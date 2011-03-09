« previous next »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:24:19 am
From futurism.com


He's lost the plot, by the sound of it.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 10:52:20 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:58:54 am
He's lost the plot, by the sound of it.
A full-on space cadet.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 11:03:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:45:51 am
This went through the roof on the secondary market after it was released for the 50th Anniversary.



https://www.omegawatches.com/en-au/watch-omega-speedmaster-anniversary-series-co-axial-master-chronometer-chronograph-42-mm-31032425002001

Originally went for $9,600 now going for $30,000

Thats what I mean! Is that yours? If not, bet you wish it was!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:03:15 am
Thats what I mean! Is that yours? If not, bet you wish it was!

Unfortunately, yet another opportunity missed.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 11:09:42 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:05:34 am
Ufotwitter is hilarious at the moment. A mixture of over the top expectation from some and downplaying whats likely from others.

Really looking forward to seeing some of these bullshitters have to sit down and answer questions from people who arent totally invested in the UFO world.
When something is released and it inevitably doesnt support the alien technology, alien species woo, they willl just come up with a new conspiracy, a new set of BS excuses and bollocks
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 11:28:41 am »
Its a win-win for ufologists.

If something comes out its see, I told you.

If nothing comes out its see, I told you the government is hiding the truth.

And the second scenario is certainly what well get.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 11:38:35 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:28:41 am
Its a win-win for ufologists.

If something comes out its see, I told you.

If nothing comes out its see, I told you the government is hiding the truth.

And the second scenario is certainly what well get.

believers - no offence to them - are always gonna believe

it's definitely a recipe of curiosity mixed in with a large heaped tablespoon of 'wanting to believe'

take out either of those ingredients and it does not work

you'll just end up with a soggy bottom
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 12:22:54 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:28:41 am
Its a win-win for ufologists.

If something comes out its see, I told you.

If nothing comes out its see, I told you the government is hiding the truth.

And the second scenario is certainly what well get.



I dont really care about whos right wrong or who its a win win for to be honest. As Ive said a few times, Im on the fence, leaning more towards there being something there and I guess Ive become quite confident in that within myself. I like to think Im a good judge of character and so I think the biggest thing Id be gutted about is not that its rubbish, but with my own character judgment of when someones telling the truth. But sure if turns out to be all rubbish, I dont really care too much and Ill happily admit to anyone, that I fell for it. It would be good to know one way or another though.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 12:30:24 pm »
People often talk of being 'blinded by science' but I think it's also possible to be blinded by science fiction.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 12:30:51 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:38:35 am
believers - no offence to them - are always gonna believe

it's definitely a recipe of curiosity mixed in with a large heaped tablespoon of 'wanting to believe'

take out either of those ingredients and it does not work

you'll just end up with a soggy bottom
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:38:35 am
believers - no offence to them - are always gonna believe

it's definitely a recipe of curiosity mixed in with a large heaped tablespoon of 'wanting to believe'

take out either of those ingredients and it does not work

you'll just end up with a soggy bottom

Personally, Im not too sure about the wanting to believe part. I dont feel that at all. Why would you want to believe in something that if true, may not be a good thing?

But of course, there are folks out there who believe ETs are going to save humanity from ourselves.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 12:38:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:06:07 am
Unfortunately, yet another opportunity missed.

Yup, the old hindsight

Thanks to Jiminy bringing up up the moon watches, I just scratched that 13 year inch and bought one
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm »
It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 02:39:46 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm
It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.

Certainly something happening and they don't know what it is, pilots saying they move beyond anything they have seen we're capable off etc...didn't the bloke who does the press conferences in the US state their military are being effected by them over training ranges. Definitely can't be dismissed
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 02:48:28 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 12:30:51 pm
Personally, Im not too sure about the wanting to believe part. I dont feel that at all. Why would you want to believe in something that if true, may not be a good thing?

But of course, there are folks out there who believe ETs are going to save humanity from ourselves.

my comment was said with intentional humour, but i think we've touched on this before...

maybe you don't personally fall into that category, but i'm afraid a lot of believers do, as with religion, and that interest grows from a curiosity into a 'passion' and you (not you personally) become passionate about it - extremely passionate some

some believers might watch a video online that shows something strange in the sky

it's a weather anomaly - altostratus lenticularis (see below)

but believers will go off on some tangent until it turns out that it wasn't a cloud at all, it was a mile-long spaceship and then off we go again - that's 'wanting to believe'

and yeeeesss, i like clouds and i do think it's what most pilots see (as well as weather/spy balloons) and this was just an excuse to post a cool photo of a cloud

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 04:45:22 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm
It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.

It's about evidence and holding people to account when they claim extraordinary things. Since the early days of flying saucers, our understanding of the universe and physics menas that 1950s sci-fi ideas of intserstellar travel are ludicrous. Martians, Venusians and Moon-men were all feasible as they would be within a few months travel but interstellar and intergalactic travel would take thousands of years. It's not a question of whether a few blobs in the sky move in a funny way. How the fuck do any of these (relatoively) tiny space ships make regular journeys that should take thousands of years on a regular basis.

Of course that's why we then get the even more ludicrous claims of wormholes, warp drives or interdimensional travel.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 02:39:46 pm
Certainly something happening and they don't know what it is, pilots saying they move beyond anything they have seen we're capable off etc...didn't the bloke who does the press conferences in the US state their military are being effected by them over training ranges. Definitely can't be dismissed

Just to break that down a bit.

"Certainly something happening..."    Something?.. or... some things? UFO "lore" is a complex web of testimony, rumour, misrepresentation of documents and inconclusive video and photographs. There are a couple of tiny samples that are claimed to prove extraterrestrial origin but they rely on minor anomalies in issotope levels. That's it - lot's of bits and pieces but no single high quality photo, video or physical specimen that is conclusive. No bodies or tissue samples.

"...they don't know what it is..."  There is no "it." As above, there are disparate and often contradictory reports and claims. "They" keep changing as time goes by. The flying saucers of the twentieth century have given way to triangles and tic-tacs.

"...they move beyond anything they have seen we're capable of..."   Again, which "they" are we talking about? The Starlink satellites that account for reports by airline pilots of "racetrack" movement of multiple 'craft'? Or the amazing speeds, strange flightpath and "transmedium" behaviour of the Aguadilla UFO (which was almost certainly a couple of chinese lanterns)... or one of the countless videos of an insect flying close to the camera that gets reported as a UFO travelling at unimaginable speeds? And so on...

And then there's the statement that "they" are affecting pilots' training.  Same question - which "they" are we talking about? The saddest thing about this is that there were clearly some anomalous radar signals, and it's probable that something might have been in the air but the chances of ever determining what happened have now been forever contaminated and fucked up by the ufo believers.

Someone described this current ufo mania as Qanon in space and that's about right. There's as much reliable evidence for Qanon as there is for UFOs. I'd bet that there are more US politicians who believe in Qanon than believe in UFOs. Dismiss it? No because it's doing damage to people's ability to assess what's real and what isn't. It's being reported that right-wing groups are interested in UFO believers because they are ready and willing to listen to anti-government conspiracies.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 04:46:51 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm
It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.

Think this simply sums it up for me. Even the left and right are coming together on it as a bipartisan effort!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 04:49:31 pm »
:)

No, that is not 'about right' Alan.

There is a whole galaxy of difference between the two things you conflate.

But anyway. We await evidence. And there will be some hearings on 26th July. These will be witnesses. So let them be questioned
and we will then see how media responds and what credence is attached.

As ever since the very beginning, you can dismiss everything until such time as you cannot.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 04:53:35 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:48:28 pm
my comment was said with intentional humour, but i think we've touched on this before...

maybe you don't personally fall into that category, but i'm afraid a lot of believers do, as with religion, and that interest grows from a curiosity into a 'passion' and you (not you personally) become passionate about it - extremely passionate some

some believers might watch a video online that shows something strange in the sky

it's a weather anomaly - altostratus lenticularis (see below)

but believers will go off on some tangent until it turns out that it wasn't a cloud at all, it was a mile-long spaceship and then off we go again - that's 'wanting to believe'

and yeeeesss, i like clouds and i do think it's what most pilots see (as well as weather/spy balloons) and this was just an excuse to post a cool photo of a cloud



It took me thirty seconds to find reports that lenticular clouds are in fact cloaking UFOs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzIG-3fbmao&t=1s

More sightings have since been reported in other major cities across the country as well. Locals in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Philly, Las Vegas, and Miami have taken to social media to discuss the unusual occurrence. While some skeptics have dismissed these sightings as natural weather phenomena or simply tricks of the light, others believe that there may be something more mysterious at play.

One theory is that these clouds are actually the result of secret military experiments or advanced technology that has yet to be revealed to the public. Another theory suggests that they may be extraterrestrial in origin, with some believing that the clouds may be some sort of cloaking device used by alien spacecraft. See some of the photos captured below:





https://bucketlisters.com/inspiration/mysterious-cloud-formations-spotted-across-major-us-cities
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 05:11:12 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:49:31 pm
:)

No, that is not 'about right' Alan.

There is a whole galaxy of difference between the two things you conflate.

But anyway. We await evidence. And there will be some hearings on 26th July. These will be witnesses. So let them be questioned
and we will then see how media responds and what credence is attached.

As ever since the very beginning, you can dismiss everything until such time as you cannot.

How are they different? Today I saw some wingnut reporting that he'd heard that there were secret orders for special forces to be sent on raids of facilities to uncover and retrieve spaceships and bodies.

There is widespread conviction among the UFO community that it has now been proven beyond doubt by current events that there are recovered spacecraft, probably at a Lockheed facility, there are definitely alien bodies and that there have been multiple assassinations of whistleblowers. Is that in any way more sane than QAnon? Is there any actual evidence beyond second or third hand testimony?

As Carl Sagan said many years ago. "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence."
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 05:17:13 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:48:28 pm
my comment was said with intentional humour, but i think we've touched on this before...

maybe you don't personally fall into that category, but i'm afraid a lot of believers do, as with religion, and that interest grows from a curiosity into a 'passion' and you (not you personally) become passionate about it - extremely passionate some

some believers might watch a video online that shows something strange in the sky

it's a weather anomaly - altostratus lenticularis (see below)

but believers will go off on some tangent until it turns out that it wasn't a cloud at all, it was a mile-long spaceship and then off we go again - that's 'wanting to believe'

and yeeeesss, i like clouds and i do think it's what most pilots see (as well as weather/spy balloons) and this was just an excuse to post a cool photo of a cloud



I know, I got the humour and youre right theres a lot of people who get like that on subjects, easily gullible. I spose I think people can believe what they want as long as its not harming anyone. I probably would have taken the piss out religious types before (10 years ago or so) but I dunno, now I think that would say more about me than them. Thats just me. Of course, any religion or belief that breeds hatred is in another matter.

Your cloud example reminds me of the 2007 Alderney sighting. Id just think the pilot Bowyer was certain it wasnt a cloud, but I hardly dare bring up mile wide UFO cases :D

https://youtu.be/ZOEk4tPNa1w

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_Alderney_UFO_sighting
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 05:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:11:12 pm
How are they different? Today I saw some wingnut reporting that he'd heard that there were secret orders for special forces to be sent on raids of facilities to uncover and retrieve spaceships and bodies.

There is widespread conviction among the UFO community that it has now been proven beyond doubt by current events that there are recovered spacecraft, probably at a Lockheed facility, there are definitely alien bodies and that there have been multiple assassinations of whistleblowers. Is that in any way more sane than QAnon? Is there any actual evidence beyond second or third hand testimony?

As Carl Sagan said many years ago. "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence."

Yeah I saw that guys two videos, I must admit he sounded a genuine chap to me on the second video, the one where he did Q&As, but thats not to say he himself wasnt fed some disinformation from his sources, which he may well have been.

A cool story, but one to not take much notice of.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 05:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:11:12 pm
How are they different? Today I saw some wingnut reporting that he'd heard that there were secret orders for special forces to be sent on raids of facilities to uncover and retrieve spaceships and bodies.

There is widespread conviction among the UFO community that it has now been proven beyond doubt by current events that there are recovered spacecraft, probably at a Lockheed facility, there are definitely alien bodies and that there have been multiple assassinations of whistleblowers. Is that in any way more sane than QAnon? Is there any actual evidence beyond second or third hand testimony?

As Carl Sagan said many years ago. "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence."

I saw the Wingnut briefly and he is indeed a Wingnut.

Whatever the 'UFO community' might expect, Chuck Schumer is no mug, he's a seasoned operator and a very serious guy. Also the most senior person in the US Senate. The chances of him being hoodwinked by the likes of Lue Elizondo? I'd put that as close to 0%.

So I would think if he makes moves, there is substance and evidence behind it. Yes, first-hand evidence is what we need at this point.

And it needs to come into the public domain, without filter or nonsense. I would agree with anyone who says we don't need no more shakycam or iPhone footage, no thanks, Siree!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 05:17:13 pm
I know, I got the humour and youre right theres a lot of people who get like that on subjects, easily gullible. I spose I think people can believe what they want as long as its not harming anyone. I probably would have taken the piss out religious types before (10 years ago or so) but I dunno, now I think that would say more about me than them. Thats just me. Of course, any religion or belief that breeds hatred is in another matter.

Your cloud example reminds me of the 2007 Alderney sighting. Id just think the pilot Bowyer was certain it wasnt a cloud, but I hardly dare bring up mile wide UFO cases :D

https://youtu.be/ZOEk4tPNa1w

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_Alderney_UFO_sighting

but mate, bowyer originally said it was the size of a 737 but by the nth telling of his story it was the size of a small town

and then he says that radar picked it up, but the air traffic controller mentioned only seeing "a very faint primary contact", which he considered to be meteorological in origin

bowyer then goes on to say that the 'there is also possible radar information still being investigated' - no, there isn't

this experience was definitely caused by the weather phenomenon of a sun dog - the light and colours and the fact that others witnessed it and the fact that bowyer had never seen anything like it before (because of its rarity) all makes sense to me

but we now have an 'investigation' into a possible craft the size of a small town
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 05:41:57 pm »
here's a photo of a sun dog - no filters have been used

it would freak me out

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm
but mate, bowyer originally said it was the size of a 737 but by the nth telling of his story it was the size of a small town

and then he says that radar picked it up, but the air traffic controller mentioned only seeing "a very faint primary contact", which he considered to be meteorological in origin

bowyer then goes on to say that the 'there is also possible radar information still being investigated' - no, there isn't

this experience was definitely caused by the weather phenomenon of a sun dog - the light and colours and the fact that others witnessed it and the fact that bowyer had never seen anything like it before (because of its rarity) all makes sense to me

but we now have an 'investigation' into a possible craft the size of a small town

He did indeed say that, on reflection, it must have been larger as he was 50 miles away so that does obviously take away from his account and you file it away as an interesting case but nothing more than that.

I saw a sun dog photo the other week that was even more spectacular than the one you post, Id heard of a sun dog but never bothered to look up what one was before. I saw ball lightening video bouncing along the ground like a basket ball too and that would freak me out!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 05:57:13 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 05:49:25 pm
He did indeed say that, on reflection, it must have been larger as he was 50 miles away so that does obviously take away from his account and you file it away as an interesting case but nothing more than that.

I saw a sun dog photo the other week that was even more spectacular than the one you post, Id heard of a sun dog but never bothered to look up what one was before. I saw ball lightening video bouncing along the ground like a basket ball too and that would freak me out!

i would love to see ball lightning in 'real life' though it could kill me

but the infamous ball lightning on youtube by the rail tracks is fake - the video says he edited it using relevant software
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 05:58:00 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:41:57 pm
here's a photo of a sun dog - no filters have been used

it would freak me out



Actually, just on the sun dog explanation, Im not sure I can definitely conclude thats what Bowyer saw. Can a sun dog look like the particular shape he illustrated, like a CD viewed edge on but tilted up slightly with the grey stripe on the quarter? Can it stay in view for 15 minutes as you fly closer to it? No idea.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 05:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:45:22 pm
Just to break that down a bit.

"Certainly something happening..."    Something?.. or... some things? UFO "lore" is a complex web of testimony, rumour, misrepresentation of documents and inconclusive video and photographs. There are a couple of tiny samples that are claimed to prove extraterrestrial origin but they rely on minor anomalies in issotope levels. That's it - lot's of bits and pieces but no single high quality photo, video or physical specimen that is conclusive. No bodies or tissue samples.

"...they don't know what it is..."  There is no "it." As above, there are disparate and often contradictory reports and claims. "They" keep changing as time goes by. The flying saucers of the twentieth century have given way to triangles and tic-tacs.

"...they move beyond anything they have seen we're capable of..."   Again, which "they" are we talking about? The Starlink satellites that account for reports by airline pilots of "racetrack" movement of multiple 'craft'? Or the amazing speeds, strange flightpath and "transmedium" behaviour of the Aguadilla UFO (which was almost certainly a couple of chinese lanterns)... or one of the countless videos of an insect flying close to the camera that gets reported as a UFO travelling at unimaginable speeds? And so on...

And then there's the statement that "they" are affecting pilots' training.  Same question - which "they" are we talking about? The saddest thing about this is that there were clearly some anomalous radar signals, and it's probable that something might have been in the air but the chances of ever determining what happened have now been forever contaminated and fucked up by the ufo believers.

Someone described this current ufo mania as Qanon in space and that's about right. There's as much reliable evidence for Qanon as there is for UFOs. I'd bet that there are more US politicians who believe in Qanon than believe in UFOs. Dismiss it? No because it's doing damage to people's ability to assess what's real and what isn't. It's being reported that right-wing groups are interested in UFO believers because they are ready and willing to listen to anti-government conspiracies.

I've no idea if they are "aliens", they, being the military want to know what is effecting their pilots training, I assume they are competent pilots not mistaking things for starlink or flies

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EkFMyJgMNoU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EkFMyJgMNoU</a>

But "they" seem to be something and if someone as highly regarded as Fravor says they moved like that and certainly wasn't a balloon or lantern then I'll give him the benefit of the doubt until proven to be something more mundane (about 24 mins in)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KuX4GLHLRz8&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KuX4GLHLRz8&amp;t</a>

I have no idea what it is in either case, but it's something
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 05:58:00 pm
Actually, just on the sun dog explanation, Im not sure I can definitely conclude thats what Bowyer saw. Can a sun dog look like the particular shape he illustrated, like a CD viewed edge on but tilted up slightly with the grey stripe on the quarter? Can it stay in view for 15 minutes as you fly closer to it? No idea.

it depends on his own particular restricted view of the phenomenon from a cockpit as to whether (no pun intended) he viewed it fully

he originally said 'like a CD on its edge" so he might have meant it standing up on its edge - but he has altered his story a few times so...

and like all good anecdotes, with time and characterful artistic licence, they become exaggerated - and even more so when you are encouraged by those wishing it was something more interesting
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1309 on: Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm
it depends on his own particular restricted view of the phenomenon from a cockpit as to whether (no pun intended) he viewed it fully

he originally said 'like a CD on its edge" so he might have meant it standing up on its edge - but he has altered his story a few times so...

and like all good anecdotes, with time and characterful artistic licence, they become exaggerated - and even more so when you are encouraged by those wishing it was something more interesting

Yep, agree with your points there. Its not one you can go any further with really, like a lot of older cases. Only the people who were there saw it and no matter how certain they were on what it was/wasnt, that only counts for something to the witness and no one else.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1310 on: Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm »
If it is Aliens they have some serious shy issues. Imagine coming all this way and not being able to say "blarp" (hello) ;D ;D ;D

I'm not saying Aliens don't exist, the idea we are alone in the universe is both a scary and sobering thought, but if there are and they are here, why the subterfuge?

Conspiracy theorists will say they have been here since Roswell or before, which is 80 odd years, I imagine any civilisation advanced enough to travel the cosmos would have us sussed out by now ;D ;D ;D kids tend to learn any language we have in a few years....if communication and cooperation were their goal, they would have the information and tools to interact with us by now.

And if it's a resource grab, again why would they have waited so long, why would they have sat through the cold war, the technological advancement of our collective destructive power? Why would they watch and let us pollute and destroy the very thing they are here to acquire?

The only things that makes sense...if it is aliens....is that it's the United Federation of Planets exercising the prime directive ;D ;D ;D ;D that or we're a holiday destination, a human safari where they come to watch us fling shit at each other ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1311 on: Yesterday at 09:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:53:35 pm
It took me thirty seconds to find reports that lenticular clouds are in fact cloaking UFOs.
Quote
One theory is that these clouds are actually the result of secret military experiments or advanced technology that has yet to be revealed to the public. Another theory suggests that they may be extraterrestrial in origin, with some believing that the clouds may be some sort of cloaking device used by alien spacecraft. See some of the photos captured below:
I've another theory: he's a complete fruit loop.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1312 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm
It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.

Im endlessly curious about the world and science. However, that doesnt believe Im open to any aul shite. There should be a bar to your curiosity. Namely, reality. Several times on this thread Ive encountered the spurious notion that being open-minded or curious means youre open to fantastical, anti-scientific beliefs without a shred of evidence.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1313 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 12:22:54 pm
I dont really care about whos right wrong or who its a win win for to be honest. As Ive said a few times, Im on the fence, leaning more towards there being something there and I guess Ive become quite confident in that within myself. I like to think Im a good judge of character and so I think the biggest thing Id be gutted about is not that its rubbish, but with my own character judgment of when someones telling the truth. But sure if turns out to be all rubbish, I dont really care too much and Ill happily admit to anyone, that I fell for it. It would be good to know one way or another though.

Respectfully, it doesnt seem like youre on the fence at all! Id say youve leaned far enough to have fallen off the fence and been caught by an anti-gravity ray on the way down.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 07:54:39 am »
Oh dear...

This is some of the evidence being prepared for the July 26 Committee by Anna Paulina Luna:



https://twitter.com/realannapaulina/status/1681372845660569615?s=20

https://twitter.com/jasoncolavito/status/1681451475052969984?s=10&t=rQV04KEAv5LAQ0IHHZZmoA

This shite includes a Batman balloon, a bokeh effect, the 29 Palms flares, the Hansen Christmas lights and an X File meme...



This is going to be hilarious...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 08:08:47 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:54:39 am
Oh dear... Anna Paulina Luna

This is going to be hilarious...

Come on Alan, fair's fair. Both Lionel and Bobber have admitted before that they don't know anything about US political personalities so will likely be unaware that Luna is a full-throated MAGA nutjob from the Freedom Caucus. She therefore suits this hearing down to the ground as either someone who totally lacks any sort of critical thinking or analysis skills, or someone who is already in on one grift and is casting about for more rubes to ally into the 'government is bad so vote MAGA' caucus that has already seen the New Age hippies swallowed up.

Anything's possible, but if this is the sort of person riding to your conspiracy delusion's rescue... well, good luck. We all wait with bated breath.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1316 on: Today at 08:17:06 am »
And for another classic example of ufo believers' delusion this is a Q&A set up with one of the people recording the exercise that led to Corbell's 29 Palms "enormous trianglular craft" claims.

Dave Beaty
@dave_beaty
Twentynine Palms Mojave Triangle update. New info. I was able to contact a former combat photog who is familiar with the night of 4/20/21 and the events that transpired. Since he was there filming it.  He told me he is well aware of the UFO, and says it was flares. He will answer
2:36 am · 19 Jul 2023
·
10.7K
 Views

https://twitter.com/dave_beaty/status/1681478044920291329?s=20

Read some of the replies... this is the evidence of someone actually involved in the exercise. He explains what happened, how the flares were deployed, the cameras he was using to record the exercise, what was happening on the ground, the location of the exercise and its relation to the camp where the Marines thought they saw a craft...

But still... the ufo experts on Twitter know that he is wrong, or if not wrong that it's a government psy-op to conceal the fact that it was really a space ship.

When you go down the rabbit hole it's hard to get out.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1317 on: Today at 08:26:54 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:08:47 am
Come on Alan, fair's fair. Both Lionel and Bobber have admitted before that they don't know anything about US political personalities so will likely be unaware that Luna is a full-throated MAGA nutjob from the Freedom Caucus. She therefore suits this hearing down to the ground as either someone who totally lacks any sort of critical thinking or analysis skills, or someone who is already in on one grift and is casting about for more rubes to ally into the 'government is bad so vote MAGA' caucus that has already seen the New Age hippies swallowed up.

Anything's possible, but if this is the sort of person riding to your conspiracy delusion's rescue... well, good luck. We all wait with bated breath.

Oh yes, she is a fucking whackadoodle. And then there's Matt (definitely not a paedo) Gaetz and Tim (UFOs were in the Bible) Burchett pushing this as well.

I also watched a clip from the Corbell & Knapp Weaponized podcast where Corbell tallks openly that he was on a call to Dave (honest and unimpeachable pilot) Fravor, coaching him in advance of the hearing and getting friend of the pod Bob Lazar on the call. It's an open secret that this lot all discuss what they're doing and are actively pushing the UFO story forward.
