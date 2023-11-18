There are a further qualification places to fill via play offs in March.
There are 3 play off groupings each of 4 teams based on Nations League standings.
Each grouping has a single leg semi final and final.
These assume results go as expected tonight in the games tonight.
Group C
..Georgia, Greece, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan
.if Kazakhstan qualify directly tonight Azerbaijan step up.
Group B
.Israel, Bosnia, Finland, Ukraine
.if Ukraine go through tonight Iceland steps up.
Group A
..Poland, Wales, Estonia, Iceland
.if Italy loses Iceland drops to group B pool and Italy replace them. If Wales go through directly, Croatia take their play off place.
If Czechs go out tonight , theyre in play offs and Iceland drop to Group B.
Its very complicated!
The winner of each play of section qualify for Germany.