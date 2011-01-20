So this is the way I've been thinking for a few years now. I honestly believe that the UK is a failed state and no better than any other banana republic.



Our politicians in power are all on the take and have no interest in the people of the UK or the UK itself. I think they are in it for the money and don't give a fuck.



Look at Brexit - fucked over the UK so they could make a quick buck - look at them lobbying for foreign interests above those of the UK and it's people.



Every day there is a new story about sleaze, corruption and backhanders. Uk is a totally failed state. The sacrifices that my forefathers gave by being the armed services and the police and the other areas of Government (Which I've been involved with too) all seems like it was a complete fucking waste of time.



Does anyone really think these arseholes are remotely bothered about the UK? Does anything think they care about how fucked it is? They are raking it in and will likely retired to a paradise somewhere on megabucks payoffs working for the companies they are lobbying for today by doing a couple of hours work a year and earning £100,000 for it.