« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...  (Read 26983 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,269
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #800 on: September 12, 2023, 09:52:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on September 12, 2023, 09:50:48 pm
Germany [2] - 0 France; Leroy Sané on 87' - https://dubz.co/c/0ca958 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1701699631590314422

France desperately sending telegrams to the Americans.

relax boys!! think of this as halftime!
Logged

Offline evie

  • "Might have to think about it for a bit, k? No! That's not what I meant! Damn....." Prefers to hold it in.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,480
  • Hero
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #801 on: September 12, 2023, 10:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 12, 2023, 09:52:02 pm
Can't say they'll be missed. They always seem to qualify for tournaments and then play out a lot of dull games.

Sounds about right 😆
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #802 on: September 12, 2023, 10:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on September 12, 2023, 09:41:09 pm
Aye, and a Bitter version.  ;)

Honestly dont think Ive ever seen him before. Hes been in their team for about 18 months hasnt he?!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,013
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #803 on: September 12, 2023, 10:08:15 pm »
Maguire is genuinely the funniest fucking footballer of all time. He's like the player equivalent of Everton. Always doing something to raise your spirits.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,975
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #804 on: September 12, 2023, 10:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 12, 2023, 09:24:10 pm
His fucking expression thereof "wasn't my fault"    ;D
I've only just seen the goal. What a fucking idiot, I mean what a stupid twat he is. And yep, he looks at the keeper as if to say "what are you doing lad".

He shouldn't be allowed to take the nets down after the game never mind get on the pitch.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • JFT 97
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #805 on: September 12, 2023, 11:12:55 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 12, 2023, 10:20:09 pm
I've only just seen the goal. What a fucking idiot, I mean what a stupid twat he is. And yep, he looks at the keeper as if to say "what are you doing lad".

He shouldn't be allowed to take the nets down after the game never mind get on the pitch.
Behave as our slabhead is the bestest.

Roll on my stone head to Brighton and bring carnage.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,671
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #806 on: September 13, 2023, 07:36:13 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 12, 2023, 10:08:15 pm
Maguire is genuinely the funniest fucking footballer of all time. He's like the player equivalent of Everton. Always doing something to raise your spirits.

Hahaha Southgate won't drop him until the wheels fall off. Probably sees abit of himself in Harry
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,075
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #807 on: September 13, 2023, 08:40:15 am »
Quote from: whtwht on September 13, 2023, 07:36:13 am
Hahaha Southgate won't drop him until the wheels fall off. Probably sees abit of himself in Harry

Surely he needs taking out the firing line.

His mental health must be fucked. Look at the Dele story.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,710
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #808 on: September 13, 2023, 09:24:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September 13, 2023, 08:40:15 am
Surely he needs taking out the firing line.

His mental health must be fucked. Look at the Dele story.

Me and missus were saying the same, yes he's shit, but this idiot keeps picking him when he's clearly not good enough and he's getting pelters for being shit. I don't like Maguire one bit, but mental health issues aren't funny
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #809 on: September 13, 2023, 09:50:08 am »
I almost felt sorry for him getting the Ole's from the Scottish fans as soon as he stepped on the pitch, but agree that's on Southgate - why put him in that position?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,688
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #810 on: September 13, 2023, 09:56:53 am »
I mean, seriously, just get Doak in there
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,310
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #811 on: September 13, 2023, 10:06:13 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September 13, 2023, 08:40:15 am
Surely he needs taking out the firing line.

His mental health must be fucked. Look at the Dele story.
The stupid twat Southgate probably thinks he's helping him out when in reality he's actually doing more harm to him.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,743
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #812 on: September 13, 2023, 11:23:04 am »
What was Southgates answer to why he actually picks Man Utds 4th choice central defender?

Someone did ask him surely?  ::) 
Because that is the only question here.  Southgate using Maguire being shit, which everyone knows already, to deflect is an odd flex by him. Hes such a gormless character. (Southgate, well, both of them actually).
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,013
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #813 on: September 13, 2023, 12:28:01 pm »
I'm of the opinion that it's not really that deep to be honest. It's nothing like Dele Alli who's had years of childhood trauma. He'd have left United if he felt the pressure/abuse. He's happy playing and knows he'll keep his place in the England side. Every player at the top level will always back themselves. He's just shit though which is the thing.

Southgate might be a bit of an idiot/shit manager but if he was genuinely struggling I doubt he'd be playing. A lot of people are mentioning mental health problems with Maguire and I think it's more people putting it out there as a guess than himself actually hinting at it.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,723
  • JFT96
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #814 on: September 13, 2023, 12:56:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 13, 2023, 09:24:06 am
Me and missus were saying the same, yes he's shit, but this idiot keeps picking him when he's clearly not good enough and he's getting pelters for being shit. I don't like Maguire one bit, but mental health issues aren't funny

I was thinking this but at the same time hes chose to sit on his arse at United rather take a pay cut and redeem himself elsewhere. A lot of the Critisism and personal digs are uncalled for but at the same time Southgate should not be picking him and his performances have not been good enough when hes been called upon

He looks no better than Nat Phillips currently
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,032
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #815 on: September 13, 2023, 01:03:46 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on September 13, 2023, 12:56:19 pm
I was thinking this but at the same time hes chose to sit on his arse at United rather take a pay cut and redeem himself elsewhere.
Looking at his doom-faced grid the other night that's one coupon that looks like it ain't gonna be redeemed anytime soon

Quote
He looks no better than Nat Phillips currently
That's a Rob signal if I've ever seen one ;)
« Last Edit: September 13, 2023, 01:29:16 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #816 on: September 13, 2023, 01:19:31 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on September 13, 2023, 12:56:19 pm
He looks no better than Nat Phillips currently
behave :)
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #817 on: September 14, 2023, 05:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 12, 2023, 09:25:41 pm
Really is them or France for the Euros. Bellingham or Mbappe.

France for me have much better strength in depth, and possibly a worse manager than Gareth to hamper them, as much as that sounds impossible.  How Deschamps is still trying to turn club CBs (in Kounde and Pavard) into RBs for the national side, is beyond me
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,168
  • Truthiness
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #818 on: Today at 11:08:00 am »
Not Euro 2024, but Euro 2028 news.

Turkey have withdrawn from the bidding to host 2028, instead themselves and Italy are likely to be awarded joint hosts for 2032.

That means the combined UK / Ireland bid for 2028 will be ratified next week.  The host stadiums already announced are:
England:  Wembley, Tottenham Stadium, Villa Park, St. James's Park, Manchester Etihad Stadium, Bramley Moore Dock
Scotland: Hampden
Wales:  Millennium Stadium
N. Ireland: New Casement Park (need to get a move on with that)
Ireland:  Aviva Stadium

No idea how they're going to decide on automatic qualifiers for hosts, but I believe 2 countries will be given automatic entry.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #819 on: Today at 11:14:46 am »
5 years to get Bramley Moore finished  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,384
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #820 on: Today at 01:15:24 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 11:14:46 am
5 years to get Bramley Moore finished  ;D

And seek out any sort of government subsidies to ensure it is finished
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,384
  • Dutch Class
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #821 on: Today at 01:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:08:00 am

No idea how they're going to decide on automatic qualifiers for hosts, but I believe 2 countries will be given automatic entry.

From the Guardian

Quote
Uefa would like England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales to go through the standard qualifying process for the tournament, with two host nation places kept open for any teams that fail to qualify. If more than two fail to qualify, the two best-performing nations would go through.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,013
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #822 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm »
England hosting again is boring, not that I'm too interested. Turkey/Italy joint hosts for the one after, that's a bit of a mad one isn't it?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #823 on: Today at 05:23:10 pm »
I saw a headline just now "Anfield and Old Trafford snubbed." What a load of Hotspur, journalism is a joke thse days.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,032
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #824 on: Today at 05:33:33 pm »
Surprised they're not using West Ham's gaff. Maybe they don't want too many in London.

Or maybe they're keeping it in reserve for when BMD inevitably becomes a B&Q
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #825 on: Today at 05:38:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:34:16 pm
England hosting again is boring, not that I'm too interested. Turkey/Italy joint hosts for the one after, that's a bit of a mad one isn't it?
Wembley hosted a few games. England hosting it gives a chance for people like me hopefully to go and a bit of Euro atmosphere spread through the country. The games in London felt a million miles away to be honest.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,013
  • Seis Veces
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
« Reply #826 on: Today at 05:52:10 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 05:38:00 pm
Wembley hosted a few games. England hosting it gives a chance for people like me hopefully to go and a bit of Euro atmosphere spread through the country. The games in London felt a million miles away to be honest.

Surprised only two of the grounds are in London. Two in the North West though if Everton get that ground done of course.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 