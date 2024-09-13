This is the exact same energy that the Qanon & MAGA movements have over the public release of info relating to election fraud, satanic influence over politics, sex trafficking of children in tunnels under Washington, etc etc. The evidence is always 'about to come out', there are always secret whistleblowers about to "bring down the cabal", etc etc. Last summer they even kept repeating "Eyes on the audit" as a mantra (that privately funded one that went nowhere).



I'm certainly not accusing anyone on here of being involved in those movements, but to an outsider it looks like the exact same sort of unjustified belief, and the lure into the conspiracy belief is the same thing - that you guys are in on the ground floor of having all the secret info, that you're 'awake' whilst the majority of the population are sleeping, blissfully unaware of the 'real' truth. And you keep being told that you're all going to be proved right real soon.



Im afraid Ive never read any Qanon stuff, I cant stand conspiracy nonsense, ... Bobber waffles on naming people ... These arent conspiracies, these happened and thats a literal fact, its up to each of us to make of them what we will.



So your opinion on whether you're using the same language as them and making the same arguments is pretty moot then, thanks for conceding that point.



I have no interest in conspiracy theories and to be conflated with MAGA or Qanon people----my only response would be "wow".



The serious people commenting on this are realists. Some are pilots, others are lobbyists. Others are Senators like Gillibrand and Marco Rubio (both sides of the aisle there).



You'll need to stop using the same language they do then, because as I said, the recent posts on this subject in this thread are largely the same sort of energy as I've seen across political conspiracies going back years.



And as for your 'serious realists', the conspiracy lunatics can point to people like retired Army General & National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, wealthy businessman Mike Lindell, or a whole slew of credentialled lawyers such as Sydney Powell or Lin Wood (to say nothing of serving members of Congress like Boebert). At the Cyber Symposium they wheeled out all sorts of election, computer & statistics experts who gave dull, technical presentations on how Biden's win couldn't have been legitimate and so that 'proves' the claimed fraud.



To most of us these are hilarious yet dangerous crackpots, but if you're already primed to believe the stuff they're peddling then you can ignore or make excuses for any nonsense and maintain a belief that these successful, respected professionals must be on to something, even in the face of 'MSM' mockery.



I don't know who any of these people are and if you think am I using any of this language; maybe read my posts again.



Sure. We'll start with my full initial foray into the discussion and your immediate attempt at a retort.You had no comeback for this and went with a weak "No idea what you're on about now", when it's all there in plain English.Lionel then replied with:To which I replied:And Lionel decided that ignorance was the best defence by going with this:To be fair to yourself Bobber I don't believe you ever claimed the exact same as Lionel about not having heard of people like Mike Flynn, but your overall tone was still the same - trying to draw some distinction between the two conspiracy theory language-led movements, whilst simultaneously making the admission that you weren't qualified to offer such a judgement anyway.Now if you don't mind I'll let all that demanded evidence sit there available for peer review, such as the process needs to go. Some of us are finally going on our hols this year imminently and are hoping to be resting on a quiet Greek island for a fortnight, shorn of wifi and potential data signal. I'm told the TV in the villa has SCART if we have anything compatible to plug in. If the Aliens do invade like your bitcoin podcast buddies insist has already happened I might even miss out on it.