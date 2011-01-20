Wondered how we felt about the sleaze and shit going on in UK politics
- I'm from the UK. Everything is awesome!
- I'm from the UK. It need improvement, but it's not a lost cause
- I'm from the UK. It's piss poor
- I'm from the UK. We're a banana republic and an international joke
- I'm not from the UK. The UK is amazing and the pride of the developed world
- I'm not from the UK. The UK has some problems, but it's not all bad
- I'm not from the UK. The UK is pretty shit
- I'm not from the UK. It's a failed state and an international joke
