UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 01:58:07 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 16, 2023, 01:23:20 pm
We don't know the distance. One possible range for the distance provides for a mundane explanation. The other range leads to relatively inexplicable behaviour. Why do you assume the range which leads to inexplicable behaviour? It is not possible to reliably eyeball large distances. If you know exactly what you are looking at (such as a particular aircraft or vessel model), and have a clear view, someone experienced in viewing the known object might be able to provide a very rough estimate (but you should expect to be widely at variance with the true distance). But even this does not remotely apply in this situation. Without knowing the scale of the object and without a clear view, how does the pilot even begin to reliably estimate the distance? Non-magical answers, please.

You might have misread or I not been clear enough, I havent claimed one theory over the other. Just tried to boil it down to what each theory comes down to and it is the question of distance. Am happy to let the experts debate it with each other as I am not qualified to.

It does seem to come down to a choice of which set of improbabilities is the least improbable between each theory and thats a personal judgment and we also have personal biases towards each theory based on how much or little credence we give to weight of the vast amounts of historical information out there going back to the 30s / 40s. Or its an 80 year old government disinfo campaign, which I find improbable.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:07:37 pm
Quote from: RJH on June 16, 2023, 10:35:52 am

Speaking of flying off the coast of Florida, that reminds me of a video of a B2 bomber I saw the other day:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H_NcZKqEPeg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H_NcZKqEPeg</a>

There's quite a few times where the positioning of the plane makes it looks completely unlike a regular aeroplane, and you can easily see how it could have been responsible for a few reports of UAPs.


I then ended up reading about the planned replacement, the B-21, which almost looks like it has been designed just to troll people:



When I was younger I did have a belief that UFO's were real, you'd hear about odd shaped craft not showing on radar and moving quietly or at immense speeds. Then you see the SR-71 Blackbird which is insanely fast (there a funny video, if you are into planes, of an SR71 pilot telling a tale where different pilots ask an Air traffic controller their speed, 100knots, 120 knots and then an F18 gets involved, showing off as he knows his speed and gets 620 across the ground, then the rear seat radios the tower and gets back "Aspen 20, I show you at one thousand eight hundred and forty-two knots, across the ground.") and then the Americans reveal the F117 and the B2, with the radar signature of a pigeon and a large bird respectively and its a lightbulb moment, its military stuff being seen. I remember about 30 years ago all the reports around BAE Wharton about black triangles flying about...

The new B21 Raider will be invisible to radar. You know though, if they are showing off the B21, which still hasn't made a flight yet, that they've got another plane already flying we don't know about

Northrop Grumman are deffo trolling ;D



Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:10:51 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 16, 2023, 10:46:49 am
I haven't followed all of the detailed arguments, to be honest. To me, it's a little bit moot as no one to my knowledge has authored a proper scientific study of all the data available from this case.

And you certainly won't find Ryan Graves making claims of spaceships whizzing around the place. He must be the most monotonous and unassuming person I have seen; who is regularly in the public eye associated with UAP.

Could he have made a human error in what he saw? Yes, he could. Could all the other members of his squadron make similar, at different times? Multiple times, durational even. That is not probable.

Of all the characters in this field (probably with David Fravor), I would vouch the most for Ryan Graves. I'll keep saying it but he is not making mad claims. He is taking action, he formed https://www.safeaerospace.org/.

Have listened to Graves for many hours interviewing people. He mostly listens and does not remotely declaim or shoot his mouth off. I would pay good money to see him discuss and rake over the facts with Mick West. Would be fascinating.

It's not a question of whether Graves is deliberately lying or not. In the first place he couldn't see anything - this happened at night. He probably did see something in his radar. It may well have seen a group of objects in a vee formation on his radar.

For clarity - Graves said he saw a fleet of objects flying north and then banking like planes. He says he saw the 'gimbal' following them then come to a stop before following the fleet of objects once they'd passed. he says the 'gimbal' moved in a racetrack movement.

The redacted document says the objects came from the east (not the north). The gimbal video doesn't show any of the other objects even though Graves said the the 'gimbal' waited while they passed by. The Peings / von Rennenkampff relies on the path being a straight line to create the "vertical U-turn".

So he may well be reporting what he saw but it contradicts the other statements and the P/vP paper and presentation.

The planes were part of the January 2015 COMPTUEX involving a Carrier Support Group led by USS Theodore Roosevelt. Also in the group were USS Normandy, the guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), USS Farragut (DDG-99) and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1.

“[COMPTUEX] is designed to replicate real world combat scenarios that can potentially present themselves to our strike group at any time during a deployment,” said Capt. Scott F. Robertson, commanding officer of guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), in a statement from the service.

“We are going to experience real combat situations from all angles, there will be training evaluations from a hostile ship boarding, submarine attacks, and enemy ships or vessels trying impede their justice upon our strike group.”

https://news.usni.org/2015/01/12/upgraded-carrier-roosevelt-starts-pre-deployment-exercises

The pilots would have been on heightened alert and looking out for "enemy aircraft".
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:12:07 pm
But we were talking about a specific case! One reasonable assumption leads to a mundane answer. The other reasonable assumption leads to a fantastical answer. Why is it a toss-up?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:16:40 pm
That's the UFO world. It's Macco's razor (Occam backwards). If there's a mundane answer and a fantastical answer the fantastical answer must be the one because we all know there are aliens visiting the Earth!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:17:29 pm
If it's seen on his Radar doesn't that give the exact distance?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:24:04 pm
Incidentally - Chris Lehto, who I'd assumed was one of the reasonable ones, compared anyone concealing UFOs to be worse than slave owners and Nazis...

Also incidentally - the LA UFO crash and reported 8ft tall aliens has been roundly debunked. The thing in the sky was a meteor and the 16yo who reported it has a channel called something like LoveAliens51. The circle in the dirt also appears on Google Earth months before the so-called crash and so on. It was first reported by a TV station called 8 News Now. The UFO corespondent for 8 News Now is... George Knapp. of course it is. George Knapp, co-host with Jeremy 'flares' Corbell, mate of Dave Grusch, author of the Skinwalker books...

The circle-jerk continues...

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:32:25 pm
Yeah, the 8-ft Lizard story was crap from minute-1.

Strangely timed after Grusch but there we go. On the scale of obvious bollocks, that was clearly a 10.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:43:32 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 16, 2023, 02:32:25 pm
Yeah, the 8-ft Lizard story was crap from minute-1.

Strangely timed after Grusch but there we go. On the scale of obvious bollocks, that was clearly a 10.
What gave it away for you?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:44:36 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 16, 2023, 02:17:29 pm
If it's seen on his Radar doesn't that give the exact distance?

That's not clear. The presentation suggests the gods-eye-view saw something 8Nm away but away from what? Whose gods-eye-view? From an AWAC? the presentation suggests it was Ryan Graves. And is whatever is in the overview the same as what's in the ATFLIR?

The presentation is also a bit disingenuous as it inserts the word [radar] into the redacted document when they don't actually appear. ATFLIR can lock onto something either from a visual sighting or a radar signal.

It's worth going back to first principles here. the video looks strange. It looks like a vaguely Ufo shaped object doing strange things in the sky. That's the assumption the weapons officer made.

Ryan Graves didn't see that video in real time. He might have seen it when he got back with the other air crew.

At that point there's a branch in the road - do you say that it looks 'anomalous' and look for evidence to back up that apparent behaviour, or look at all of the aviable evidence to see if there are also other possible solutions.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:48:46 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 16, 2023, 02:32:25 pm
Yeah, the 8-ft Lizard story was crap from minute-1.

Strangely timed after Grusch but there we go. On the scale of obvious bollocks, that was clearly a 10.

But supported by one of the key figures in the UFO movement. Also making a big deal out of the LA Alien was News Nation - the station who showed the Dave Grusch interview.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:49:48 pm
I assume that it's classified then, shame as that would go a hell of a way to showing what it might be, one way or the other. If they wanted it cleared up quick, that would be a bit of info they could release.....you'd think distance wasn't a national security issue
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:53:53 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 16, 2023, 02:17:29 pm
If it's seen on his Radar doesn't that give the exact distance?

Youre not playing the game right here, you have to take for granted all the experts are wrong, pilots were tripping, the radar was broken, the infrared targeting systems on the blink all the same time because of Occams razor
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 02:56:33 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on June 16, 2023, 02:48:46 pm
But supported by one of the key figures in the UFO movement. Also making a big deal out of the LA Alien was News Nation - the station who showed the Dave Grusch interview.

Knapp is an old-timer now, he shouldn't be touching those stories. Silly really.

Personally, I think Dave Grusch will amount to nothing now unless he's indicative of other things going on in
the background.

Grusch apparently checks out, yet feels like a patsy. Oddness in America, who'd have thunk it!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 03:53:37 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June 16, 2023, 02:53:53 pm
Youre not playing the game right here, you have to take for granted all the experts are wrong, pilots were tripping, the radar was broken, the infrared targeting systems on the blink all the same time because of Occams razor
Is there reliable data for the distance? If there is, what is it, and its source?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 03:57:57 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 16, 2023, 03:53:37 pm
Is there reliable data for the distance? If there is, what is it, and its source?

Isn't that part of it though? Silly crap like that is classified?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 04:12:30 pm
Quote from: RJH on June 16, 2023, 10:35:52 am

There's quite a few times where the positioning of the plane makes it looks completely unlike a regular aeroplane, and you can easily see how it could have been responsible for a few reports of UAPs.


There's also this, the RQ-170 unmanned drone


Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 04:18:21 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 16, 2023, 02:17:29 pm
If it's seen on his Radar doesn't that give the exact distance?
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June 16, 2023, 02:53:53 pm
Youre not playing the game right here, you have to take for granted all the experts are wrong, pilots were tripping, the radar was broken, the infrared targeting systems on the blink all the same time because of Occams razor
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 16, 2023, 03:53:37 pm
Is there reliable data for the distance? If there is, what is it, and its source?
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 16, 2023, 03:57:57 pm
Isn't that part of it though? Silly crap like that is classified?
Your original comment was a fair question. But Bobber's reply seemed to suggest that 'skeptics' are claiming that the radar and inferred imaging equipment was faulty. Skeptics do not claim this, do they!? But now you state that the data is classified, so unknown to skeptics, NOT dismissed by them as somehow faulty.

The whole premise of this incident being an encounter with an alien spacecraft is built upon the object being  a certain distance (range) from the aircraft pilot. But there is no supporting evidence for this, since there is no way the pilot can supply a reliable estimate. Without reliable data for distance, those who are investigating this rely upon supposition for the distance data. One supposition leads to a mundane explanation; the other to a fantastical explanation. Unless we have the data, the logical conclusion (per Occam's Razor) it suppose the case which leads to the mundane answer.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 05:31:26 pm
On Dave Grusch's amazing CV:

Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
@JeremyCorbell

About David Gruschs past This web announcement has been sent to me a bunch by astute internet sleuths. Let me explain. Ten years ago David Grusch made Captain in the Air Force. He was Chief of Intelligence for the squadron listed here - 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron (SES). Little known fact - Dave flew the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV). It is of note that this is an older publication or announcement - originally under Air Force, but now is a Space Force designated military web domain.

BTW - Dave left as Major in the Air Force after 14 years of experience.

Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Indeed - an incredible feat as the X-37B was unmanned.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 05:42:33 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on June 16, 2023, 05:31:26 pm
On Dave Grusch's amazing CV:

Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
@JeremyCorbell

About David Gruschs past This web announcement has been sent to me a bunch by astute internet sleuths. Let me explain. Ten years ago David Grusch made Captain in the Air Force. He was Chief of Intelligence for the squadron listed here - 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron (SES). Little known fact - Dave flew the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV). It is of note that this is an older publication or announcement - originally under Air Force, but now is a Space Force designated military web domain.

BTW - Dave left as Major in the Air Force after 14 years of experience.

Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Indeed - an incredible feat as the X-37B was unmanned.
;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 05:43:19 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 16, 2023, 04:18:21 pm
One supposition leads to a mundane explanation; the other to a fantastical explanation. Unless we have the data, the logical conclusion (per Occam's Razor) it suppose the case which leads to the mundane answer.

Yeah so if it is classified (someone should know this?) should it not be released? I mean isn't this case one of a few that has led to the hearings? which must cost a bomb for a start
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 05:54:23 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on June 16, 2023, 05:31:26 pm
On Dave Grusch's amazing CV:

Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
@JeremyCorbell

About David Gruschs past This web announcement has been sent to me a bunch by astute internet sleuths. Let me explain. Ten years ago David Grusch made Captain in the Air Force. He was Chief of Intelligence for the squadron listed here - 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron (SES). Little known fact - Dave flew the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV). It is of note that this is an older publication or announcement - originally under Air Force, but now is a Space Force designated military web domain.

BTW - Dave left as Major in the Air Force after 14 years of experience.

Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Indeed - an incredible feat as the X-37B was unmanned.

;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 06:30:42 pm
To give an example of how difficult it is to judge distance in the air, how far apart are these? 50ft, 100ft? 500ft?



Photo Copyright:Mike Hopwood


Spoiler
The seperation distance is 3000ft, just over half a mile - lower plane is an Egyptair Boeing 787 and the higher is a Lufthansa Airbus A350. The A350 is 9m longer and 4m wider than the 787
[close]
« Last Edit: June 16, 2023, 06:35:35 pm by rob1966 »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 07:04:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 16, 2023, 06:30:42 pm
To give an example of how difficult it is to judge distance in the air, how far apart are these? 50ft, 100ft? 500ft?



Photo Copyright:Mike Hopwood


Spoiler
The seperation distance is 3000ft, just over half a mile - lower plane is an Egyptair Boeing 787 and the higher is a Lufthansa Airbus A350. The A350 is 9m longer and 4m wider than the 787
[close]

I'm more concerned about the tail on the left hand plane falling off.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 07:11:03 pm
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.


Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 07:21:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 16, 2023, 07:11:03 pm
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.
No mate. It's a toss up. Fifty-fifty. The explanation could be mundane or fantastical. But fantastical is just as likely - maybe even more likely.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 16, 2023, 11:17:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 16, 2023, 06:30:42 pm
To give an example of how difficult it is to judge distance in the air, how far apart are these? 50ft, 100ft? 500ft?



Photo Copyright:Mike Hopwood


Spoiler
The seperation distance is 3000ft, just over half a mile - lower plane is an Egyptair Boeing 787 and the higher is a Lufthansa Airbus A350. The A350 is 9m longer and 4m wider than the 787
[close]

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 07:22:22 pm
Two good programmes on BBC4 last night for you lot. The Big Thinkers, and Horizon. All about the search for life in the universe by actual scientists!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 07:23:45 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:22:22 pm
Two good programmes on BBC4 last night for you lot. The Big Thinkers, and Horizon. All about the search for life in the universe by actual scientists!
That's all well and good, but they are hardly fighter pilots.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:23:45 pm
That's all well and good, but they are hardly fighter pilots.

We need a Professor of Gimballing.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm
The documentary, Beyond the Light Barrier, was just recommended to me by Prime Video. I am unsure if it is available in the UK. But here's the trailer:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eyyck0yfL6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eyyck0yfL6Q</a>

There is a snippet in the trailer from her son, a human-alien hybrid, where he admits to having his doubts. How could he doubt the word of his mother and her first-person witness testimony? Surely, his lack genitalia and superior intellect should have clued him in.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:56:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 16, 2023, 02:07:37 pm




I was into my planes when I was a kid.  Loved the SR71 Blackbird.  It was the fastest card in my pack of Top Trumps, I think.  I absolutely loved my Top Trump cards!  Had the tank ones too.  Someone robbed them off me, the bastards!

There were a few concept planes in there, and the Rockwell B1, the precursor to the B2.  The B1 was beautiful, whilst the B2 is one of the most ugliest planes I've ever seen!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:00:35 pm
The B21 is now so old its on its way out

The B21 set to replace it.

The mist futuristic thing youd ever see!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm
Theyre building over 200 of them at $700m each. The world is mad, like.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 07:58:18 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm
The documentary, Beyond the Light Barrier, was just recommended to me by Prime Video. I am unsure if it is available in the UK. But here's the trailer:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eyyck0yfL6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eyyck0yfL6Q</a>

There is a snippet in the trailer from her son, a human-alien hybrid, where he admits to having his doubts. How could he doubt the word of his mother and her first-person witness testimony? Surely, his lack genitalia and superior intellect should have clued him in.
Well, unless she's a pilot or a decorated veteran.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 08:26:08 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:56:58 pm
I was into my planes when I was a kid.  Loved the SR71 Blackbird.  It was the fastest card in my pack of Top Trumps, I think.  I absolutely loved my Top Trump cards!  Had the tank ones too.  Someone robbed them off me, the bastards!

There were a few concept planes in there, and the Rockwell B1, the precursor to the B2.  The B1 was beautiful, whilst the B2 is one of the most ugliest planes I've ever seen!

I used to love the Lockheed Blackbird, I guess the older one from the late 1990s?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 08:50:14 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:56:58 pm
I was into my planes when I was a kid.  Loved the SR71 Blackbird.  It was the fastest card in my pack of Top Trumps, I think.  I absolutely loved my Top Trump cards!  Had the tank ones too.  Someone robbed them off me, the bastards!
I probably had a similar set, about mid to late 70s. I certainly remember the Blackbird card - its speed was a surefire winning stat. I used to play the set with my brother and sister. My memory of the rest of it is vague, but there was one plane with 8 turboprops (I think), and a Mirage fighter.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 09:43:17 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:50:14 am
I probably had a similar set, about mid to late 70s. I certainly remember the Blackbird card - its speed was a surefire winning stat. I used to play the set with my brother and sister. My memory of the rest of it is vague, but there was one plane with 8 turboprops (I think), and a Mirage fighter.

I remember those too.  The mirage was a nice looking plane:




