2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...

A Red Abroad

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 12, 2023, 10:07:21 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 12, 2023, 10:06:12 pm
Ancelotti's keepy uppy was the highlights for me,way more impressive than Arsenals fucking midfield!

 ;D
Bullet500

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 12, 2023, 10:08:56 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on April 12, 2023, 10:04:12 pm
Well see in the summer what type of midfielder Arteta goes for, I think that will put any argument you and I have to bed, Im willing to bet its not another number 10.
The argument is can Mount play Xhaka's position (of this year) better than Xhaka.

Not what midfielder Arteta will go for in summer. In that case, our priority clearly is a holding midfielder who can also cover Xhaka's current position.
Coolie High

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 12, 2023, 10:10:25 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 12, 2023, 10:08:56 pm
The argument is can Mount play Xhaka's position (of this year) better than Xhaka.

Not what midfielder Arteta will go for in summer. In that case, our priority clearly is a holding midfielder who can also cover Xhaka's current position.

Yes but if he can play Xhakas position so well why wont Arteta be going for a midfielder of a similar profile in the summer and instead opt for another more defensive midfielder?
Bullet500

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 12, 2023, 10:18:34 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on April 12, 2023, 10:10:25 pm
Yes but if he can play Xhakas position so well why wont Arteta be going for a midfielder of a similar profile in the summer and instead opt for another more defensive midfielder?
Arteta's own words on Xhaka's position: https://www.sportskeeda.com/football/news-i-need-unlock-something-brain-mikel-arteta-reveals-threatened-replace-arsenal-star-unless-changed-role Long term, we need an upgrade there.

Now Xhaka has proven that he can do a half-decent job here. Team's priority priorities can be different. Right now, if the alleged rapist gets injured (or convicted), Arsenal doesn't have any holding midfield replacement. Jorginho is a stopgap on a 1.5 year contract. Another player we need is a right back and may be a better CB backup than Holding.

coolbyrne

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 12, 2023, 10:37:00 pm
Quote from: oojason on April 12, 2023, 09:55:55 pm
Carlo Ancelotti skills - https://streamin.me/v/a3512419 & https://v.redd.it/su2jyva3oita1

Chelsea Fans leaving Santiago Bernabeu 15 minutes before the final whistle - https://v.redd.it/weq5dkr3oita1 & https://v.redd.it/i18hxxctoita1


AC Milan 1 - 0 Napoli; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/12-04-2023-ac-milan-vs-napoli

Real Madrid 2 -0 Chelsea; 9 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/12-04-2023-real-madrid-vs-chelsea



Do you have the Chilwell red?
oojason

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 12, 2023, 11:09:25 pm
BobPaisley3

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 12, 2023, 11:21:42 pm
Napoli in a spot of bother here. 1-0 in isolation isnt a disaster but Kim and Anguissa are now both suspended and Oshimen still not fit. Potentially missing the spine of their side. If Milan score I think theyre through.
coolbyrne

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 12, 2023, 11:28:03 pm
Quote from: oojason on April 12, 2023, 11:09:25 pm
Aye, mate:-


Thanks! You're my go-to for things I missed. Much appreciated.
A Red Abroad

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 12, 2023, 11:45:02 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on April 12, 2023, 11:28:03 pm
Thanks! You're my go-to for things I missed. Much appreciated.

And mine.

Jason is a top bloke. :)
Fordy

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 13, 2023, 09:43:11 am
If Trent would have got battered and given a new one like James did last night then people would be talking about it for months.
Kopenhagen

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 13, 2023, 12:59:16 pm
oldman

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 13, 2023, 01:08:33 pm
Fucking mcmanamnannan and some other muppet saying that 2 - 0 defeat gives chelsea a great chance in the second leg 😂😂
Claire.

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
April 14, 2023, 04:32:31 pm
Are the UCL contracts being renewed does anyone know?

Was just doing a survey for Apple and it was a competition listed in a 'I'd like to see more of' -> 'what competitions are you interested in' section 👀
oojason

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
Today at 06:42:48 pm
.
Tonight's 2nd leg matches - both are 8pm kick offs...


Napoli vs AC Milan : BT Sport 2 : Milan lead 1-0 from the 1st leg.

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesús, Mário Rui; Zielinski, Lobotka, Ndombélé; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Theo Hernández; Bennacer, Tonali; Leao, Krunic, Brahim Díaz; Giroud.   (Origi is on the bench)

^ https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?132 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?190 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?190 & https://fsl-streams.click/ss-v1 & https://fsl-streams.click/bt-sport-2-uk & https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/n%D0%B0%D1%80%D0%BEl%D1%96_m%D1%96l%D0%B0n_127573002



Chelsea vs Real Madrid : BT Sport 1 : Real lead 2-0 from the 1st leg.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Fofana, Thiago Silva; Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Enzo, Kante, Cucurella; Gallagher, Havertz.
Real M. XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alba, Camavinga; Modric, Kroos, Valverde; Vinícius Júnior, Benzema, Rodrygo.

^ https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?131 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?152 & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://fsl-streams.click/cbs-usa & https://fsl-streams.click/btspp1 & https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81h%D0%B5ls%D0%B5%D0%B0_r%D0%B5%D0%B0l_m%D0%B0dr%D1%96d_127573003
oojason

Re: 2022/23 Champions League - Quarter-Finals...
Today at 06:45:56 pm
Quote from: Claire. on April 14, 2023, 04:32:31 pm
Are the UCL contracts being renewed does anyone know?

Was just doing a survey for Apple and it was a competition listed in a 'I'd like to see more of' -> 'what competitions are you interested in' section 👀

I think BT Sport (or the rebranding of them becoming TNT Sports as of next year?) has the UK TV rights for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference until 2027:-

www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league/bt-sport-champions-league-rights-deal-tv-announcement
