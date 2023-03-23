Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Leeds United on Monday April 17, 2023.Location: Elland RoadKick-off: 8pm BSTAllocation: 2,916Disabled allocation: 17 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Leeds United recommend that ambulant disabled supporters purchase tickets identified as ambulant disabled seats as there are a considerable number of stairs in the non-designated areas.PricesAdult: £30Over 65 (65+): £29Young Adult (19-22): £2916 to 18 Years: £26Under 16 Years: £24Under 11 Years: £12Price NotesSupporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.Within the allocation are a number of restricted and severely restricted views discounted by £2.Tickets sales notesTickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.First sale | 14 or more games: from 8.15am on Tuesday March 28 until 10.45am on Thursday March 30.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale | 13 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Thursday March 30.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale | 12 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Thursday March 30.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale | 11 or more games: from 3pm Thursday March 30.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesPlease only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket CreditsTickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.