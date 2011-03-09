« previous next »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1920 on: December 4, 2023, 10:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on December  4, 2023, 09:53:09 pm
Can I offer you use of a magical alien medbed at this trying time? You just need to ping a message to this random gmail account and pay the booking fee and then bam! Wait for further instructions.

I've seen countless people talking about them for years and as I can't think of any reason why they'd be lying, by process of elimination there must be something in it. Checkmate, debunkers!
Wow! Thanks for the tip - it seems like a sure thing. Cheers mate. :thumbup
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1921 on: December 5, 2023, 09:04:37 am »
I came across this missive on my usual traipsing around the sillier Qanon areas of the internet this morning. It's actually from a discussion about Covid vaccine damage, population control from Globalists, all that mad stuff that I want to stress I do not believe anybody in this thread engages with (not that that will stop the usual suspects getting offended at the insinuation).



If you find yourself nodding along with this when it comes to particular pet theories, that it just feels right even though nothing supports it, then just be aware which direction of travel you're on.

Proof of something isn't a couple of grainy photos. It isn't a single audio clip. It isn't one 'leaked' document. All those are potentially evidence, but proof arrives when we have overwhelming data as evidence, it doesn't contradict itself, potential outliers can be explained and we can set up falsifiable tests to attempt to disprove what we think we 'know' at that point.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline [new username under construction]

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1922 on: December 5, 2023, 09:42:24 am »
Quote from: Riquende on December  5, 2023, 09:04:37 am
Proof of something isn't a couple of grainy photos. It isn't a single audio clip. It isn't one 'leaked' document. All those are potentially evidence, but proof arrives when we have overwhelming data as evidence, it doesn't contradict itself, potential outliers can be explained and we can set up falsifiable tests to attempt to disprove what we think we 'know' at that point.

That's what the bill was for though wasn't it?
Offline thejbs

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1923 on: December 6, 2023, 12:33:52 am »
Fuck me, thats actually a terrifying read. You have to hope that mentality is a minority within a minority.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1924 on: December 6, 2023, 11:02:08 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December  6, 2023, 12:33:52 am
Fuck me, thats actually a terrifying read. You have to hope that mentality is a minority within a minority.
A similar attitude has been demonstrated in this very thread.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1925 on: December 6, 2023, 11:17:03 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December  6, 2023, 12:33:52 am
Fuck me, thats actually a terrifying read. You have to hope that mentality is a minority within a minority.

Honestly, I don't know. I hold out some hope that the worst of what I read in these places are just people either LARPing as cultists for fun, or others who are trying to harvest Reddit karma etc by posing as 'the other side' and screenshotting their own posts, or hope to provoke even worse. There's really no way to know for sure.

These sorts of people do exist though. Just yesterday I was at one of our new sites deploying kit and had to work around one of the cleaners. Chatting amiably, he suddenly predicted the site would be closed within 2 years due to the economy, and somehow went from there through a rant about electric cars (too expensive, and so heavy they will collapse the Queensferry crossing when everyone is driving across it in an EV) and somehow got from there to ranting about the World Health Organisation getting ready to take over the UK and "shut us down" after the next election because of a treaty that Johnson signed during Covid. He did complain that some group or other were "socialists" but I'm not sure who he'd meant as he was going on about Labour but had most recently mentioned the current Government. After he moved off down the line of desks he just did that 'muttering to himself' thing "people just don't know what's coming".

I'll be honest, I'd have loved to really engage with him on that and a few other topics... but there were other people about I don't know too well, and there would have been risk it would have ended up rather unprofessional. He did later say 'Thanks mate' when I held a door open, so maybe he thinks I gave him a fair hearing and we're now some sort of conspiracist-buddies.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1926 on: December 6, 2023, 11:22:53 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December  6, 2023, 12:33:52 am
Fuck me, thats actually a terrifying read. You have to hope that mentality is a minority within a minority.

Really is batshit.
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1927 on: December 19, 2023, 02:41:32 pm »
So blah blah blah UAP.


We know that Senators Schumer and Rounds debated "Non-human intelligence" and UAP knowledge on the Senate floor,
after their amendment was absolutely gutted by mainly Mike Rogers.

Why, Mike Rogers? What would transparency have hurt, even the debunkers, in fact it would have been perfect for skeptics everywhere.
Get it all out in the open.

I have listened to David Grusch for quite a few hours now. If he doesn't believe what he is saying, he is a greater actor than Marlon Brando ever was.

I am prepared to walk away from the UAP topic maybe forever if no further Whistleblowers emerge next year to support Grusch's thesis.


So there we are, as Alan X has said --rightly---most people go on about their lives with little to no interest in this topic.

Based on this year, you'd strongly suspect more controversy in 2024 and more things to be civil, nice and friendly about in this thread.


Happy Christmas to all, or happy holidays and pub time, whatever your chosen way.




Namaste! Peace.



Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1928 on: December 21, 2023, 11:49:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December 19, 2023, 02:41:32 pm
I am prepared to walk away from the UAP topic maybe forever if no further Whistleblowers emerge next year to support Grusch's thesis.

Dunno about any of you sniggering lot but I'm fully prepared to take lionel_messias, who let's not forget has a considerable record of dishonesty in this thread, at their word on this. Doesn't matter now that they posted gleefully about an imminent post-disclosure world that was going to blow all our minds, and it doesn't matter that they then desparately tried to roll that back as if they'd never posted it, saying that it was all about following evidence! No, I'm 100% that this time lionel_messias, for once, is going to be a being of their word.

And if not? Well perhaps, true to form, they'll just ignore that post ever happened and carry on spewing the same conspiratorial nonsense. But that won't happen this time, for realsies.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline whtwht

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1929 on: December 22, 2023, 12:01:56 am »
Lol just checking in. ET not revealed themselves yet??
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1930 on: December 22, 2023, 12:31:58 am »
Quote from: whtwht on December 22, 2023, 12:01:56 am
Lol just checking in. ET not revealed themselves yet??

Hush mate, the disclosure about ET was made in that 6-part documentary series Star Wars by whistleblower George Lucas:



Unfortunately the US government got wind of what he was up to and so used their Disney front to pay Lucas off and then make some terrible 'movies' attached to the Star Wars name as a psyop to ensure that nobody would care any more. Even today, if you Google Star Wars you just find pictures of a constipated Daisy Ridley.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1931 on: December 22, 2023, 08:50:27 am »
Quote from: whtwht on December 22, 2023, 12:01:56 am
Lol just checking in. ET not revealed themselves yet??
Not yet. The Big Reveal has been delayed until next year so they can make it even more super good. It is edge of the seat stuff for sure. Lionel is Barnumesque in the way he has been reeling us in for the Big Reveal Show. A Pied Piper. A consummate professional. Superb!
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1932 on: December 30, 2023, 06:49:43 pm »
I think this is broadly how it works in UFOlogist land (just without the overt admission in panel 3).

"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1933 on: January 14, 2024, 07:34:37 pm »
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1934 on: January 14, 2024, 07:43:31 pm »
:lmao

Incredible.  How could people be so gullible to believe that?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1935 on: January 14, 2024, 07:52:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 14, 2024, 07:43:31 pm
:lmao

Incredible.  How could people be so gullible to believe that?
Over to Lionel.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Elmo!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1936 on: January 14, 2024, 07:54:13 pm »
It's clearly a false flag to make UAP believers look stupid.
Online Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1937 on: January 14, 2024, 07:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 14, 2024, 07:34:37 pm
Oh no! Who would have thought?

https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/peru-dolls-are-not-aliens-forensic-experts-say/

Well the deep state cover-up has clearly gotten to those 'experts' Alan. Come on, stop being a debunker!

In the interests of balance I will post today's Guardian article from someone beating the "what has Congress got to hide" drum:

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/jan/14/what-happens-if-we-have-been-visited-by-aliens-lied-to-ufos-uaps-grusch-congress
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1938 on: January 14, 2024, 09:43:38 pm »
I read that - journalists still falling for the bullshit.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1939 on: January 14, 2024, 10:04:04 pm »
This was the paragraph that got me, written with no apparent irony:

The legislation was modelled on the President John F Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. Frustrated with the growing public perception that agents of the US government had conspired with the military to assassinate the president  a belief that found its way into the mainstream through Oliver Stones 1991 movie JFK  the act established a national archive of all records relating to the assassination, and declassified the vast majority of them. The process was overseen by an independent body.

All the evidence and open access in the world wont stop the conspiracy theorists, whether its JFK or aliens.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1940 on: January 14, 2024, 10:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 14, 2024, 09:43:38 pm
I read that - journalists still falling for the bullshit.
You've only to read the headline to understand the stupidity of the article:
Quote
‘It only takes one to be real and it changes humanity for ever’:
what if we’ve been lied to about UFOs?
We could ask the same question of anything - it does not matter how well established the facts or how widely it is accepted as fact. What a stupid proposition.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline rob1966

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 09:48:56 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 14, 2024, 07:34:37 pm
Oh no! Who would have thought?

https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/peru-dolls-are-not-aliens-forensic-experts-say/

No no Alan, they're real and the Government are faking the results to cover up the existence of extra terrestrial life and that they have and do visit earth
Fuck the Tories

Offline RJH

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1942 on: Yesterday at 12:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 14, 2024, 10:07:48 pm
You've only to read the headline to understand the stupidity of the article:We could ask the same question of anything - it does not matter how well established the facts or how widely it is accepted as fact. What a stupid proposition.

The wording doesn't quite fit, but I think Betteridge's law of headlines still applies here: "Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no."
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1943 on: Yesterday at 03:06:17 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 12:36:04 pm
The wording doesn't quite fit, but I think Betteridge's law of headlines still applies here: "Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no."
That's a new 'law' for me. Thanks!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteridge%27s_law_of_headlines
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1944 on: Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm »
SCIF meeting on Friday Congress members brought in to hear the IGs thoughts about Gruschs statement. It's still holding up. If he's a liar I'm sure they should be pulling him apart by now?
Online lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 07:22:17 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm
SCIF meeting on Friday Congress members brought in to hear the IGs thoughts about Gruschs statement. It's still holding up. If he's a liar I'm sure they should be pulling him apart by now?

👍

And if there is nothing to it, I'm sure the Congressmen and women in that meeting have better things to spend their time on this year. Let's judge not by what they say after that meeting but what they actually do.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
