Author Topic: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread  (Read 5397 times)

Online Draex

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 03:47:27 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Yesterday at 03:17:49 pm
Are the last two rounds for our guilty pleasures?

Of course, how deep are your dirty secret loves!

p.s. Jar Jar Binks is too deep.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 04:16:46 pm »
Some real



coming out now.
Offline telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 04:55:10 pm »
Offline telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 04:56:23 pm »
Not really a guilty pleasure, I genuinely think it's great.
Online Draex

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 04:56:23 pm
Not really a guilty pleasure, I genuinely think it's great.

"I just went from 6 to midnight" was a proper laugh out loud moment.
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 05:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September 13, 2023, 09:30:26 pm
Bonus bonus round down to the bottom? :):)

Thanks for sorting and the PM. Sorry, work being annoying so not had much time (will probably be the case for the next couple of weeks).
Offline red mongoose

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 06:43:20 pm »
That director, Todd Field, played one of the idiots in the chaser crew in "Twister," which also happened to feature Philip Seymour Hoffman's most hammy and awful performance.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 07:43:17 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 04:56:23 pm
Not really a guilty pleasure, I genuinely think it's great.

I had a double take when I saw your name as the picker of this one  :D
Offline classycarra

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 08:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:43:17 pm
I had a double take when I saw your name as the picker of this one  :D
haha same. Also at the tom hanks film poster earlier. Wasn't convinced it wasn't made up!
Offline John_P

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 08:55:28 pm »
Sorry for the slow pick then
Online Betty Blue

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:14:37 pm »
Still my favourite football movie goes unpicked. It's not the obvious one  ;)
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:14:37 pm
Still my favourite football movie goes unpicked. It's not the obvious one  ;)

I could pick one as well now you mention it. Thanks for reminding me.
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:14:37 pm
Still my favourite football movie goes unpicked. It's not the obvious one  ;)

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:37:47 pm
I could pick one as well now you mention it. Thanks for reminding me.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0134969/?ref_=tt_urv

?
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm »
Surprisingly not. I have a choice of about 5 to pick from now, and it's going up, so I hope it gets to my pick soon.

I hope I choose, wisely.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm »
A little reminder, to all of you movies loving people, to post (and PM Nicky) your favorite films over here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354662.0
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #335 on: Today at 01:46:28 pm »
Should I just pick my last one just now as well?
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #336 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
Go for it.
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #337 on: Today at 02:18:25 pm »
Sorry everyone, just miss me our for now, I'll pick whenever I can. Thanks.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #338 on: Today at 03:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:14:37 pm
Still my favourite football movie goes unpicked. It's not the obvious one  ;)

Actually I am gonna change my pick to get a football film in here.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #339 on: Today at 03:01:28 pm »
Finally, The Vanishing gets picked. So I don't have to feel bad about not taking it. ;D

Such a great film and a personal favourite of mine, but god it is bleak. And I wanted to have a more light-hearted fun film for my last pick.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #340 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:01:28 pm
Finally, The Vanishing gets picked. So I don't have to feel bad about not taking it. ;D

Such a great film and a personal favourite of mine, but god it is bleak. And I wanted to have a more light-hearted fun film for my last pick.

I changed my pick so you can have it if you want  ;D. It's an amazing film, and one that haunts me when I think about it but figure I should get some more English language films on my list.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #341 on: Today at 03:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:03:55 pm
I changed my pick so you can have it if you want  ;D. It's an amazing film, and one that haunts me when I think about it but figure I should get some more English language films on my list.
Nah mate, I'm already sold on my last pick. My list is pretty bleak as it is.

Pity that you changed it though. Now I'm gonna have to pick it on the Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real, honestly).  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #342 on: Today at 03:23:48 pm »
Can someone PM SM, I'll make my pick later.
Online Draex

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #343 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:23:48 pm
Can someone PM SM, I'll make my pick later.
Done! Hazels drafting bitch circa.23
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #344 on: Today at 03:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:24:48 pm
Done! Hazels drafting bitch circa.23

;D Thanks
