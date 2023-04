Yes but if he can play Xhakas position so well why won’t Arteta be going for a midfielder of a similar profile in the summer and instead opt for another more defensive midfielder?



Arteta's own words on Xhaka's position: https://www.sportskeeda.com/football/news-i-need-unlock-something-brain-mikel-arteta-reveals-threatened-replace-arsenal-star-unless-changed-role Long term, we need an upgrade there.Now Xhaka has proven that he can do a half-decent job here. Team's priority priorities can be different. Right now, if the alleged rapist gets injured (or convicted), Arsenal doesn't have any holding midfield replacement. Jorginho is a stopgap on a 1.5 year contract. Another player we need is a right back and may be a better CB backup than Holding.