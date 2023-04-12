Ancelotti's keepy uppy was the highlights for me,way more impressive than Arsenals fucking midfield!
Well see in the summer what type of midfielder Arteta goes for, I think that will put any argument you and I have to bed, Im willing to bet its not another number 10.
The argument is can Mount play Xhaka's position (of this year) better than Xhaka.Not what midfielder Arteta will go for in summer. In that case, our priority clearly is a holding midfielder who can also cover Xhaka's current position.
Yes but if he can play Xhakas position so well why wont Arteta be going for a midfielder of a similar profile in the summer and instead opt for another more defensive midfielder?
Carlo Ancelotti skills - https://streamin.me/v/a3512419 & https://v.redd.it/su2jyva3oita1Chelsea Fans leaving Santiago Bernabeu 15 minutes before the final whistle - https://v.redd.it/weq5dkr3oita1 & https://v.redd.it/i18hxxctoita1AC Milan 1 - 0 Napoli; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/12-04-2023-ac-milan-vs-napoliReal Madrid 2 -0 Chelsea; 9 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/12-04-2023-real-madrid-vs-chelsea
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Do you have the Chilwell red?
Ben Chilwell straight red card against Real Madrid on 58' - https://streamff.com/v/tUb22WtLK4 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1646247034549149696
Aye, mate:-
Thanks! You're my go-to for things I missed. Much appreciated.
Real Madrid [2] - 0 Chelsea; Asensio 74' - https://streamff.com/v/5LXgLyTvm9 & https://dubz.co/video/0d44b8 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1646251044719017988
Are the UCL contracts being renewed does anyone know?Was just doing a survey for Apple and it was a competition listed in a 'I'd like to see more of' -> 'what competitions are you interested in' section 👀
