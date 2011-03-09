Let's take it back to a very base level, he's a scientist. We can all agree, science requires irrefutable proof, study and then peer review.



This is what he and others want, including every sceptic surely? I think I heard Mick West calling for this as well.



The incomplete and nakedly transparent AARO report would not stand up to any peer review. Lapped up by the media too.



Yes he is a scientist:His areas of research include autoimmunity and inflammation, cancer and leukemia, hematopoiesis, and using computation for network and systems immunology.He is not a materials specialist. Hes not an astrophysicist. As far as Im aware, he knows fuck all about relativity or quantum physics and the limitations those sciences place on interstellar or intergalactic travel. He clearly knows nothing about the design of any kind of occupied space vehicle.He has abandoned any pretence of applying the scientific method to his research into scraps and dog ends of material that at best might be remnants of meteorite activity and at worst complete fabrications.Travis Taylor (chief scientist for Skinwalker Ranch) is better qualified (astrophysics and aerospace engineering) and he is off the whackadoodle scale, tarting himself for TV ratings.Being a scientist means fuck all if you abandon science.You claim that our positions are essentially the same but they arent. My position is falsifiable (and therefore scientific) in that I am skeptical based on all available evidence and the limitations on interstellar or intergalactic travel, but that skepticism would be set aside in the face of incontrovertible evidence (fuzzy images, third hand testimony etc doesnt cut it).Your position (as demonstrated regularly in this topic) is entirely unfalsifiable (and therefore pseudo-scientific). There is no way that your hypothesis can be disproved. The AARO report is fabricated. Grusch and others are being silenced by threats. The fuzzy pictures are just the ones were allowed to see - the good ones re being held back. The supporting radar data from the tic-tac events is suppressed. The bodies and the alien technology are being held by the USG and/or Lockheed. If the press/senators/media are ever allowed in and the technology has disappeared its because its all been moved. If faster than light travel is impossible then it stands to reason that the ETs have superior technology we cant possibly imagine. Or they arent from another star system - theyre from another dimension and on, and on, and on we go.UFOs are relatively harmless and since Ive come off Twitter it doesnt register that much. But then I get links to things like the tweets of Chris Lehto, who seemed relatively sane a year ago but is now utterly demented and in David Icke territory. His obsession with UFOs and discovering the real truth has completely destroyed his sanity. Hes released a series of YouTube. Videos where he explains his theory of everything, babbling about the density of light being the fourth dimension.To quote Stevie Wonder (not a scientist): When you believe in things you dont understand, you suffer.