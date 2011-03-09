« previous next »
UAPs over America: real or balloons??

BER

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1560 on: July 29, 2023, 10:22:37 pm
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1561 on: July 29, 2023, 10:29:24 pm
aka_da_saus

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 01:38:06 pm
Are people just going keep dismissing air force personnel / pilots & commercial airline pilots who either know of or fly the fastest , most technologically advanced and agile aircraft in world as if they are escaped loons from the asylum . I used be skeptical but can't be dismissing military . I heard a story lately about some one who was working on a US air force base in America . This person knew how to dismantle and put back together atomic bombs . Used to seeing best air craft produced by man . This person seen ufos . Can't be all dismissed as loons anymore .
Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 02:03:32 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 01:38:06 pm
I heard a story lately about some one who was working on a US air force base in America . This person knew how to dismantle and put back together atomic bombs . Used to seeing best air craft produced by man . This person seen ufos . Can't be all dismissed as loons anymore .

Who told you the story & what was their motivation? Is it a story they could verify first hand, or they just telling a story someone told them... and if the latter, what was the motivation behind the person who told them? How far back does the story go, is it just an urban myth? Who is this 'someone' who works with all these bombs, do they really exist or were they invented for the story? And if they do exist, are their experience & credentials real, or boosted for the purpose of the story? And if everything about them is real, when they saw UFOs, was that a verified incident they had proof of, or did they just tell someone they saw some? What was the context behind the disclosure, was it a formal debriefing, was it logged anywhere? Or was it something they said in the mess for a laugh that got out of hand?

It's not necessary to dismiss anything out of hand, whatever the source. But likewise it's not rational to accept anything without evidence, and unless you can satisfy the obvious queries about this with persuasive answers then it's not going to move the needle even a fraction toward acceptance, at least for me. And if there's never anything forthcoming that does move that needle then it ends up being dismissed by default.
rob1966

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 02:05:58 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 01:38:06 pm
Are people just going keep dismissing air force personnel / pilots & commercial airline pilots who either know of or fly the fastest , most technologically advanced and agile aircraft in world as if they are escaped loons from the asylum . I used be skeptical but can't be dismissing military . I heard a story lately about some one who was working on a US air force base in America . This person knew how to dismantle and put back together atomic bombs . Used to seeing best air craft produced by man . This person seen ufos . Can't be all dismissed as loons anymore .

Just because you fly the jets doesn't mean you are the most knowledgeable person about, pilots, especially American pilots, still make mistakes in basic stuff like recognising friendlies from enemy.

And everyone is capable of lying/making shit up when huge amounts of money are involved.
Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 03:53:38 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 01:38:06 pm
Are people just going keep dismissing air force personnel / pilots & commercial airline pilots who either know of or fly the fastest , most technologically advanced and agile aircraft in world as if they are escaped loons from the asylum . I used be skeptical but can't be dismissing military . I heard a story lately about some one who was working on a US air force base in America . This person knew how to dismantle and put back together atomic bombs . Used to seeing best air craft produced by man . This person seen ufos . Can't be all dismissed as loons anymore .

No one is saying they're loons. We're just saying they are not god-like observers of everything around them. They aren't trained to observe everything around them. They are trained to acquire targets they are directed to by remote radar operators.

When they get to the 'merge point' they will scout around for a visual or onboard radar acquisition of the target. This is a really good interview with AlexDietrich who was the pilot of the second fighter during the Tic-Tac incident. She describes really well how they are trained not to be looking around but to stay focussed. She saw something she believed was the thing Fravor saw, but only fopr around 10 seconds as it flashed across her view.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwZU6RiTEAw

People talk about pilots sightigs as if they weren't hurtling around the skies at 500-1000 miles an hour with empty sapce above, below and around them and very few points of reference.

If a pilot sees an airliner they don't have to stop and estimate it's size and speed - it's an airliner. if they see anything else identifiable they can assign size and speed but if it's not immediately recognisable there's a chance they make the wrong assumptions about size, distance and speed.

If you believe in UFOs it's all bollocks of course but for anyone who is willing to understand, most of not all of the pilot incidents are easily resolved to wrong assumptyons about size/distance.

The problem is compounded if you have people like Graves who seems to be encouraging pilots to look for UAPs. As I said beforeabout airliners - if you "know" what a UFO looks like and are scouting the skies for one, every nearby balloon drifting on the wind becomes an "orb" travelling at unimaginable speed.

This is a nice animation that shows how mistaking distance of an object gives the impression of movement.



Three groups of buildings. One near, one middle distance and one distant. An object in the sky directly above the nearest buildings, but mistakenly thought to be above the furthest ones, would be perceived as moving rapidly.

Here's a good example. The headline was: Leaked Government Photo Shows Motionless, Cube-Shaped UFO. And this is the photograph released showing the view from within the cockpit and an enlargement of the "cube-shaped" UAP that was able spotted motionless at 30,000 feet with no visible means of propulsion and no control surfaces...



To me it's obvious at first glance that it's a balloon but the UFO believers wouldn't have it. So skeptics and debunkers decided to track down the exact type of balloon. Eventually it was tracked down as this Batman balloon (you can even make out Batman's arms and logo despite the pixellation).



This isn't a one-off. It's one of many cases where pilots have made similar mistakes. Amazingly, there are many in the UFO community who won't accept that this is a mylar balloon.

And then there's the fact that China has a spy base on Cuba which is one of the likely launch sites for their spy balloons and who knows what else. Cuba is just south of Florida and the East Coast of the US which is where Graves said there have been multiple sightings of UAPs.

Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 04:07:40 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:03:32 pm
Who told you the story & what was their motivation? Is it a story they could verify first hand, or they just telling a story someone told them... and if the latter, what was the motivation behind the person who told them? How far back does the story go, is it just an urban myth? Who is this 'someone' who works with all these bombs, do they really exist or were they invented for the story? And if they do exist, are their experience & credentials real, or boosted for the purpose of the story? And if everything about them is real, when they saw UFOs, was that a verified incident they had proof of, or did they just tell someone they saw some? What was the context behind the disclosure, was it a formal debriefing, was it logged anywhere? Or was it something they said in the mess for a laugh that got out of hand?

It's not necessary to dismiss anything out of hand, whatever the source. But likewise it's not rational to accept anything without evidence, and unless you can satisfy the obvious queries about this with persuasive answers then it's not going to move the needle even a fraction toward acceptance, at least for me. And if there's never anything forthcoming that does move that needle then it ends up being dismissed by default.
That's fair enough. But on the other hand we have:

Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 04:21:21 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:53:38 pm
I have no idea how you maintain this amount of patience. Sometime you post these materials to new posters. But other times, it is to the same small set of posters - and it never shifts the needle. I don't know how you manage to do that. Especially when up against pilots are all-knowing, infallible, unimpeachable Gods type arguments.
aka_da_saus

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 05:00:54 pm
Fair ignorant ignore claims of guys that flying the best aircraft in the word . I will take their word over some keyboard warriors on a forum
.
Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 05:11:44 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 05:00:54 pm
Fair ignorant ignore claims of guys that flying the best aircraft in the word . I will take their word over some keyboard warriors on a forum
.

You're not taking their word though, you're taking the word of some bloke who told you he'd heard about some other bloke who claimed to have seen a UFO.

And if you're admitting that hearsay and rumour is more important & convincing to you than analysis and skepticism then fair enough, the majority here don't agree, and if you think appeals to an imagined authority are going to help then save your fingers some typing and read through the last 2-3 months of this thread to see how it would go.

What's a keyboard warrior?
rob1966

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 06:04:01 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 05:00:54 pm
Fair ignorant ignore claims of guys that flying the best aircraft in the word . I will take their word over some keyboard warriors on a forum
.

What we're saying that too much credence is given to them as if they are infallible. There are plenty of stories all over the place if you care to look of pilots making mistakes you'd laugh at like landing at the wrong airport, or more serious ones like the Kegworth air disaster, where the fully functioning engine was shut down and the faulty engine had full power applied, causing it to burst into flames, killing 47 people, or Trans Asia where the pilot shut down the only working engine, killing 43. Pilots make mistakes, pilots mis identify objects they see, the fact is they can and do make mistakes.

Also, I don't think that anyone is saying they haven't seen these tic tac shapes, but that doesn't mean that these are Alien spacecraft as some are claiming. They've shot down about 3 of these objects this year, the likelyhood is, as Alan says, it's the Chinese spying on the US.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 06:37:35 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:21:21 pm
I have no idea how you maintain this amount of patience. Sometime you post these materials to new posters. But other times, it is to the same small set of posters - and it never shifts the needle. I don't know how you manage to do that. Especially when up against pilots are all-knowing, infallible, unimpeachable Gods type arguments.


Boat loads of Ketamine, that's my guess anyway.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 07:25:02 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:37:35 pm
Boat loads of Ketamine, that's my guess anyway.
I give that theory way more credence than most of the theories floated to this thread. :D
Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:04:01 pm
What we're saying that too much credence is given to them as if they are infallible. There are plenty of stories all over the place if you care to look of pilots making mistakes you'd laugh at like landing at the wrong airport, or more serious ones like the Kegworth air disaster, where the fully functioning engine was shut down and the faulty engine had full power applied, causing it to burst into flames, killing 47 people, or Trans Asia where the pilot shut down the only working engine, killing 43. Pilots make mistakes, pilots mis identify objects they see, the fact is they can and do make mistakes.

Also, I don't think that anyone is saying they haven't seen these tic tac shapes, but that doesn't mean that these are Alien spacecraft as some are claiming. They've shot down about 3 of these objects this year, the likelyhood is, as Alan says, it's the Chinese spying on the US.

I'm sure some pilots have seen dark cubes inside spheres. I've seen them as well. Here are a few:





Inflatable radar reflectors - they're usually mounted on boats but they could be suspended from balloons.

I can imagine a conversation at the Chinese spy base on Cuba.

"How are we going to sneak our spy balloons through the Americans' defences?"

"Don't worry, the dumb fuckwits will think they're UFOs and spend millions of dollars and months of Government time on a pointless search for aliens..."

"But they're obviously balloons and reflectors!..."

"Seriously, these dozy twats will still try and make them out to be alien spaceships... They even thought a mylar Batman balloon was a UFO!!..."
Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 10:31:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:04:01 pm
What we're saying that too much credence is given to them as if they are infallible. There are plenty of stories all over the place if you care to look of pilots making mistakes you'd laugh at like landing at the wrong airport, or more serious ones like the Kegworth air disaster, where the fully functioning engine was shut down and the faulty engine had full power applied, causing it to burst into flames, killing 47 people, or Trans Asia where the pilot shut down the only working engine, killing 43. Pilots make mistakes, pilots mis identify objects they see, the fact is they can and do make mistakes.

Also, I don't think that anyone is saying they haven't seen these tic tac shapes, but that doesn't mean that these are Alien spacecraft as some are claiming. They've shot down about 3 of these objects this year, the likelyhood is, as Alan says, it's the Chinese spying on the US.

CFIT - Controlled Flight Into Terrain where an airworthy plane is accidentally flown into the ground, a nouintain or a body of water is responsible for 9,000 deaths since the start of commercial air flight.

CFIT is the cause of 25% US Air Force Class A mishaps between 1993 and 2002. That means a quarter of all USAF 'mishaps' are pilots crashing because they can't work out where they are in relation to the ground, mountain or body of water.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Controlled_flight_into_terrain

But yeah... pilots are infalible...
Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
I can imagine a conversation at the Chinese spy base on Cuba.

"How are we going to sneak our spy balloons through the Americans' defences?"

"Don't worry, the dumb fuckwits will think they're UFOs and spend millions of dollars and months of Government time on a pointless search for aliens..."

"But they're obviously balloons and reflectors!..."

"Seriously, these dozy twats will still try and make them out to be alien spaceships... They even thought a mylar Batman balloon was a UFO!!..."

Seriously Alan, you post some good stuff on the topic but your claim that the conversation went that way is absolutely ridiculous.

Why would they be speaking English to each other?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:31:45 pm


But yeah... pilots are infalible...

No idea but I am looking forward to your argument that they are in fact inflatable.
Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm
No idea but I am looking forward to your argument that they are in fact inflatable.

No argument needed, there's direct video evidence of the inflatable nature of pilots.

Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1578 on: Today at 08:12:32 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
No argument needed, there's direct video evidence of the inflatable nature of pilots.



;D
thejbs

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1579 on: Today at 08:14:16 am
Pilots are subject to the same physiological and psychological limitations as the rest of us. What we have here is authority bias. Irrational claims are being believed without question because people believe the pilots are experts in this. Military authority bias seems particularly rife in the US.

Equally irrational is the rejection of expert opinion on the physiological and psychological stresses and cognitive errors that can result because of the conditions the pilots are operating under.
