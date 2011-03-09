So blah blah blah UAP.
We know that Senators Schumer and Rounds debated "Non-human intelligence" and UAP knowledge on the Senate floor,
after their amendment was absolutely gutted by mainly Mike Rogers.
Why, Mike Rogers? What would transparency have hurt, even the debunkers, in fact it would have been perfect for skeptics everywhere.
Get it all out in the open.
I have listened to David Grusch for quite a few hours now. If he doesn't believe what he is saying, he is a greater actor than Marlon Brando ever was.
I am prepared to walk away from the UAP topic maybe forever if no further Whistleblowers emerge next year to support Grusch's thesis.
So there we are, as Alan X has said --rightly---most people go on about their lives with little to no interest in this topic.
Based on this year, you'd strongly suspect more controversy in 2024 and more things to be civil, nice and friendly about in this thread.
Happy Christmas to all, or happy holidays and pub time, whatever your chosen way.
Namaste! Peace.