Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
In the away game, away from the home environment, Div will shine.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:54:00 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm
Bloody awful game, particularly compared to last night.

CL needs a strong Milan and Inter (a bit of a cliche from last decade) but this isn't it, despite them in the semis and one in final.

If we won our group and had Napoli's path we'd have made the final again.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm
Rafael Leao must be better than peak Messi if he's the reason Napoli lost to this shower of jokers.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:54:00 pm
CL needs a strong Milan and Inter but this isn't it.

If we won our group and had Napoli's path we'd have made the final again.

Mate, 2 months ago you were saying we'll finish bottom half of the table. Now we were making the Champions League final?
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:56:03 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm
Rafael Leao must be better than peak Messi if he's the reason Napoli lost to this shower of jokers.

He is a fantastic dribbler mate.  ;D
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm
Mate, 2 months ago you were saying we'll finish bottom half of the table. Now we were making the Champions League final?

With the path Napoli had to the final we'd have still beat Frankfurt and Milan and fancied our chances against Inter.

In 20/21 we had that dreadful spell (and had Kabak and Phillips CB) and still beat Leipzig easily last 16. Fell short as always to Real Madrid.

That half of the draw is utter shite and Napoli choked.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:58:22 pm
Neither of these will have a prayer in the final.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:58:23 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm
Bloody awful game, particularly compared to last night.

The final will be like the time Watford lost 6-0 in the FA Cup final unless Real Madrid can somehow find a way through.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
What a lousy game.

Italian football is fucked.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 09:59:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm
With the path Napoli had to the final we'd have still beat Frankfurt and Milan and fancied our chances against Inter.

In 20/21 we had that dreadful spell (and had Kabak and Phillips CB) and still beat Leipzig easily last 16. Fell short as always to Real Madrid.

That half of the draw is utter shite and Napoli choked.

If we can squeeze into it again next year and bring a few top players in this summer we'll be right back at the business end of things next year looking to win it again, providing we don't get Madrid of course.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 10:00:26 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:58:22 pm
Neither of these will have a prayer in the final.

We knew that long ago.
I thought Napoli may do something on this side of the draw, but they fizzled out. Whoever wins at the Etihad will lift the trophy.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 10:00:46 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:51:56 pm
Junior Messias has been pitiful since coming on.
He's a very naughty boy.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 10:01:42 pm
They'll be dancing on the streets of Milan tonight!
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Yesterday at 11:07:46 pm
Rio 'stonewall pen' about that pen

Did he have money on Inter. Absolute garbage decision and I'm happy VAR stepped in for once and just kind of went 'mate that was a pretty shit call' instead of this obvious error business
Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter & Semi-Finals...
Today at 02:41:56 am
This year's final is going to be one the most boring ones in a while. No chance any of the Milan teams can beat Real or City.
