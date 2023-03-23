« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leeds away selling details  (Read 1295 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • Internet terrorist
Leeds away selling details
« on: March 23, 2023, 02:45:53 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Leeds United on Monday April 17, 2023.

Location: Elland Road

Kick-off: 8pm BST

Allocation: 2,916

Disabled allocation: 17 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Leeds United recommend that ambulant disabled supporters purchase tickets identified as ambulant disabled seats as there are a considerable number of stairs in the non-designated areas.

Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £29
Young Adult (19-22): £29
16 to 18 Years: £26
Under 16 Years: £24
Under 11 Years: £12
Price Notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.   

Within the allocation are a number of restricted and severely restricted views discounted by £2.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale | 14 or more games: from 8.15am on Tuesday March 28 until 10.45am on Thursday March 30.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | 13 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Thursday March 30.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale | 12 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Thursday March 30.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale | 11 or more games: from 3pm Thursday March 30.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/leeds-united-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #1 on: March 23, 2023, 04:15:15 pm »
Identical allocation to last season which I believe had a 2 credit sale of course credits didn't count last season.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #2 on: March 23, 2023, 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on March 23, 2023, 04:15:15 pm
Identical allocation to last season which I believe had a 2 credit sale of course credits didn't count last season.
2913 last season so yes, practically the same and yes, it sold out on 2.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #3 on: March 30, 2023, 03:17:30 pm »
Got 1 just now in the 11 sale, mostly restricted view tickets, about 50 or so left when I bought my ticket.

Haven't done Elland Road 4 ages, went to Uni in Leeds & lived there in the early to mid 90s.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #4 on: April 6, 2023, 08:19:22 am »
Looks like the TO have forgot to release the tickets for the 10+ sale at 0815 ::)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Chris H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • Spion Kop 1906
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #5 on: April 6, 2023, 08:20:36 am »
Is this not showing for anyone else?
Logged
@SpionKop1906

All donations welcome. All funds raised through sales go straight into the flag fund for future flags and banners.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #6 on: April 6, 2023, 08:23:01 am »
Quote from: Chris H on April  6, 2023, 08:20:36 am
Is this not showing for anyone else?
They've clearly forgot to release them, you couldn't make it up
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Chris H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • Spion Kop 1906
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #7 on: April 6, 2023, 08:26:27 am »
Its online now. Another day, another issue.
Logged
@SpionKop1906

All donations welcome. All funds raised through sales go straight into the flag fund for future flags and banners.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #8 on: April 6, 2023, 08:27:16 am »
Its genuinely mind blowing how inept they are.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #9 on: April 6, 2023, 11:25:27 am »
Sold out on 9 but returns haven't been added yet so assuming that they don't siphon them off, the returns sale will be next week.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline der kaizers kid

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:08:25 pm »
Leeds sale down to 5+, if anyone could help me out for a pair give us a shout please.

Thanks
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:31:28 pm »
Any spares going please give me a shout :)

Cheers
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:24:24 pm »
Anyone still waiting for tickets in the post?

The way its looking, its likely it will have to be third time this season Ill have had to request duplicates.

Wonder how many tickets they lose over course of a season because they dont use a decent service to send them out? Frustrating!
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:29:59 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 08:24:24 pm
Anyone still waiting for tickets in the post?

The way its looking, its likely it will have to be third time this season Ill have had to request duplicates.

Wonder how many tickets they lose over course of a season because they dont use a decent service to send them out? Frustrating!
Yes, have received the ones from the 1st couple of sales but not the ones from the sale that took place 8 days ago. Collecting at City was a nightmare as even though my mate arranged it with the online chat on the Friday and was told that it had definitely been arranged, they had no record of it at all, thankfully I insisted that my mate got a copy of the online chat by email as without that, we wouldn't have been able to get the tickets.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:57:41 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:29:59 am
Yes, have received the ones from the 1st couple of sales but not the ones from the sale that took place 8 days ago. Collecting at City was a nightmare as even though my mate arranged it with the online chat on the Friday and was told that it had definitely been arranged, they had no record of it at all, thankfully I insisted that my mate got a copy of the online chat by email as without that, we wouldn't have been able to get the tickets.

They really are something else. Ill get on the chat this afternoon assuming they dont turn up today - good shout about getting a copy of the chat.

Ours are from the very first sale, that havent turned up
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:19:54 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 10:57:41 am
They really are something else. Ill get on the chat this afternoon assuming they dont turn up today - good shout about getting a copy of the chat.

Ours are from the very first sale, that havent turned up
Years of experience has taught me to always expect the unexpected from our TO! Before they deleted all of the purchase history from our records from pre 2015, they claim that they have still got it all on their own systems, I printed it all off as well as its the only proof that I've ever got in case we get another tiny allocation in one of the cups, like we did for AFC Wimbledon back in 2015.

That doesn't sound promising as the 1st sale was 17 days ago, a mate had a similar experience recently and they told him that he had selected collect even though he knows that he selected post...the problem is that unlike for euro aways, when it shows clear as day what you selected on the email confirmation, it is just blank for domestic games.

Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 