As soon as I saw Paul Tierney warming up I knew it'd be another shocking refereeing display. He'll always let teams waste time, do what they want, give decisions against the crowd -- it's as if he loves pissing off fans. Was the same in the Palace game when they went for a new record of time wasting.



The first half hour you could just feel everyone was already resigned to losing - players and fans. That flashpoint with Xhaka got us riled up and that went straight into the players. At times that's the angriest and loudest I've heard the Lower Kenny.



Very much enjoyed getting flicked the Vs by Jesus as I knew then we'd got to him and their players. Just a shame we couldn't finish.

