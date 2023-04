I have to admit it's not a period/subject I know much about so I've been reading up on it. Something I've found interesting is the contradictions we see. We have a situation where the Doctrine of Discovery was used to justify all sorts of horrors. At the same time, because some Indigenous societies had already developed democracies and mechanisms of peace and coexistence centuries before colonisation, they were actively involved in the formation and development of the United States. This was officially acknowledged by the US Senate in 1988. So these Indigenous communities were simultaneously not "civilised" enough but their civilisation formed part of the basis for the United States.