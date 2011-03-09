Are people just going keep dismissing air force personnel / pilots & commercial airline pilots who either know of or fly the fastest , most technologically advanced and agile aircraft in world as if they are escaped loons from the asylum . I used be skeptical but can't be dismissing military . I heard a story lately about some one who was working on a US air force base in America . This person knew how to dismantle and put back together atomic bombs . Used to seeing best air craft produced by man . This person seen ufos . Can't be all dismissed as loons anymore .



No one is saying they're loons. We're just saying they are not god-like observers of everything around them. They aren't trained to observe everything around them. They are trained to acquire targets they are directed to by remote radar operators.When they get to the 'merge point' they will scout around for a visual or onboard radar acquisition of the target. This is a really good interview with AlexDietrich who was the pilot of the second fighter during the Tic-Tac incident. She describes really well how they are trained not to be looking around but to stay focussed. She saw something she believed was the thing Fravor saw, but only fopr around 10 seconds as it flashed across her view.People talk about pilots sightigs as if they weren't hurtling around the skies at 500-1000 miles an hour with empty sapce above, below and around them and very few points of reference.If a pilot sees an airliner they don't have to stop and estimate it's size and speed - it's an airliner. if they see anything else identifiable they can assign size and speed but if it's not immediately recognisable there's a chance they make the wrong assumptions about size, distance and speed.If you believe in UFOs it's all bollocks of course but for anyone who is willing to understand, most of not all of the pilot incidents are easily resolved to wrong assumptyons about size/distance.The problem is compounded if you have people like Graves who seems to be encouraging pilots to look for UAPs. As I said beforeabout airliners - if you "know" what a UFO looks like and are scouting the skies for one, every nearby balloon drifting on the wind becomes an "orb" travelling at unimaginable speed.This is a nice animation that shows how mistaking distance of an object gives the impression of movement.Three groups of buildings. One near, one middle distance and one distant. An object in the sky directly above the nearest buildings, but mistakenly thought to be above the furthest ones, would be perceived as moving rapidly.Here's a good example. The headline was: Leaked Government Photo Shows Motionless, Cube-Shaped UFO. And this is the photograph released showing the view from within the cockpit and an enlargement of the "cube-shaped" UAP that was able spotted motionless at 30,000 feet with no visible means of propulsion and no control surfaces...To me it's obvious at first glance that it's a balloon but the UFO believers wouldn't have it. So skeptics and debunkers decided to track down the exact type of balloon. Eventually it was tracked down as this Batman balloon (you can even make out Batman's arms and logo despite the pixellation).This isn't a one-off. It's one of many cases where pilots have made similar mistakes. Amazingly, there are many in the UFO community who won't accept that this is a mylar balloon.And then there's the fact that China has a spy base on Cuba which is one of the likely launch sites for their spy balloons and who knows what else. Cuba is just south of Florida and the East Coast of the US which is where Graves said there have been multiple sightings of UAPs.