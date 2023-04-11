« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #480 on: April 11, 2023, 01:16:32 am
Liverpools average positions against Arsenal.


  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #481 on: April 11, 2023, 01:43:05 am
Jota the third most defensive and Hendo the third most attacking player?  :o
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #482 on: April 11, 2023, 01:43:43 am
Quote from: Kansti on April 10, 2023, 04:43:19 am
It was a really good game. I was very impressed with Arsenal, every single player was technically proficient, and levels ahead of us imho, and they had the engine to boot too. There was so much composure on the ball, and great awareness of where every player is in their relative position, allowing them to pass and break through our lines fluidly and with ease. We fought back, but there was still an element of clumsiness. Even when we were in our pomp, we were miles behind city in terms of technical ability, I hope this gap is something we can bridge in our latest evolution as a team.



Totally agree. In fact Id go further. Id say theyre streets ahead of any Liverpool team weve ever seen. Fuck knows how we managed to totally dominate such an amazing technically gifted outfit for two thirds of the game after they scored their two breakaway goals.

 :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #483 on: April 11, 2023, 01:43:57 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 11, 2023, 01:43:05 am
Jota the third most defensive and Hendo the third most attacking player?  :o

Mad eh?  :o
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #484 on: April 11, 2023, 01:47:44 am
Quote from: Kansti on April 10, 2023, 04:43:19 am
It was a really good game. I was very impressed with Arsenal, every single player was technically proficient, and levels ahead of us imho, and they had the engine to boot too. There was so much composure on the ball, and great awareness of where every player is in their relative position, allowing them to pass and break through our lines fluidly and with ease. We fought back, but there was still an element of clumsiness. Even when we were in our pomp, we were miles behind city in terms of technical ability, I hope this gap is something we can bridge in our latest evolution as a team.

We should feel honoured and have bowed at the feet of this Arsenal team who've made Brazil 82 seem like Stoke under Pulis.  Thank you for opening my eyes to this.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #485 on: April 11, 2023, 01:49:07 am
to be fair jota was quite useful at the back a number of different times.  ;D almost biked one clearance iirc
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #486 on: April 11, 2023, 01:49:48 am
Quote from: Samie on April 11, 2023, 01:47:44 am
We should feel honoured and have bowed at the feet of this Arsenal team who've made Brazil 82 seem like Stoke under Pulis.  Thank you for opening my eyes to this.

He has to be fishing or he only watched 30mins and then turned it off.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #487 on: April 11, 2023, 05:30:42 am
Pretty fed up of Salah being dragged down repeatedly in the box and never getting the call.  Should have had another two pens late in that match.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #488 on: April 11, 2023, 06:48:01 am
Quote from: will2003 on April  9, 2023, 07:00:14 pm
Correct I thought he was outstanding and bright spark in the midfield the last two games. He was unfortunate to go off ahead of Fabinho who was shocking again

I don't think he was outstanding, let's not get carried away. He has hardly played a run of matches since he came into the team so he needs more games. Would of loved for you to have seen Emlyn Hughes, Terry Mc, Ray Kennedy etc .. Now they were Outstanding.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #489 on: April 11, 2023, 10:10:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April 10, 2023, 10:41:39 am
I think at some point the players decided that they were not having this. Arsenal are a good side but if you are Salah, Van Dijk, Trent etc. surely when you are two-nil down at home and way off it against a side that has Ramsdale, Holding, Ben White, Granit Xhaka, Partey that you must think fuck off, no way are these lot better than us.

Absolutely, but the question remains why that thought process hasnt arisen more frequently this season.  Weve been schooled so often by clearly inferior sides and shown no passion and determination to rectify the situations we find ourselves in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #490 on: April 11, 2023, 10:30:46 am
Yeah 100%, that's the big question, it was only a late sense of pride eventually coming to the surface collectively that made the difference in the end, and we should have won it...but it should be a constant, and for me it's due to this being possibly the first time Klopp has stayed to push through the transitioning of the team after such success, and it maybe catching up on them, and him... next season should reveal a lot, and its interesting to see how he manages it...i have faith he'll make it right..
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #491 on: April 11, 2023, 11:17:44 am
Quote from: beardsley4ever on April 11, 2023, 05:30:42 am
Pretty fed up of Salah being dragged down repeatedly in the box and never getting the call.  Should have had another two pens late in that match.

That's just never going to change. The one in injury time is a penalty every day of the week if your name is Kane, but he's eh clever you see.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #492 on: April 11, 2023, 11:31:29 am
Quote from: Cormack Snr on April 11, 2023, 06:48:01 am
I don't think he was outstanding, let's not get carried away. He has hardly played a run of matches since he came into the team so he needs more games. Would of loved for you to have seen Emlyn Hughes, Terry Mc, Ray Kennedy etc .. Now they were Outstanding.

To be fair Hughes was enthusiastic but clumsy in his early games, Terry Mc took two years to settle in (according to LFChistory) and it took at least a full season the convert the forward Kennedy into midfield Kennedy.

A better comparison may be Sammy Lee who was eased in to a great team performing well - which we aint at the moment.

So patience may be needed with Jones who may never be truly outstanding (mind you anyone with functioning legs iIS outstanding in our midfield currently :D) but could be a useful squad player.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #493 on: April 11, 2023, 11:58:57 am
As soon as I saw Paul Tierney warming up I knew it'd be another shocking refereeing display. He'll always let teams waste time, do what they want, give decisions against the crowd -- it's as if he loves pissing off fans. Was the same in the Palace game when they went for a new record of time wasting.

The first half hour you could just feel everyone was already resigned to losing - players and fans. That flashpoint with Xhaka got us riled up and that went straight into the players. At times that's the angriest and loudest I've heard the Lower Kenny.

Very much enjoyed getting flicked the Vs by Jesus as I knew then we'd got to him and their players. Just a shame we couldn't finish.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #494 on: April 11, 2023, 04:44:39 pm
Quote from: iamnant on April 11, 2023, 11:58:57 am
As soon as I saw Paul Tierney warming up I knew it'd be another shocking refereeing display. He'll always let teams waste time, do what they want, give decisions against the crowd -- it's as if he loves pissing off fans. Was the same in the Palace game when they went for a new record of time wasting.

The first half hour you could just feel everyone was already resigned to losing - players and fans. That flashpoint with Xhaka got us riled up and that went straight into the players. At times that's the angriest and loudest I've heard the Lower Kenny.

Very much enjoyed getting flicked the Vs by Jesus as I knew then we'd got to him and their players. Just a shame we couldn't finish.


The whole stand was up in arms - was really amazing and it transferred quickly to the rest of the stadium.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #495 on: April 11, 2023, 07:13:45 pm
Quote from: newterp on April 11, 2023, 04:44:39 pm
The whole stand was up in arms - was really amazing and it transferred quickly to the rest of the stadium.
It really did and it's the first time I've heard the old woman next to me swear like that in all them years haha! Shame Jesus crying about our wanker signs wasn't caught on camera. We proper got to him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #496 on: April 11, 2023, 07:27:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 11, 2023, 01:16:32 am
Liverpools average positions against Arsenal.



TAA, covering RB, Midfield and RW. He mighgt be Liverpool's most important player, dya know that...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #497 on: April 11, 2023, 07:30:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 11, 2023, 01:16:32 am
Liverpools average positions against Arsenal.




Do we have a 1st half and 2nd half image out of interest? Thanks :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #498 on: April 11, 2023, 07:38:08 pm
Not seen one posted mate. Usually those graphs are produced for the entire match.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #499 on: April 11, 2023, 07:42:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 11, 2023, 07:38:08 pm
Not seen one posted mate. Usually those graphs are produced for the entire match.
Count the number of players either side of the central line... that is an amazing image to me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #500 on: April 11, 2023, 07:43:05 pm
 ;D

We're moving up in the game DW.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #501 on: April 12, 2023, 06:07:50 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 11, 2023, 11:17:44 am
That's just never going to change. The one in injury time is a penalty every day of the week if your name is Kane, but he's eh clever you see.

I think Salah needs to go down holding his face.
Even if there is no head injury.
And Henderson then needs to go to the referee, force his hand to refer it to VAR.
Being a senior English pro has to be good for something,  no?
Thats the only way we get any pen for what happens to Mo on a regular basis. Even if it works 1 outta 10 times, better than 0.

Edit: Of course, make sure Mo does not take the resulting pen...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86
Reply #502 on: Today at 11:49:12 pm
Quote from: Kansti on April 10, 2023, 04:43:19 am
It was a really good game. I was very impressed with Arsenal, every single player was technically proficient, and levels ahead of us imho, and they had the engine to boot too. There was so much composure on the ball, and great awareness of where every player is in their relative position, allowing them to pass and break through our lines fluidly and with ease. We fought back, but there was still an element of clumsiness. Even when we were in our pomp, we were miles behind city in terms of technical ability, I hope this gap is something we can bridge in our latest evolution as a team.



Liverpool under Klopp have never been the most technically accomplished team in the league, not even when we won the league. The genius of Klopp IMO was that he provided us with a way to win without needing that. The RAWK debate since hasn't really reflected IMO that that was the main change that came with Klopp.
