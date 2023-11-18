There are a further qualification places to fill via play offs in March.



There are 3 play off groupings each of 4 teams based on Nations League standings.

Each grouping has a single leg semi final and final.



These assume results go as expected tonight in the games tonight.



Group C ..Georgia, Greece, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan .if Kazakhstan qualify directly tonight Azerbaijan step up.



Group B .Israel, Bosnia, Finland, Ukraine .if Ukraine go through tonight Iceland steps up.



Group A ..Poland, Wales, Estonia, Iceland .if Italy loses Iceland drops to group B pool and Italy replace them. If Wales go through directly, Croatia take their play off place.

If Czechs go out tonight , theyre in play offs and Iceland drop to Group B.



Its very complicated!

The winner of each play of section qualify for Germany.

