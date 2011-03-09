Fuck me, thats actually a terrifying read. You have to hope that mentality is a minority within a minority.



Honestly, I don't know. I hold out some hope that the worst of what I read in these places are just people either LARPing as cultists for fun, or others who are trying to harvest Reddit karma etc by posing as 'the other side' and screenshotting their own posts, or hope to provoke even worse. There's really no way to know for sure.These sorts of people do exist though. Just yesterday I was at one of our new sites deploying kit and had to work around one of the cleaners. Chatting amiably, he suddenly predicted the site would be closed within 2 years due to the economy, and somehow went from there through a rant about electric cars (too expensive, and so heavy they will collapse the Queensferry crossing when everyone is driving across it in an EV) and somehow got from there to ranting about the World Health Organisation getting ready to take over the UK and "shut us down" after the next election because of a treaty that Johnson signed during Covid. He did complain that some group or other were "socialists" but I'm not sure who he'd meant as he was going on about Labour but had most recently mentioned the current Government. After he moved off down the line of desks he just did that 'muttering to himself' thing "people just don't know what's coming".I'll be honest, I'd have loved to really engage with him on that and a few other topics... but there were other people about I don't know too well, and there would have been risk it would have ended up rather unprofessional. He did later say 'Thanks mate' when I held a door open, so maybe he thinks I gave him a fair hearing and we're now some sort of conspiracist-buddies.