UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 11:48:03 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:47:15 am
You need to loop in the 'The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!', 'VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General' and the 'JFK' threads.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:10:47 am
Steven Greenstreet
@MiddleOfMayhem
Pentagon states that the alien UFO claims of "whistleblower" David Grusch are unfounded and false.

Such claims "are largely the result of circular reporting by a small group repeating what they heard from others."

Exactly what I've been reporting.

https://twitter.com/MiddleOfMayhem/status/1766492168594882940?cxt=HBwW-IXc-ZPR64MxAAAA&cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&refsrc=email


Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 12:34:51 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on February 13, 2024, 12:29:44 pm
2 minutes in and he states that understanding the building blocks of life can be "approached with the same methodologies that I have with cancer research... ...it's straightforward.."

As for everything is made of stardust. That's true in the sense that everything in the universe is made of the same stuff and stars and supernovas transform the simplest elements (Hydrogen) into more complex elements and isottopes of elements.

The rest of it is the same stuf he's been peddling for years, including bits of biszmuth he claims are from a downed spacecraft:



and the Ubatuba magnesium samples:



He's not a material scientist, he's not an astrophysicist, he's not an expert in anything other than cancer research, which he is very good at.

Using Nolan's logic, the study of cancer can be "approached with the same methodologies that I have with [insert your own field here]... ...it's straightforward..." It's nonsense. Having expertise in one specialised field doesn't make you and expert in another. It doesn't preclude it of course, but the evidence of Nolan's wafflings about tiny bits of debris shows he's clearly outside his comfort zone.

Let's take it back to a very base level, he's a scientist. We can all agree, science requires irrefutable proof, study and then peer review.

This is what he and others want, including every sceptic surely? I think I heard Mick West calling for this as well.

The incomplete and nakedly transparent AARO report would not stand up to any peer review. Lapped up by the media too.

We are exactly where we were: bring out what has been briefed in classified settings to members of Congress into the open. To scientists first if necessary, doesn't have to be Gary Nolan. Examine the data, all of it, and let all of David Grusch's allegations be investigated. If he has any proof, let's see it. If it true that all these people gathered at the Sol Foundation, based on circular conversations and heresay, then bring this out. Catigate them for wasting time, money and everything else.

Bring out the information, this year, 2024, or go home.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 12:57:47 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:34:51 pm
We can all agree, science requires irrefutable proof

No. Science requires a hypothesis, and that the available evidence support that hypothesis. That hypothesis must be falsifiable (as in 'able to be shown to be wrong') in order for it to be tested. When tested, the more evidence that is then gathered that supports the hypothesis (and a lack of anything found that disproves it), the more it progresses towards being an accepted scientfic theory.

So in summary, scientists are constantly attempting to disprove hypotheses, that's how the method works and it's their failure to do so (for a specific hypothesis) that marks scientific progress. No scientific theory is ever beyond this, at any time new evidence could come to light that completely upends what we think we know about anything.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 02:02:55 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:34:51 pm
Let's take it back to a very base level, he's a scientist. We can all agree, science requires irrefutable proof, study and then peer review.

This is what he and others want, including every sceptic surely? I think I heard Mick West calling for this as well.

The incomplete and nakedly transparent AARO report would not stand up to any peer review. Lapped up by the media too.

We are exactly where we were: bring out what has been briefed in classified settings to members of Congress into the open. To scientists first if necessary, doesn't have to be Gary Nolan. Examine the data, all of it, and let all of David Grusch's allegations be investigated. If he has any proof, let's see it. If it true that all these people gathered at the Sol Foundation, based on circular conversations and heresay, then bring this out. Catigate them for wasting time, money and everything else.

Bring out the information, this year, 2024, or go home.
Well, that did not take long.

Of course, you will state exactly the same thing in next year, except for updating the year to 2025.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 05:20:12 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:57:47 pm
No. Science requires a hypothesis, and that the available evidence support that hypothesis. That hypothesis must be falsifiable (as in 'able to be shown to be wrong') in order for it to be tested. When tested, the more evidence that is then gathered that supports the hypothesis (and a lack of anything found that disproves it), the more it progresses towards being an accepted scientfic theory.

So in summary, scientists are constantly attempting to disprove hypotheses, that's how the method works and it's their failure to do so (for a specific hypothesis) that marks scientific progress. No scientific theory is ever beyond this, at any time new evidence could come to light that completely upends what we think we know about anything.

Beat me to it. I couldnt read beyond that opening gambit.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 06:08:35 pm
Guys - you cannot prove your position, and I cannot prove mine.

At least I'm open and interested in finding what is behind David Grusch's claims.

And also, why Christopher Mellon thinks there's an issue to be looked at here.

If they are both separately delusional, or some weird CIA thing. fine: bring it out and we can close the book.

So far 2024 is a nothingburger on this topic some of you think that will be the case for the next 20 years.

I guess we'll see.






Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 06:24:14 pm
i mean that report was basically the police investigating the police. it wouldnt fill you confidence. im well aware i could be totally wrong.

"hey you guys, any of yis got any of those ufo thingies hidden over there?"

"who? us? nope!"

"ok, thats fine lads"

so easy to sort this out, release all the evidence. but no, all evidence taken off the nimitz. why do that if its nothing. i could go on....
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 06:32:18 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:02:55 pm
Well, that did not take long.

Of course, you will state exactly the same thing in next year, except for updating the year to 2025.

What still gives me a good chortle about Lionel etc is that they still just keep proving my original assertion correct that they sound like the MAGA cultists, you can easily go find screenshots of all that nonsense and it's all "Why the delays white hats, what more do you need, show the public the evidence" etc etc. Just pleading for something they're clearly convinced exists and is being hidden... rather than adopting the sensible default position of basing your beliefs on what you have evidence for.

For example, we've now got this:

Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 06:08:35 pm
Guys - you cannot prove your position, and I cannot prove mine.

Lionel, there's such a thing called the "burden of proof", which lies solely and firmly with those people making claims. If you want to claim (or at least believe people who claim) that there's some sort of cover up, and the Pentagon, NASA, Disney Imagineers, or whoever else, know and are hiding the "truth"...

Fine, but that's on you (and them) to provide evidence, and standing there shouting "You cannot prove your position either" is entirely irrelevant, because the default position, which is the one you continually tilt against and is the one adopted by the sensible people posting here, is "Go on then, prove it. And until then, stop being silly".

You seem to love making entirely wrong-headed statements, two just this afternoon. And then when called out you don't even address it and try to squirm away, change the focus and start again. This is still your trademark posting style, being fundamentally dishonest within your own topic. Have some respect for the other people discussing the subject and some of it may circle back around.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 06:08:35 pm
Guys - you cannot prove your position, and I cannot prove mine.

At least I'm open and interested in finding what is behind David Grusch's claims.

And also, why Christopher Mellon thinks there's an issue to be looked at here.

If they are both separately delusional, or some weird CIA thing. fine: bring it out and we can close the book.

So far 2024 is a nothingburger on this topic some of you think that will be the case for the next 20 years.

I guess we'll see.
I take about as much notice of that if it was Keith Lemon who thinks there is an issue to look at here. 'Appeal to authority' is not an argument - it is a logical fallacy.

By the way, as has been pointed out to you ad nauseam, it is for those who make the claim to 'prove their position'.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:06:36 am
But of course. It is quite the (beautiful) circular construction.

Like this?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:00:02 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:32:18 pm
What still gives me a good chortle about Lionel etc is that they still just keep proving my original assertion correct that they sound like the MAGA cultists, you can easily go find screenshots of all that nonsense and it's all "Why the delays white hats, what more do you need, show the public the evidence" etc etc. Just pleading for something they're clearly convinced exists and is being hidden... rather than adopting the sensible default position of basing your beliefs on what you have evidence for.
Just how many times have we been in the same position in this thread over the past year? Ludicrous. I suppose it is kinda funny. But it is also disturbing.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:03:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm
Like this?


But of course 'red pill guys' all know that was constructed to throw all you sheep off the scent. You are so naive.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 06:24:14 pm
i mean that report was basically the police investigating the police. it wouldnt fill you confidence. im well aware i could be totally wrong.

"hey you guys, any of yis got any of those ufo thingies hidden over there?"

"who? us? nope!"

"ok, thats fine lads"

so easy to sort this out, release all the evidence. but no, all evidence taken off the nimitz. why do that if its nothing. i could go on....


But if they released all the evidence and there was still nothing, Conspiracy Theorists would remain unconviced and just say "ah, they haven't really released all the evidence, they're still hiding something".

Meanwhile, all kinds of secret data and research would have been released for no benefit.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:06:42 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:03:45 pm
But of course 'red pill guys' all know that was constructed to throw all you sheep off the scent. You are so naive.

True.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:50:05 am
They're here.

Quote
Mystery 10ft monolith appears out of nowhere and no one knows why

Walkers have been baffled by a mystery steel monolith which appeared on a hill in Hay-on-Wye, Wales.

Locals in the Powys town spotted the block of steel  which is shaped like a giant Toblerone  on Hay Bluff over the weekend.

But its not the only mystery monolith  a string of sightings were reported in rural areas across Europe in 2020, including on the Isle of Wight and at the Merry Maidens stone circle in Cornwall.



https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/mystery-10ft-monolith-appears-out-of-nowhere-and-no-one-knows-why/ar-BB1jHMVK

I can hear Richard Strauss's 'Also Sprach Zarathustra' wafting over the Brecon Beacons.
