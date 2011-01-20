Poll

Wondered how we felt about the sleaze and shit going on in UK politics

I'm from the UK. Everything is awesome!
I'm from the UK. It need improvement, but it's not a lost cause
I'm from the UK. It's piss poor
I'm from the UK. We're a banana republic and an international joke
I'm not from the UK. The UK is amazing and the pride of the developed world
I'm not from the UK. The UK has some problems, but it's not all bad
I'm not from the UK. The UK is pretty shit
I'm not from the UK. It's a failed state and an international joke
Do you think the UK is a failed state and a political joke?

Do you think the UK is a failed state and a political joke?
So this is the way I've been thinking for a few years now. I honestly believe that the UK is a failed state and no better than any other banana republic.

Our politicians in power are all on the take and have no interest in the people of the UK or the UK itself. I think they are in it for the money and don't give a fuck.

Look at Brexit - fucked over the UK so they could make a quick buck - look at them lobbying for foreign interests above those of the UK and it's people.

Every day there is a new story about sleaze, corruption and backhanders. Uk is a totally failed state. The sacrifices that my forefathers gave by being the armed services and the police and the other areas of Government (Which I've been involved with too) all seems like it was a complete fucking waste of time.

Does anyone really think these arseholes are remotely bothered about the UK? Does anything think they care about how fucked it is? They are raking it in and will likely retired to a paradise somewhere on megabucks payoffs working for the companies they are lobbying for today by doing a couple of hours work a year and earning £100,000 for it.
Poor.

Re: Do you think the UK is a failed state and a political joke?
Have a look at other countries. The UK is much worse than it once was. But it's still a hell of a lot better than the vast majority of others.
Re: Do you think the UK is a failed state and a political joke?
I hear your frustrations Andy, I've taken a step back from watching the news as it simply aggravates and stimulate outrage and anger. Labour are streets ahead in the polls, and whatever your opinion on them, they will at least approach the job professionally and with a vigour and semblance of fairness in comparison to these charlatans.
Re: Do you think the UK is a failed state and a political joke?
When those that voice their concerns on here go silent then you'll know it's a lost cause.

There's much wrong with many western countries, but to call the UK a failed state when you have places like Yemen, Afghanistan or even Haiti in the mix is a misnomer.
