Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 V Arsenal 2 Martinelli 8, Jesus 28, Salah 41' Bobby 86  (Read 13312 times)

Reply #480
Liverpools average positions against Arsenal.


Reply #481
Jota the third most defensive and Hendo the third most attacking player?  :o
Reply #482
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 04:43:19 am
It was a really good game. I was very impressed with Arsenal, every single player was technically proficient, and levels ahead of us imho, and they had the engine to boot too. There was so much composure on the ball, and great awareness of where every player is in their relative position, allowing them to pass and break through our lines fluidly and with ease. We fought back, but there was still an element of clumsiness. Even when we were in our pomp, we were miles behind city in terms of technical ability, I hope this gap is something we can bridge in our latest evolution as a team.



Totally agree. In fact Id go further. Id say theyre streets ahead of any Liverpool team weve ever seen. Fuck knows how we managed to totally dominate such an amazing technically gifted outfit for two thirds of the game after they scored their two breakaway goals.

 :)
Reply #483
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:43:05 am
Jota the third most defensive and Hendo the third most attacking player?  :o

Mad eh?  :o
Reply #484
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 04:43:19 am
It was a really good game. I was very impressed with Arsenal, every single player was technically proficient, and levels ahead of us imho, and they had the engine to boot too. There was so much composure on the ball, and great awareness of where every player is in their relative position, allowing them to pass and break through our lines fluidly and with ease. We fought back, but there was still an element of clumsiness. Even when we were in our pomp, we were miles behind city in terms of technical ability, I hope this gap is something we can bridge in our latest evolution as a team.

We should feel honoured and have bowed at the feet of this Arsenal team who've made Brazil 82 seem like Stoke under Pulis.  Thank you for opening my eyes to this.
Reply #485
to be fair jota was quite useful at the back a number of different times.  ;D almost biked one clearance iirc
Reply #486
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:44 am
We should feel honoured and have bowed at the feet of this Arsenal team who've made Brazil 82 seem like Stoke under Pulis.  Thank you for opening my eyes to this.

He has to be fishing or he only watched 30mins and then turned it off.
