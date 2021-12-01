Well, that did not take long.



Of course, you will state exactly the same thing in next year, except for updating the year to 2025.



Guys - you cannot prove your position, and I cannot prove mine.



What still gives me a good chortle about Lionel etc is that they still just keep proving my original assertion correct that they sound like the MAGA cultists, you can easily go find screenshots of all that nonsense and it's all "Why the delays white hats, what more do you need, show the public the evidence" etc etc. Just pleading for something they're clearly convinced exists and is being hidden... rather than adopting the sensible default position of basing your beliefs on what you have evidence for.For example, we've now got this:Lionel, there's such a thing called the "burden of proof", which lies solely and firmly with those people making claims. If you want to claim (or at least believe people who claim) that there's some sort of cover up, and the Pentagon, NASA, Disney Imagineers, or whoever else, know and are hiding the "truth"...Fine, but that's on you (and them) to provide evidence, and standing there shouting "You cannot prove your position either" is entirely irrelevant, because the default position, which is the one you continually tilt against and is the one adopted by the sensible people posting here, is "Go on then, prove it. And until then, stop being silly".You seem to love making entirely wrong-headed statements, two just this afternoon. And then when called out you don't even address it and try to squirm away, change the focus and start again. This is still your trademark posting style, being fundamentally dishonest within your own topic. Have some respect for the other people discussing the subject and some of it may circle back around.