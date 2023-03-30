FIFA strips Indonesia of football World Cup amid Israel furoreSingapore: Indonesia, the worlds most populous Muslim-majority nation, has been stripped of the right to host its first major football event amid opposition to the participation of Israel.The football-mad nation was scheduled to stage the mens Under-20 FIFA World Cup from May 20 to June 11 and hoped the 24-team tournament would begin to repair its battered reputation after last years stadium tragedy in East Java.Controversy over the qualification of Israel, however, has resulted in the event being removed from the South-East Asias largest nation by the games world governing body FIFA, which indicated it may also consider sanctions against the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023, FIFA said in a statement.A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later stage.Indonesia was awarded the hosting rights in 2019 well before it was known which national teams would make it through the qualifying stages.But the eventual presence in the draw of Israel with which it has no formal diplomatic ties threw a spanner in the works for a government that supports the cause of the Palestinians.The issue escalated last week when conservative Muslims took to the streets of Jakarta to protest Israels involvement.Bali Governor Wayan Koster then said he would refuse to host the Israeli team on the Hindu-majority island, as the organisers had planned. Koster cited Indonesias foreign policy amid the concerns raised about the events security.The debate was ratcheted up further as Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, the frontrunner for next years presidential election, also called for the Israeli team to be excluded from the tournament.Indonesian President Joko Widodo attempted to salvage the cup, urging that sport and politics should not be mixed. Erick Thohir, one of his ministers and the new head of the PSSI, was dispatched to Doha to meet FIFA president Gianni Infantino.FIFA, however, decided the domestic furore over Israel had made a tournament in Indonesia untenable. Argentina has been suggested in Indonesian media as a possible alternative host.Indonesia is a FIFA member, so for any international soccer matters, we have to abide by the rules, said Thohir, a businessman who formerly owned Italian football giant Inter Milan.Bali governor rejects hosting Israel for FIFA under-20 World CupI ask all football lovers to keep their heads held high over this tough decision by FIFA.Six venues were to hold matches, including Bali, where the draw was also to be staged, but it wasnt only the subject of where Israel might play that proved problematic.There was also the possibility that the team might be drawn in the same group as Indonesia, which automatically qualified as hosts, and the two would have to play against each other, further elevating tensions.Losing the World Cup event is a significant setback. Indonesian football has been plagued by troubles including corruption, match fixing and violence between supporters, all of which has contributed to it being a perennial under-achiever considering its size and zest for the sport.It was only last October that 135 people died at a top-division league game between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya in Malang, most suffocating in a stampede towards the exit gates after police fired tear gas inside the packed stadium.The PSSI said this week that losing hosting rights would harm Indonesian football teams chances of taking part in other FIFA tournaments, while the economic losses would amount to trillions of rupiah.With Reutershttps://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/indonesia-stripped-of-football-world-cup-by-fifa-amid-israel-furore-20230330-p5cwjv.html
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]