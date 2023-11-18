« previous next »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1080 on: November 18, 2023, 03:58:18 pm »
All over 1-1. Wales have to hope bottom of the table Latvia beat Croatia tonight.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1081 on: November 18, 2023, 05:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on November 18, 2023, 03:58:18 pm
All over 1-1. Wales have to hope bottom of the table Latvia beat Croatia tonight.

And after 19 minutes Croatia lead 2-0.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1082 on: November 18, 2023, 05:22:12 pm »

'HIGHLIGHTS | Armenia 1-1 Wales | Costly draw hurts both sides' qualification hopes' - 5 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vAG8e8HPlrs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vAG8e8HPlrs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vAG8e8HPlrs


Standings: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro/standings/#/f91NuHpb/live
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1083 on: November 18, 2023, 08:34:58 pm »
7-0 half time in Paris. If Gibraltar keep it tight at the back they might still turn it round 2nd half.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1084 on: November 18, 2023, 09:07:26 pm »
ROI have just had a goal disallowed which deflected of Virg.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1085 on: November 18, 2023, 09:28:33 pm »
BBC at 69 min mark:
Cody Gakpo goes off for the Netherlands, much to the relief of the Republic defence
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1086 on: November 18, 2023, 09:30:35 pm »
Gibraltar need two converted tries to turn this around, not sure there's time for that.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1087 on: November 18, 2023, 09:37:11 pm »
14-0

what a fucking joke
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1088 on: November 18, 2023, 09:37:18 pm »
14-0 France that's bloody nuts might be 15 by now
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1089 on: November 18, 2023, 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on November 18, 2023, 09:37:18 pm
14-0 France that's bloody nuts might be 15 by now
bear in mind there's only 18 adult males in Gibraltar.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1090 on: November 18, 2023, 09:42:07 pm »
I mean, Gibraltar isn't a real country so fuck knows why they're in this in the first place.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1091 on: November 18, 2023, 09:44:46 pm »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1092 on: November 18, 2023, 09:46:25 pm »
Classy from the French.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1093 on: November 18, 2023, 09:48:21 pm »
Holland qualify for Euro 2024.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1094 on: November 18, 2023, 09:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on November 18, 2023, 09:46:25 pm
Classy from the French.

What are they supposed to do, just play rondo on the half way line?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1095 on: November 18, 2023, 11:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 18, 2023, 09:48:23 pm
What are they supposed to do, just play rondo on the half way line?

Maybe not play Mbappe all game? Or Griezman? Or Coman for 70? 

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 12:09:22 pm »

I see Haaland has joined Ederson, Rodri, Ake, Stones and Kovacic in withdrawing from international duty. Im sure they wont magically recover to start on Saturday. Meanwhile we have Ali, Diaz, Mac and Nunez flying back from South America late on Weds night.

It should be charge no 116.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 05:42:20 pm »
I see Lukaku has decided that today he is the striker that everyone thought he should be.

30 min hat-trick v Azerbaijan ;D

+ 1 4-0 37 mins  :o
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 06:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 05:42:20 pm
I see Lukaku has decided that today he is the striker that everyone thought he should be.

30 min hat-trick v Azerbaijan ;D

+ 1 4-0 37 mins  :o
Always there when it matters the least.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 06:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 06:05:15 pm
Always there when it matters the least.

Lol.

Fat-track Bully.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1100 on: Yesterday at 06:16:53 pm »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1101 on: Yesterday at 06:27:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2023, 09:41:04 pm
bear in mind there's only 18 adult males in Gibraltar.

And 7 of them are Barbary apes.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1102 on: Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm »
France went to break a record. whats the problem with that?

Just shows you how bad Ireland are now. only two results we got in the entire campaign were vrs that lot.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1103 on: Yesterday at 07:19:43 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:01:41 pm
Just shows you how bad Ireland are now. only two results we got in the entire campaign were vrs that lot.


Ireland and Norn Iron played 17 games in the qualifiers. Their only points won were against Gibraltar and San Marino.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1104 on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 pm »
By my estimate Gerson Rodrigues has scored 15 in his last 29 for luxembourg which is quite something when you consider they're traditionally a minnow.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 12:42:33 am »
Sounds like a serious knee injury for Gavi, possible ACL
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 01:32:47 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:34:03 pm
By my estimate Gerson Rodrigues has scored 15 in his last 29 for luxembourg which is quite something when you consider they're traditionally a minnow.
Not anymore. Their results have massively improved over the last 2 to 3 years, most likely due to the fact that almost all their players play week in week out for their club teams in respectable leagues, none of that semi-professional level anymore. Finishing ahead of Bosnia and Iceland is an amazing achievement and their playoff opponents will not be too overwhelming either.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 06:32:56 am »
Something of interest tonight (Monday) are that 3 fixtures are sudden death type fixtures with direct rivals playing each other.

Czech v Moldova. Czech need a draw to qualify. A Moldova win and theyre through and Czechs out. (Czechs have play off back up).

Ukraine v Italy. Italy need a draw.. Ukraine win they go through, Italy to play offs.

Slovenia v Kazakhstan. Slovenia need a draw Kazakhstan win they go through at Slovenias expense.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 06:51:38 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:32:56 am
Something of interest tonight (Monday) are that 3 fixtures are sudden death type fixtures with direct rivals playing each other.

Czech v Moldova. Czech need a draw to qualify. A Moldova win and theyre through and Czechs out. (Czechs have play off back up).

Ukraine v Italy. Italy need a draw.. Ukraine win they go through, Italy to play offs.

Slovenia v Kazakhstan. Slovenia need a draw Kazakhstan win they go through at Slovenias expense.
System is now so convoluted, how do Czechs have a back up option?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 06:52:57 am »
There are a further qualification places to fill via play offs in March.

There are 3 play off groupings each of 4 teams based on Nations League standings.
Each grouping has a single leg semi final and final.

These assume results go as expected tonight in the games tonight.

Group C..Georgia, Greece, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan.if Kazakhstan qualify directly tonight Azerbaijan step up.

Group B.Israel, Bosnia, Finland, Ukraine.if Ukraine go through tonight Iceland steps up.

Group A..Poland, Wales, Estonia, Iceland.if Italy loses Iceland drops to group B pool and Italy replace them. If Wales go through directly, Croatia take their play off place.
If Czechs go out tonight , theyre in play offs and Iceland drop to Group B.

Its very complicated!
The winner of each play of section qualify for Germany.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 06:55:20 am »
Thanks, so Italy could still qualify even if Ukraine beat them?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 06:57:26 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:55:20 am
Thanks, so Italy could still qualify even if Ukraine beat them?

Yes via play offs 
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 07:01:15 am »
Makes the draw on Saturday incomplete, remember a similar vibe last time.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 07:38:39 am »
Well done Scotland.
