Author Topic: Leeds away selling details  (Read 766 times)

Leeds away selling details
« on: March 23, 2023, 02:45:53 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Leeds United on Monday April 17, 2023.

Location: Elland Road

Kick-off: 8pm BST

Allocation: 2,916

Disabled allocation: 17 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Leeds United recommend that ambulant disabled supporters purchase tickets identified as ambulant disabled seats as there are a considerable number of stairs in the non-designated areas.

Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £29
Young Adult (19-22): £29
16 to 18 Years: £26
Under 16 Years: £24
Under 11 Years: £12
Price Notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.   

Within the allocation are a number of restricted and severely restricted views discounted by £2.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale | 14 or more games: from 8.15am on Tuesday March 28 until 10.45am on Thursday March 30.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | 13 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Thursday March 30.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale | 12 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Thursday March 30.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale | 11 or more games: from 3pm Thursday March 30.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/leeds-united-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #1 on: March 23, 2023, 04:15:15 pm »
Identical allocation to last season which I believe had a 2 credit sale of course credits didn't count last season.
Kenny Godglish

Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #2 on: March 23, 2023, 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on March 23, 2023, 04:15:15 pm
Identical allocation to last season which I believe had a 2 credit sale of course credits didn't count last season.
2913 last season so yes, practically the same and yes, it sold out on 2.
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #3 on: March 30, 2023, 03:17:30 pm »
Got 1 just now in the 11 sale, mostly restricted view tickets, about 50 or so left when I bought my ticket.

Haven't done Elland Road 4 ages, went to Uni in Leeds & lived there in the early to mid 90s.
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:19:22 am »
Looks like the TO have forgot to release the tickets for the 10+ sale at 0815 ::)
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:20:36 am »
Is this not showing for anyone else?
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:23:01 am »
Quote from: Chris H on Today at 08:20:36 am
Is this not showing for anyone else?
They've clearly forgot to release them, you couldn't make it up
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:26:27 am »
Its online now. Another day, another issue.
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:27:16 am »
Its genuinely mind blowing how inept they are.
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:25:27 am »
Sold out on 9 but returns haven't been added yet so assuming that they don't siphon them off, the returns sale will be next week.
