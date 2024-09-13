« previous next »
Quote from: Riquende on September 13, 2024, 12:33:02 pm
Beat you to it dude...

But it won't matter. When I put it to them last year that high ranking politicians & even generals, and highly-accredited lawyers were all taking part in pushing the obvious Qanon falsehoods they just claimed to not know who any of them were. I mean they could have gone and looked for themeselves, but they have such an interesting lack of intellectual curiosity in these matters (which is probably necessary when you're clinging to fringe beliefs).

Do you have proof of this conspiracy you could forward?
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on September 13, 2024, 12:48:44 pm
Do you have proof of this conspiracy you could forward?
I'm breaking out the popcorn for the reply.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 13, 2024, 12:52:04 pm
I'm breaking out the popcorn for the reply.

Ok lets take a different angle and break down what he is claiming and take it as true. It could be possible. I know he cant provide definitive proof even if was true.

Riquende claims high ranking politicians & even generals, and highly-accredited lawyers were all taking part in pushing the obvious Qanon falsehoods

Objectively, all these people are indeed making these claims, this is fact. So by such high level folks promoting Q falsehoods, this begs questions as to why they are doing this, what is the motive(s) and agenda(s) behind this?


Sure. We'll start with my full initial foray into the discussion and your immediate attempt at a retort.

Quote from: Riquende on May 14, 2023, 05:15:07 pm
This is the exact same energy that the Qanon & MAGA movements have over the public release of info relating to election fraud, satanic influence over politics, sex trafficking of children in tunnels under Washington, etc etc. The evidence is always 'about to come out', there are always secret whistleblowers about to "bring down the cabal", etc etc. Last summer they even kept repeating "Eyes on the audit" as a mantra (that privately funded one that went nowhere).

I'm certainly not accusing anyone on here of being involved in those movements, but to an outsider it looks like the exact same sort of unjustified belief, and the lure into the conspiracy belief is the same thing - that you guys are in on the ground floor of having all the secret info, that you're 'awake' whilst the majority of the population are sleeping, blissfully unaware of the 'real' truth. And you keep being told that you're all going to be proved right real soon.

Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on May 14, 2023, 07:50:42 pm
Im afraid Ive never read any Qanon stuff, I cant stand conspiracy nonsense, ...  Bobber waffles on naming people ... These arent conspiracies, these happened and thats a literal fact, its up to each of us to make of them what we will.

Quote from: Riquende on May 14, 2023, 08:13:47 pm
So your opinion on whether you're using the same language as them and making the same arguments is pretty moot then, thanks for conceding that point.

You had no comeback for this and went with a weak "No idea what you're on about now", when it's all there in plain English.

Lionel then replied with:

Quote from: lionel_messias on May 15, 2023, 10:55:38 am
I have no interest in conspiracy theories and to be conflated with MAGA or Qanon people----my only response would be "wow".

The serious people commenting on this are realists. Some are pilots, others are lobbyists. Others are Senators like Gillibrand and Marco Rubio (both sides of the aisle there).

To which I replied:

Quote from: Riquende on May 15, 2023, 02:49:43 pm
You'll need to stop using the same language they do then, because as I said, the recent posts on this subject in this thread are largely the same sort of energy as I've seen across political conspiracies going back years.

And as for your 'serious realists', the conspiracy lunatics can point to people like retired Army General & National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, wealthy businessman Mike Lindell, or a whole slew of credentialled lawyers such as Sydney Powell or Lin Wood  (to say nothing of serving members of Congress like Boebert). At the Cyber Symposium they wheeled out all sorts of election, computer & statistics experts who gave dull, technical presentations on how Biden's win couldn't have been legitimate and so that 'proves' the claimed fraud.

To most of us these are hilarious yet dangerous crackpots, but if you're already primed to believe the stuff they're peddling then you can ignore or make excuses for any nonsense and maintain a belief that these successful, respected professionals must be on to something, even in the face of 'MSM' mockery.

And Lionel decided that ignorance was the best defence by going with this:

Quote from: lionel_messias on May 15, 2023, 06:29:42 pm
I don't know who any of these people are and if you think am I using any of this language; maybe read my posts again.

To be fair to yourself Bobber I don't believe you ever claimed the exact same as Lionel about not having heard of people like Mike Flynn, but your overall tone was still the same - trying to draw some distinction between the two conspiracy theory language-led movements, whilst simultaneously making the admission that you weren't qualified to offer such a judgement anyway.

Now if you don't mind I'll let all that demanded evidence sit there available for peer review, such as the process needs to go. Some of us are finally going on our hols this year imminently and are hoping to be resting on a quiet Greek island for a fortnight, shorn of wifi and potential data signal. I'm told the TV in the villa has SCART if we have anything compatible to plug in. If the Aliens do invade like your bitcoin podcast buddies insist has already happened I might even miss out on it.
Im not interested in going over long posts from 18 months ago. Things were said then, but thinking and positions can change, become more nuanced etc, things take different turns. So theres no point dragging up posts from 18 months ago. In my opinion.

But I do ask you to reply to my last post and stay on topic.
Quote from: Bobber. on September 13, 2024, 12:48:44 pm
Do you have proof of this conspiracy you could forward?

There are senators and representatives who support Q. General Michael Flynn also backed it. Trump himself has pushed q conspiracies.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:53:11 am
There are senators and representatives who support Q. General Michael Flynn also backed it. Trump himself has pushed q conspiracies.

That may be so, but its not speaking to UAP.

On UAP, Riquende asserts high ranking politicians & even generals, and highly-accredited lawyers were all taking part in pushing the obvious Qanon falsehoods and so I will take this on face value to be his underlying explanation and position on the subject. Fair enough, I won't argue his belief on that. I don't think this is the case at all, it sounds rather wackadoo. But its possible.

But he should back up that assertion with the reasoning behind it, the motives and agenda if his claim is to be taken seriously.
He may or may not choose to back that up. I don't particularly care, I find arguing this particular element of the conversation, the least interesting and very tedious. In my view, the conversation has moved way beyond it being a Q conspiracy.
Actually, it may be a little arrogant of me to say the conversation has moved on from it all being founded in Q. In my view it has long moved on, but not everyone is on the same page with this, some are only just starting out.

I would rather wait until all the cards have been played, all the facts are out, before drawing a conclusion.
As I understood it, he was comparing Q to UAP. How the argument that high ranking government people support UAP is no proof or evidence and not necessarily credible. The baseless Q conspiracies have backing in the highest echelons of government and broad support from military personnel.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm
As I understood it, he was comparing Q to UAP. How the argument that high ranking government people support UAP is no proof or evidence and not necessarily credible. The baseless Q conspiracies have backing in the highest echelons of government and broad support from military personnel.

I wouldnt argue against that premise and I would say its a fair point to make, especially if basing your position entirely on the calibre of people supporting a given topic in general.
I loathe the weve had enough of experts thinking, but in my experience, there are always people who do their profession no favours. I know a doctor whos a lovely guy but believes loads of anti-vax shit. This is dangerous because his position of authority gives it credence. I know a geography lecturer whos somewhat of a climate change skeptic.
Does anyone else follow the topic from a current events standpoint in an unbiased way or without a completely preconceived view?
Quote from: Bobber. on Yesterday at 12:44:52 pm
Does anyone else follow the topic from a current events standpoint in an unbiased way or without preconceived view?

I follow it with no agenda. But will always go in with skepticism towards anything that makes supernatural claims.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:45:12 pm
I loathe the weve had enough of experts thinking, but in my experience, there are always people who do their profession no favours. I know a doctor whos a lovely guy but believes loads of anti-vax shit. This is dangerous because his position of authority gives it credence. I know a geography lecturer whos somewhat of a climate change skeptic.

I guess thats always going to be the case, whilst the anti vax and climate change topics are on the periphery for me as Ive never dug into the merits of either side of the argument, Im frankly unknowledge on either subject, I dont think the authoritys havent done themselves any favours over the decades to earn peoples trust. Which is a real shame and a much deeper topic in itself.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:46:25 pm
I follow it with no agenda. But will always go in with skepticism towards anything that makes supernatural claims.

As one should. I think theres a difference between healthy skepticism vs preconceived views before you know anything factual.
Quote from: Bobber. on Yesterday at 01:04:57 pm
As one should. I think theres a difference between healthy skepticism vs preconceived views before you know anything factual.
Sooo... Therefore, we should have no preconceived notions about whether or not there is a teapot in orbit around the sun. There is a virtual infinity of fantastical claims we could make, but this does not mean we should 'keep an open mind' when they are counterfactual to what we already know and understand, and/or when no substantive evidence is supplied to support the claim.

And 'appeal to authority' is terrible argument at the best of times. And is rank idiotic when the 'authority' is speaking outside of their expertise. Pilots fly planes and read their instruments. And that's all. They are not experts in optics, electronics, human psychology, weather phenomenon, physics, etc. Neither are they exempt from being delusional, fantasists, or grifters.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
Sooo... Therefore, we should have no preconceived notions about whether or not there is a teapot in orbit around the sun. There is a virtual infinity of fantastical claims we could make, but this does not mean we should 'keep an open mind' when they are counterfactual to what we already know and understand, and/or when no substantive evidence is supplied to support the claim.

And 'appeal to authority' is terrible argument at the best of times. And is rank idiotic when the 'authority' is speaking outside of their expertise. Pilots fly planes and read their instruments. And that's all. They are not experts in optics, electronics, human psychology, weather phenomenon, physics, etc. Neither are they exempt from being delusional, fantasists, or grifters.

That's my point made, you already have a preconceived view applied to pilots. Did you carry out individual background research of all pilots to ascertain whether they may also have a background in weather, optics, electronics or any other area? That's like saying all taxi drivers drive taxis and know the highway code and therefore could not be experts in mechanical engineering, road safety etc. I would make a guess you don't know that facts of Fravors or Dietrechs educational or background of expertise is. I certainly don't. But even if they are only plane flyers and instrument readers, I would argue they are better trained observers than either I or you or average Joe Blow on the street. Not that any of this proves anything for what they claim about the tic tac and of course no one individual is exempt from being delusional or a grifter.

I agree, there's probably no need to keep an open mind as to whether there's a teacup orbiting the sun. But there's other less extreme examples that I would think are wise to keep and open mind to and not conclude in lieu of all the facts.
Quote from: Bobber. on Yesterday at 03:00:18 pm
That's my point made, you already have a preconceived view applied to pilots. Did you carry out individual background research of all pilots to ascertain whether they may also have a background in weather, optics, electronics or any other area? That's like saying all taxi drivers drive taxis and know the highway code and therefore could not be experts in mechanical engineering, road safety etc. I would make a guess you don't know that facts of Fravors or Dietrechs educational or background of expertise is. I certainly don't. But even if they are only plane flyers and instrument readers, I would argue they are better trained observers than either I or you or average Joe Blow on the street. Not that any of this proves anything for what they claim about the tic tac and of course no one individual is exempt from being delusional or a grifter.

I agree, there's probably no need to keep an open mind as to whether there's a teacup orbiting the sun. But there's other less extreme examples that I would think are wise to keep and open mind to and not conclude in lieu of all the facts.
This is complete and utter nonsense. Pilots have been presented as unimpeachable experts (in this thread) purely because they are military pilots. Name one pilot witness who has testified as an expert engineer, meteorologist, physicist, etc. No, they are there as Navy or Air Force pilot witnesses, that is all. They fly their plane and use their instruments - they do not design them! Brother. ::)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm
This is complete and utter nonsense. Pilots have been presented as unimpeachable experts (in this thread) purely because they are military pilots. Name one pilot witness who has testified as an expert engineer, meteorologist, physicist, etc. No, they are there as Navy or Air Force pilot witnesses, that is all. They fly their plane and use their instruments - they do not design them! Brother. ::)

Not by me, so I suggest you take that up with whoever presented that, my friend.

I said a few days ago that theres nothing to be had, in my view, discussing Nimitz, unless new data arises. Especially getting into the weeds again with this minutiae, thats been done to death.

Im off on hols now, off to Lisbon with a tour of Fatima planned.
I would argue that being an expert in optics doesnt stop you from being fooled by optical illusions, merely that you are aware of being fooled. Psychologists arent immune to mental health issues because they have studied them. So the point regarding pilots being potential experts on optics and meteorology doesnt mean they are impervious to such phenomena.
Quote from: Bobber. on Yesterday at 07:38:32 pm
Not by me, so I suggest you take that up with whoever presented that, my friend.

I said a few days ago that theres nothing to be had, in my view, discussing Nimitz, unless new data arises. Especially getting into the weeds again with this minutiae, thats been done to death.

Im off on hols now, off to Lisbon with a tour of Fatima planned.
Do you believe in miracles too?
