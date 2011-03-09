It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.



Certainly something happening and they don't know what it is, pilots saying they move beyond anything they have seen we're capable off etc...didn't the bloke who does the press conferences in the US state their military are being effected by them over training ranges. Definitely can't be dismissed



It's about evidence and holding people to account when they claim extraordinary things. Since the early days of flying saucers, our understanding of the universe and physics menas that 1950s sci-fi ideas of intserstellar travel are ludicrous. Martians, Venusians and Moon-men were all feasible as they would be within a few months travel but interstellar and intergalactic travel would take thousands of years. It's not a question of whether a few blobs in the sky move in a funny way. How the fuck do any of these (relatoively) tiny space ships make regular journeys that should take thousands of years on a regular basis.Of course that's why we then get the even more ludicrous claims of wormholes, warp drives or interdimensional travel.Just to break that down a bit."Certainly something happening..." Something?.. or... some things? UFO "lore" is a complex web of testimony, rumour, misrepresentation of documents and inconclusive video and photographs. There are a couple of tiny samples that are claimed to prove extraterrestrial origin but they rely on minor anomalies in issotope levels. That's it - lot's of bits and pieces but no single high quality photo, video or physical specimen that is conclusive. No bodies or tissue samples."...they don't know what it is..." There is no "it." As above, there are disparate and often contradictory reports and claims. "They" keep changing as time goes by. The flying saucers of the twentieth century have given way to triangles and tic-tacs."...they move beyond anything they have seen we're capable of..." Again, which "they" are we talking about? The Starlink satellites that account for reports by airline pilots of "racetrack" movement of multiple 'craft'? Or the amazing speeds, strange flightpath and "transmedium" behaviour of the Aguadilla UFO (which was almost certainly a couple of chinese lanterns)... or one of the countless videos of an insect flying close to the camera that gets reported as a UFO travelling at unimaginable speeds? And so on...And then there's the statement that "they" are affecting pilots' training. Same question - which "they" are we talking about? The saddest thing about this is that there were clearly some anomalous radar signals, and it's probable that something might have been in the air but the chances of ever determining what happened have now been forever contaminated and fucked up by the ufo believers.Someone described this current ufo mania as Qanon in space and that's about right. There's as much reliable evidence for Qanon as there is for UFOs. I'd bet that there are more US politicians who believe in Qanon than believe in UFOs. Dismiss it? No because it's doing damage to people's ability to assess what's real and what isn't. It's being reported that right-wing groups are interested in UFO believers because they are ready and willing to listen to anti-government conspiracies.