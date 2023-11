By my estimate Gerson Rodrigues has scored 15 in his last 29 for luxembourg which is quite something when you consider they're traditionally a minnow.



Not anymore. Their results have massively improved over the last 2 to 3 years, most likely due to the fact that almost all their players play week in week out for their club teams in respectable leagues, none of that semi-professional level anymore. Finishing ahead of Bosnia and Iceland is an amazing achievement and their playoff opponents will not be too overwhelming either.