2023, 10:53:44 pm
An actual Redcafe quote from their City Financial doping thread. The c*nts have only started caring this season.

"The thing is, outside of us United fans, no one seems to care..."

Ha! The lack of self-awareness is staggering.

They've been cheering on City more loudly than anyone. Remember when these financially-doped, human rights abusing cheats were 'saving football' from the biggest villains of all? Liverpool fans who celebrate when their club wins trophies...

Honestly, the only small silver lining in this is that those absolute dopes are now having their achievements tainted too.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3370 on: June 11, 2023, 01:48:07 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on June 11, 2023, 11:25:25 am
If in theory the PL found them guilty and stripped them off their titles would they still keep the CL, or would a PL ruling apply to UEFA as well?

They are getting stripped of nothing. Not even points

They'll be getting stripped of bribe money by any other name
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3371 on: June 11, 2023, 01:52:28 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 10, 2023, 10:53:44 pm
An actual Redcafe quote from their City Financial doping thread. The c*nts have only started caring this season.

"The thing is, outside of us United fans, no one seems to care..."

Literally supporting city v us they were

Now it's a problem though

I went on other clubs forums at the time to scope which clubs had the largest % of who wanted us to win

Out of the top clubs it was Arsenal.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3372 on: June 11, 2023, 01:58:03 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 11, 2023, 12:17:58 pm
.
UK journalist chronicles his experiences trying to get to the ground, get some water when there etc... seems eerily familiar to 2005. And poor organisation, as is usual from UEFA, as we saw last year. It never changes - they never learn - despite all their empty promises and platitudes...


'Got to respect @UEFAcom who are, as ever, absolutely committed to making the experience of being a match going fan as miserable as possible even at the
@ChampionsLeague final' - https://twitter.com/staplenick



'2hrs on a bus from town to get to the ground with no water allowed or toilets, fanzone where they stopped serving beers 3 hrs before kick off, and in the ground, 2 stalls for 20k fans to get any food/drink. This is the queue for one of them

Oh and I forgot no portaloos/toilets in the fanzone other than some RVs with single loos in them. Good luck if youre a female fan whove spent ages queuing just to use one. Pathetic @UEFAcom

Istanbul is an amazing city but an exceptionally poor choice to host an event like this given notoriously bad traffic, especially at a knackered old stadium with rubbish facilities, 26km from city centre.

75 mins in the queue for some water/food now. Mental.

Some further info on how badly organised this was:
- Shuttle bus to game took 2-3hrs, we were told not to use metro. No water, no toilets
- Once in ground, I queued 1hr 45 for water
- Buses after game non-existent, those there were didnt get away for 3hrs due to traffic

- Saw people in wheelchairs being dragged across gravel outside stadium, totally inaccessible and inappropriate
-
@JohnStapletonTV and I walked miles back to the motorway and got absolutely ripped off for a cab back to town. We had to walk through traffic on a motorway to get it

- We and those who ignored @UEFAcom advice and took metro home were best off, but wasnt possible for everyone who needed to get to airports for example

To sum up, easily the worst major event Ive ever attended. A total shambles and miserable at best as a fan. Scary at times

Hardly surprising though, @UEFAcom repeatedly show utter contempt for the people who make their product viable.

Theyre a complete joke of an organisation and should be ashamed. And they wonder why we boo their crap song

@ManCityHelp you also need to know how shambolic this was - cannot happen again. Complaints to @UEFAcom please

Last thing. I know whatll happen now, if anything:

@UEFAcom will PR out some response saying we regret some fans had a poor experience and nothing changes

I think youd struggle to find 1 City fan who thought that was a well organised/easy event to attend. It was a disgrace'



more from Miguel Delaney here - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1667840079182569472? :-

'More feedback from matchgoers:
- exhausting travel, 2.5-hour shuttle, fans standing in heat
- access routes dangerously narrow
- 2hr queues in the stadium for water
- fans in wheelchairs forced to go along motorway for taxis home
- "terrace also dangerous"

"families walking down the sides of motorways trying to find cabs. Our exit from the stadium was dangerous. Everyone filtering though one small exit. Then crumbling steps into car park. No way this stadium should be hosting a CL final"'


Some stories from UK journalists on their way to the ground pre-match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354000.msg18899443#msg18899443

After Paris I will never attend another UEFA final. Cancer of an organisation and yet another thing I detest about football
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3373 on: June 11, 2023, 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Koplord on June 11, 2023, 01:58:03 pm
After Paris I will never attend another UEFA final. Cancer of an organisation and yet another thing I detest about football

Took me a long time just to enjoy going to home games again after Paris.  Ill do finals in places I trust the local organisations, been to 4 European cup finals, 1 uefa and 1 super cup, only happy with the treatment in Germany and Monaco.

Wont even do dublin next year if we make it, itll be carnage with the amount of fans and its too fuckin expensive
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3374 on: June 11, 2023, 02:24:18 pm »
Can honestly say when Utd won the treble I was genuinely guttedI remember them coming back and Ferguson walking into I think it was the MEN with the three trophies and was not only pissed that we had fallen so far but also jealous and thinking their dominance was never going to end.
They also won it in a way in which they rode their luck massively from scoring those two last minute goals in the cup against us to Bergkamp missing that pen in the semi to the Giggs goal to being two down against Juventus to the Ole has won it moment in the final after being outplayed .They could have won nothing but won all three
With City Im genuinely not arsed apart from the fact footy is basically fucked now, they won all three with zero drama and its been pretty much nailed on for weeks now . Winning your first European Cup should never be like that

Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3375 on: June 11, 2023, 02:29:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 10, 2023, 10:53:44 pm
An actual Redcafe quote from their City Financial doping thread. The c*nts have only started caring this season.

"The thing is, outside of us United fans, no one seems to care..."

Wow, the level of cluelessness in that quote, united fans have been cheering the cheating fuckers on for years due to city mostly preventing us from winning the league and seemingly the majority of united fans are crying out for their own sportswashers too, since spending as much as city over that period is not enough for them.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3376 on: June 11, 2023, 02:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on June 11, 2023, 02:29:50 pm
Wow, the level of cluelessness in that quote, united fans have been cheering the cheating fuckers on for years due to city mostly preventing us from winning the league and seemingly the majority of united fans are crying out for their own sportswashers too, since spending as much as city over that period is not enough for them.

I have mulled over the idea of signing up there in peace and laying down what we have in common such as the enemy

However I presume I'd get insulted immediately by at least a few

Anyone ever done this on a rival forum? We have a few like Black and White Paul who hasn't been hounded out by us..
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3377 on: June 11, 2023, 02:53:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 11, 2023, 02:33:35 pm
I have mulled over the idea of signing up there in peace and laying down what we have in common such as the enemy

However I presume I'd get insulted immediately by at least a few

Anyone ever done this on a rival forum? We have a few like Black and White Paul who hasn't been hounded out by us..

Based on the quotes of others on here, the "reds" on there seem to be this weird creature that likes to kiss up to mancs more than an evertonian does, even posting complimentary stuff about them on there during our own matches, doesn't seem a place that is too keen on actual reds.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3378 on: June 11, 2023, 03:01:29 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 11, 2023, 11:51:11 am




^ from 'Manchester City's Success Came at a High Price': www.statista.com/chart/18001/transfer-balance-of-football-clubs-since-2008

(May 2023 article; transfer fees only - does not include agents fees or off book payments, or wages, dual contracts, ambassadorships, or 'consultancy' payments, & PR fees etc)



Daft thing is, they would have been allowed to lose over £600m that their owner could cover over that 15 years and not broken any ffp rules and since they weren't in europe anyway at the time, they could have still had their initial takeover transfer splurge too.

If they had skipped the cheating and grew organically over this time, they could have actually grown into a position where they were challenging through their own efforts by now and surely that would be a more effective story for the purposes of sportswashing compared with a decade and a half of cheating with asterisks against every trophy they have bought during that time?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3379 on: June 11, 2023, 03:07:56 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 11, 2023, 02:33:35 pm


Anyone ever done this on a rival forum? We have a few like Black and White Paul who hasn't been hounded out by us..
Paul has been a member here for nearly 20 years. 2 years before I registered.
Always been a sound lad who supported our campaigns, Hillsborough, etc...and he hates Saudicastle owners.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3380 on: June 11, 2023, 04:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on June 11, 2023, 02:24:18 pm
Can honestly say when Utd won the treble I was genuinely guttedI remember them coming back and Ferguson walking into I think it was the MEN with the three trophies and was not only pissed that we had fallen so far but also jealous and thinking their dominance was never going to end.
They also won it in a way in which they rode their luck massively from scoring those two last minute goals in the cup against us to Bergkamp missing that pen in the semi to the Giggs goal to being two down against Juventus to the Ole has won it moment in the final after being outplayed .They could have won nothing but won all three
With City Im genuinely not arsed apart from the fact footy is basically fucked now, they won all three with zero drama and its been pretty much nailed on for weeks now . Winning your first European Cup should never be like that

I still havent got over uniteds treble(that bergkamp pen miss then giggs goal) . Couldnt care less about citys.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3381 on: June 11, 2023, 04:53:40 pm »
Obviously would have preferred city not to win last night, but couldnt give a shit about their treble because theyre irrelevant and cheating bastards.

Their fan park was a joke and the scenes in the ground at the end of them winning were a joke. Normally when a team wins a major trophy, especially if its your first, there will be limbs and mad celebrations in the ground. This is just embarrassing, youd think that they were 4-0 up and theyd just won a penalty, or Inter had a goal ruled out by VAR.

https://twitter.com/fellwalker10/status/1667814504405557248?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA

If United, or Everton had just done the treble then Id be fuming, but I honestly dont care with city as theyre a shit stain on the PL with all of their charges hanging over their head.

I see theyve planned their tiny bus route for the parade tomorrow and asking fans to bring inflatable bananas ffs.

Hopefully the bald fraud will piss off somewhere else now, or to take a sabbatical.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3382 on: Yesterday at 01:01:40 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on June 11, 2023, 04:53:40 pm
Obviously would have preferred city not to win last night, but couldnt give a shit about their treble because theyre irrelevant and cheating bastards.

Their fan park was a joke and the scenes in the ground at the end of them winning were a joke. Normally when a team wins a major trophy, especially if its your first, there will be limbs and mad celebrations in the ground. This is just embarrassing, youd think that they were 4-0 up and theyd just won a penalty, or Inter had a goal ruled out by VAR.

https://twitter.com/fellwalker10/status/1667814504405557248?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA

If United, or Everton had just done the treble then Id be fuming, but I honestly dont care with city as theyre a shit stain on the PL with all of their charges hanging over their head.

I see theyve planned their tiny bus route for the parade tomorrow and asking fans to bring inflatable bananas ffs.

Hopefully the bald fraud will piss off somewhere else now, or to take a sabbatical.

They celebrate that way because deep down they know how hollow it is.

I refuse to accept that their are fully grown adults that support Abu Dhabi that genuinely believe they've done nothing wrong. They'll all scream innocence until blue in the face, of course, but deep down, they know.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League thread - Quarters, Semis, and Final: Cheats * v Inter
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 12:02:03 pm »

'If Uefa can charge £600 for a ticket, why cant they give out free water to fans?':-

The problems I experienced at the Champions League final in Istanbul made me wonder  how is Uefa so bad at this?

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/jun/12/uefa-ticket-football-match-free-water


a snippet...


'In an attempt to keep the rival fans apart, beat Istanbuls impressively stubborn traffic and get everyone to their seats in time, Uefa had insisted that Citys fans start heading to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, in the far north-west of the city, from as early as 1pm. They were instructed to gather outside a grim fan park on the citys south coast to catch a supposed hours shuttle bus to the ground.

When we arrived outside the fan park at about 3pm (with kick-off still seven hours away) a giant queue snaked down the unshaded pavement in the baking heat. Of course the only toilets were located inside the fan park  which meant queuing up, going through airport-style scanners and having our water confiscated (why?) before finding the loos, buying more water and going back out to queue for the buses again.

At the front of that queue our water was taken off us again by the police before we boarded a shuttle bus to another fan park outside the stadium. With traffic gridlocked for the entire 17-mile journey, the ride took more than two hours. For others it was longer. Friends witnessed people peeing in plastic bags: in the end many people were so desperate to escape they forced the bus doors and walked the rest of the way. We watched in amusement as they overtook us on foot as we crawled to the stadium.

We arrived at the fan park just before 7pm  where, if wed had any water, it would have no doubt been confiscated. Giant screens soon informed us that the bars and food stands in the fan park were now closed and we would have to head into the stadium. Still, at least there were only three hours to wait before kick-off.'
