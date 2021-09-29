They aren't listening to you. They either don't care to, or just don't understand how. There's no debate here and they don't care about truth.



Senator Marco Rubio has now stated whistleblowers have come forward with first-hand knowledge of programs.



Here's the interview:



https://twitter.com/AdamGoldsack/status/1673558598482362369?s=20



Buckle up folks, whether you like it or not, this shit is real. What now must unfold is a PR process, a pretty complex one...



Wider context:



https://twitter.com/StandForBetter/status/1673515200107151360?s=20



First-hand whistle-blowers.



Somehow, they have to come out from classfied settings to tell the public more.



They are gonna get flexible, bending over backwards to try and find

new avenues of denial. 😀



I've avoided writing this in the thread (or maybe I did at some time and have forgotten - in which case, I am avoiding writing it again), but the few posters there who are all-in on this are cut from the same cloth as Brexiteers, political extremists, religious nuts, and all other conspiracy theorists. I am sure they would be incensed by the suggestion, but when they are so firmly focussed on what they believe to the detriment of all available evidence, they are surely cut from the same cloth. I am not saying that they fundamentally bad people (unlike the majority or most of those in those other groups), but they are surely susceptible to other baseless and inherently more dangerous philosophies. But they will never recognise this.



Just writing this here instead of to the thread.



Nor you. Nor many others here. I would include Alan too, but as an Admin, they at least cannot place him on their ignore list. Although they cannot 'ignore' Alan, they instead bury their heads. I note they did not respond to Alan's comment about Lue Elizondo's fake resignation letter. Just like they ignore everything else which undercuts their cultic beliefs in aliens, alien technology, and 'the great cover up'.It is not possible to argue with positions such as these - so we end up having to ridicule them and they become upset:Their behaviour is akin to that of an abused spouse. It doesn't matter how many times they are abused or humiliated, they want to believe 'it will be different next time' and return for more of the same. Sometimes they go to a new abuser; sometimes to the same one. They have a type, and it ain't pretty. (Tucker Carson, FFS).They take umbrage with some of my words - mild stuff too (so far). In reality, I've been treating them and their wild ideas about evidence with kid gloves. But since they repeatedly fail to understand and engage in honest discourse, I am finding it increasingly difficult to bite my tongue here. I PM'd the following to another member - I had no intention of posting it to this thread. But fuck it. Not that I expect that it will shift the needle one bit with them.