Author Topic: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus  (Read 1028 times)

PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« on: Today at 03:14:56 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 12:52:14 pm
Liverpool vs Arsenal

16:30, Sunday 9th April
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League
Referee: Paul Tierney

Contrasting moods surround Liverpool and Arsenal as the sides prepare to meet at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Liverpool sit 8th after Tuesdays draw with Chelsea and defeats to Manchester City & Bournemouth. Their 7-0 victory over Man United (part of a positive run into March) feels a long time ago, due to recent defeats to Bournemouth & Man City and this weeks draw with Chelsea, and theyre 10 points off the top four. Arsenal are sit proudly at the top of the league, holding an 8 point advantage over Man City (though City have a game in hand). The Gunners are in great form, having claimed seven straight league wins since a February wobble that briefly threatened their dominance.

The last Anfield meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal was back in November 2021, and resulted in a 4-0 home victory. Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota gave Liverpool control of the match with goals either side of half time, before Mo Salah and Takumi Minamino secured the Red' dominant win with goals midway through the second half. As with most of the meetings between the sides in recent seasons, the match found Jürgen Klopps Liverpool in hot pursuit of Man City (and also Chelsea, at this stage of 2021-22), whilst Arsenal sat a few points outside of the Champions League qualification spaces.

Any look at modern Arsenal inevitably begins with Arsene Wengers arrival, and particularly their successful period in the late 90s and early 00s. Between 1997 and 2005, Wengers side won three league titles & four FA Cups whilst battling hard with Alex Fergusons Manchester United. Despite taking a first half lead, Arsenal lost the 2006 Champions League Final 2-1 to Barcelona and fell just short of adding a European crown to this era. Arsenal then seemed to lose their way during the next decade, appearing to tread water as a top four side but falling shirt of collecting silverware  once known for steely resolve, they became something of a light touch. Three FA Cup wins in four years offered some cause for celebration late in the Wenger era, but their failure to qualify for the 2017-18 Champions League (after a twenty year run) seemed far more representative of where they club were.

Arsenal appointed former Valencia, Villarreal, and PSG manager Unai Emery as Wengers successor. The Gunners finished just a point (and goal difference) short of Champions League qualification in 2019, but a poor start to 2019-20 saw Emery lose his job in November. Former Everton and Arsenal midfielder, Mikel Arteta was appointed the new Arsenal manager in December  Arsenal finished the season 8th, representing their lowest finish since 1995. Artetas inconsistent Arsenal side again finished 8th in 2020-21, but a late season run of form promised better things to come. Despite a dreadful start to the following season, which saw them lose their three opening league matches, Arsenal finished 5th last season - just a couple of points short of the top four.

Despite their improvement last season, few had more than modest expectations for Arsenal ahead of this season, but their form during 2022-23 has been exceptional. Artetas side opened the league season with five consecutive victories, and have barely looked back since establishing their platform at the top of the table. With Arteta having spent time as Pep Guardiolas assistant, a key subtext of this season is that it is Manchester City with whom Arsenal are fighting for the title. The Gunners lead in early April is handsome though, with City trailing by eight points (albeit having a game in hand. Also in Arsenals favour  in some interpretations  is the fact they dont have the distractions of still being in competition for domestic cups or the Europa League, with nine league games remaining.

The contrasting moods between these clubs make Arsenal favourites to claim an away victory over Liverpool  the first time in a long time. Visitors Arsenal will expect City to close the gap in Saturdays match with bottom of the table Southampton, and so their motivation for victory on Sunday should remain uncomplicated. Jurgen Klopps Liverpool started without Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mo Salah against Chelsea on Tuesday, and so Sundays team selection will be interesting. Having briefly become favourites for a top four position just weeks ago, points are crucial to Liverpool this weekend if the Reds are to keep faint hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:59:57 pm by duvva 💅 »
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:31:54 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:32:34 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:28:26 pm »
Happy Easter All - Jill and I are your Comms for todays game. YNWA JFT97
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:31:32 pm »
0 Arsenal kick off kicking into the Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:32:39 pm »
1 Early pressure from Arsenal, Martinelli gets passed Trent and the cross is cleared a shot is fired back in goes off Konate for a corner
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:36:14 pm »
4 After that initial attack it's been a little scrappy Jota nearly gets in down the left but comes to nothing
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm »
6 Trent picked out Gakpo on the left he moved inside but his shot is wide and slightly high
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:39:04 pm »
7 Horrible, missed challenges and Martinelli someone slips it past Alisson. 1-0 Arsenal
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:41:57 pm »
The defence was shocking, far too easy to get passed Robbo there.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:43:31 pm »
11 Zinchenko with a shot from the edge that Alisson tips wide for a corner - which is almost caught but cleared and then Arsenal are offside
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm »
13 Foul on Robertson as we nearly get caught out playing it around at the back
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:46:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:41:57 pm
The defence was shocking, far too easy to get passed Robbo there.
Ctrl c Ctrl v
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:49:01 pm »
16 Jesus ball across field to Sakho who's cross just lands in front of Jesus who can't get a touch on it - is Trent in midfield all of a sudden?
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:50:06 pm »
There were people saying in the pre-match thread about Arsenal being a decent team in a bad year, but that underestimates how well they attack, they are a very good attacking side who are finding space so easily when they attack us.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:50:29 pm »
18 a brief period of attack but Mo can't find Jones with the through ball
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:51:43 pm »
19 - Good ball from Fabinho finds Robertson who gets a good shot away in the area which is just wide of the far post - possibly should do better but when your out of form...
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:52:21 pm »
20 Arsenal having a conference while Ramsdale gets some treatment for nothing obvious
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:54:00 pm »
22 bad challenge from White on Jota, gets a deserved yellow - Over to Jill
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:56:04 pm »
24 We attempt to attack and get so far up the field but there are three Arsenal players surrounding Fab the they retrieve the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-1 Martinelli
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm »
28 Arsenal get a second with our defence standing around like statues a one on one between Robbo and Van Dijk and no one can stop it.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:01:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:00:02 pm
28 Arsenal get a second with our defence standing around like statues a one on one between Robbo and Van Dijk and no one can stop it.
So Poor, does Trent have any idea where Trent is playing, I don't.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:01:59 pm »
30 Anfield is not surprisingly very quiet at the moment, as we attempt to get our feet on the ball, but we can't cope with them this far.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm »
31 Van Dijk gets a yellow card and we need our senior players to sort themselves out or this could get embarrassing.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:01:15 pm
Defense might as well not even be there. Just pathetic really.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:03:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:03:08 pm
31 Van Dijk gets a yellow card and we need our senior players to sort themselves out or this could get embarrassing.
Discipline is slipping due to them being so much better than us
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 05:02:32 pm
A free header! How in the unholy hell does he get a free header, when the crosser has to stop and turn before the cross?!

I know we're in a bit of a rut lads, but fuck sake!
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:04:53 pm »
33 Henderson manages to win the ball back high up and does a really good forward pass to Salah, but his finish is disappointing and wide of the net.
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:05:39 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 05:03:32 pm
So, so poor

Konate no attempt to stop a cross

This is embarrassing

We have fallen so far
Re: PL: Liverpool V Arsenal 0-2 Martinelli, Jesus
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:06:05 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:03:40 pm
Trent static on a ball bypassing him, VVD static in the middle not reacting to the cross, and sad to say Alisson wary of the post.

Now VVD hacks down Jesus. Defence is a shambles.
