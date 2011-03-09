« previous next »
Offline Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #80 on: April 21, 2023, 10:16:05 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 21, 2023, 09:48:17 am
I love how you play massive sceptic and I'm essaying the role of believer in this game.

Heard Mick West (Mick fucking West :) is a massive debunker.


In reality, I am in the middle with Professor Avi Loeb. He insists everything must be about data. Let's collect more of it and use a framework of known science to try and understand better what is going on. The Galileo project is looking at the skies with a lot of sensors, initially from Harvard and moving to "other locations" later this year.

That's the way to do it, I do not care for hobbyists like Mick West who knows square root of Jack Shit, and has a fixed position of "this is nothing to see at all" and he will not be moving from that position no matter what.

The analysis of "Gimbal" is not just the work of 'hobbyist' Mick West (no need for the ad hominem), it's based on solid data and reproducible research. He's part of a wider network of skeptics who undertake rigorous open-source analysis. He may be a 'hobbyist' in your mind but he's doing the same kind of work, and with the same methodology as Bellingcat.

You want more data - there is a huge amount of data in the debunking of Gimbal, Go Fast, the Chilean Navy videos etc.

I share the view of Carl Sagan - that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. An alien civilisation travelling across vast distances to flit about in the atmosphere is an extraordinary claim. In order to accept that claim I think it's reasonable to ensure all of the more likely explanations have been examined. That's the scientific method. 
Online lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #81 on: April 21, 2023, 10:35:42 am »
Correct but these hobbyists will have a harder job explaining what happened to the USS Nimitz.

It is a shame, as much of the data there will be classified.

The threshold for West, Bellingcat etc is far far easier than those would aim to investigate an extraordinary thesis.

Twas ever thus and will be.

@LueElizondo is one to follow.

He's seen far more than any of us, knows far more too.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #82 on: April 21, 2023, 10:41:42 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 21, 2023, 10:35:42 am
Correct but these hobbyists will have a harder job explaining what happened to the USS Nimitz.

It is a shame, as much of the data there will be classified.

The threshold for West, Bellingcat etc is far far easier than those would aim to investigate an extraordinary thesis.

Twas ever thus and will be.

@LueElizondo is one to follow.

He's seen far more than any of us, knows far more too.


the guy who claims to be psychic and is writing a book that will "reveal all"?
Online lobsterboy

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #83 on: April 21, 2023, 10:43:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 20, 2023, 06:44:08 pm

If a race had sussed fusion power then their energy provision wouldn't be much of a problem. We're close to it ourselves and we've only been at this sciency thing for a few hundred years. If you had races that were millions of years old and scattered around the cosmos, then it's likely we couldn't even comprehend their technology and they'd probably know a bit about reality

There are also less exotic means of getting to very high velocity. Take a big rock - or preferrably a few and fire rockets and head to somewhere big like Jupiter or the sun. Sling shot around it and point it towards the Earth. No rockets now required. Sling shot around the Earth and point it to whatever destination you want. This rock - or preferrably a few of them need manouvering thrusters from time to time, but don't slow down. Then you get a rocket (Preferrably from the moon) and use the materials there for fuel. Fly up to the rock and catch it up and land on it. Refuel it's thrusters and repeat and repeat. They are actually working on this idea now - basically a very, very fast and very, very cheap way of getting around the solar system and perhaps even further.

This is the idea here..


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pUjnRW-igtk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pUjnRW-igtk</a>


Travelling around our solar system using fusion would still take a long time, Voyager 1 for example has reached a speed of 61,500 km/h and has taken 45 years to reach the edge of the heliosphere.
So travel around our solar system is potentially possible, using slingshot methods or solar sails for example.

The Milkyway itself though is 125,000 light years across. So roughly 9.5 trillion KM x 125,000 across. 
Travelling at 99.9% the speed of light means it would take over 250,000 years to make a return trip.
You also have relativity and the effects of time dilation at those speeds to consider.
Further afield, for visitors to come from Andromeda then they have a 2,480,000 light-year journey to undertake before they even consider traversing the milky way.

Then you get into the realms of pure sci-fi with warp travel, wormholes and zero point energy.
All wildly theoretical at present.
If aliens were opening wormholes and bending space time in our local vicinity I think there might be a bit more evidence of it than blurry photos, video and Joe Rogan podcasts.
I'm not saying its 100% impossible, simply that its very unlikely when all factors are considered.

For humans, if we can avoid self destruction, then the future is possibly some sort of Dyson sphere structure to harness the sun's energy for as long as possible, with tiny world-lets orbiting its white dwarf remnants.
Possibly even a colony to the very nearest stars.

In the end though, whatever we do entropy appears to win.

Online lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #84 on: April 21, 2023, 11:06:31 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 21, 2023, 10:41:42 am
the guy who claims to be psychic and is writing a book that will "reveal all"?

Not heard the first bit, he's the former director of AATIP.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #85 on: April 21, 2023, 11:15:35 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 21, 2023, 11:06:31 am
Not heard the first bit, he's the former director of AATIP.

Yeah i think he claims/claimed to have saved a buddy during a war using psychic ability, lots of decent people in the field who are legit, not sure Elizondo is one of them though
Online lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #86 on: April 21, 2023, 11:33:06 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 21, 2023, 11:15:35 am
Yeah i think he claims/claimed to have saved a buddy during a war using psychic ability, lots of decent people in the field who are legit, not sure Elizondo is one of them though

You can throw shade at him all you like but as a research affliate to Avi Loeb's Galileo program, I'll take that as a credential:

Luis Elizondo

Luis Elizondo is a former counterintelligence special agent and the former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). He served in the U.S. Army in intelligence for twenty years, followed by 9 years of defense intelligence work in the Pentagon. In 2017, Elizondo resigned from his position in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, citing the need for more public exposure and governmental cooperation in the study of UAP. In the private sector, Elizondo was responsible for the distribution of the declassified Pentagon videos. He has served as advisor and public speaker across numerous programs.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #87 on: April 21, 2023, 12:05:55 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 21, 2023, 10:43:55 am
Travelling around our solar system using fusion would still take a long time, Voyager 1 for example has reached a speed of 61,500 km/h and has taken 45 years to reach the edge of the heliosphere.
So travel around our solar system is potentially possible, using slingshot methods or solar sails for example.

The Milkyway itself though is 125,000 light years across. So roughly 9.5 trillion KM x 125,000 across. 
Travelling at 99.9% the speed of light means it would take over 250,000 years to make a return trip.
You also have relativity and the effects of time dilation at those speeds to consider.
Further afield, for visitors to come from Andromeda then they have a 2,480,000 light-year journey to undertake before they even consider traversing the milky way.

Then you get into the realms of pure sci-fi with warp travel, wormholes and zero point energy.
All wildly theoretical at present.
If aliens were opening wormholes and bending space time in our local vicinity I think there might be a bit more evidence of it than blurry photos, video and Joe Rogan podcasts.
I'm not saying its 100% impossible, simply that its very unlikely when all factors are considered.

For humans, if we can avoid self destruction, then the future is possibly some sort of Dyson sphere structure to harness the sun's energy for as long as possible, with tiny world-lets orbiting its white dwarf remnants.
Possibly even a colony to the very nearest stars.

In the end though, whatever we do entropy appears to win.



Well so far we have just discussed what might be possible for a very, very species like us..

.. it's an interesting subject. Three great (Science fiction) books on the ideas you mention there are the Manifold Trilogy by Stephen Baxter:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manifold_Trilogy

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_(Baxter_novel)
2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_(Baxter_novel)
3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Origin_(Baxter_novel)



Online lobsterboy

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #88 on: April 21, 2023, 12:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 21, 2023, 12:05:55 pm
Well so far we have just discussed what might be possible for a very, very species like us..

.. it's an interesting subject. Three great (Science fiction) books on the ideas you mention there are the Manifold Trilogy by Stephen Baxter:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manifold_Trilogy

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_(Baxter_novel)
2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_(Baxter_novel)
3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Origin_(Baxter_novel)





Most life out there would have chemistry/physics tied into the underpinning rules of our shared reality, no matter how varied form that life takes.
The same astrophysics, relativity and such would all apply regardless so i would expect that they would be presented with the same problems we face with interstellar travel.

Outside our reality all bets are off. Maybe there are extra dimensional beings existing outside our reality who we cannot observe!

Have read quite a few of Stephen Baxter's books, mostly the Xelee sequence and The Medusa Chronicles, with Alastair Reynolds.
Will certainly take a look.

Alastair Reynolds also deals with the Fermi paradox in his Revelation space series

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revelation_Space_series

Currently reading Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky.
Not a book for arachnophobes...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #89 on: April 21, 2023, 12:57:21 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 21, 2023, 12:51:41 pm
Most life out there would have chemistry/physics tied into the underpinning rules of our shared reality, no matter how varied form that life takes.
The same astrophysics, relativity and such would all apply regardless so i would expect that they would be presented with the same problems we face with interstellar travel.

Outside our reality all bets are off. Maybe there are extra dimensional beings existing outside our reality who we cannot observe!

Have read quite a few of Stephen Baxter's books, mostly the Xelee sequence and The Medusa Chronicles, with Alastair Reynolds.
Will certainly take a look.

Alastair Reynolds also deals with the Fermi paradox in his Revelation space series

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revelation_Space_series

Currently reading Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky.
Not a book for arachnophobes...


Might have a crack at both of those, cheers


Edit: Bought the Alastair Reynolds triology. Some nice holibobs reading. Thanks mate.

:)
Online lobsterboy

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #90 on: April 21, 2023, 01:00:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 21, 2023, 11:33:06 am
You can throw shade at him all you like but as a research affliate to Avi Loeb's Galileo program, I'll take that as a credential:

Luis Elizondo

Luis Elizondo is a former counterintelligence special agent and the former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). He served in the U.S. Army in intelligence for twenty years, followed by 9 years of defense intelligence work in the Pentagon. In 2017, Elizondo resigned from his position in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, citing the need for more public exposure and governmental cooperation in the study of UAP. In the private sector, Elizondo was responsible for the distribution of the declassified Pentagon videos. He has served as advisor and public speaker across numerous programs.

Once parapsychology and remote viewing get mentioned all credibility is lost.

The guy could be the greatest counterintelligence officer ever.
Doesn't preclude him from being a grifter.
Maybe even still working for his former employers, now tasked with spreading misinformation?

We have a UK version, Nick Pope. Read quite a few of his books and not convinced.

Online lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #91 on: April 21, 2023, 01:32:58 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 21, 2023, 01:00:31 pm
Once parapsychology and remote viewing get mentioned all credibility is lost.

The guy could be the greatest counterintelligence officer ever.
Doesn't preclude him from being a grifter.
Maybe even still working for his former employers, now tasked with spreading misinformation?

We have a UK version, Nick Pope. Read quite a few of his books and not convinced.



All your assertions are baseless. So we'd have to just go back to the evidence. With Lue, all we know (99%) is that he has seen classified information.
At some point either some of that, or something non-classified comes out, or it doesn't.

Nick Pope? Yeah I mean he came onto the scene like a sort of John Major-ish version of Fox Mulder. I guess you'd say what is the point of him unless he can release some new information? You'd put that to Elizondo I gues as well.

So now we know, lots of governments have studied UFOs then UAP over the years. Nothing has so far emerged of concrete interest. Rendlesham Forrest is the big one over here.

Online lobsterboy

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #92 on: April 21, 2023, 02:55:29 pm »
Remote viewing and parapsychology are certainly baseless...

As for Rendlesham, sorry that was most likely the lighthouse.

I know the Forest quite well as I've mountain biked and wild camped there regularly.
If you ever visit, call off at The Unruly Pig in Woodbridge, food is great.

Nick Pope was former MOD and then started selling sensational stories about UFO's.
He's either a grifter or was paid to cultivate this stuff  for his former employers.
I suspect that this Elizondo chap is as well.

have you seen the documentary "mirage men"
Interesting watch, describes how the manipulation has been performed on the public.




Online lobsterboy

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #93 on: April 21, 2023, 02:56:56 pm »
 
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 21, 2023, 12:57:21 pm
Might have a crack at both of those, cheers


Edit: Bought the Alastair Reynolds triology. Some nice holibobs reading. Thanks mate.

:)

:thumbup
Offline Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #94 on: April 21, 2023, 03:37:20 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 21, 2023, 10:35:42 am
Correct but these hobbyists will have a harder job explaining what happened to the USS Nimitz.

It is a shame, as much of the data there will be classified.

The threshold for West, Bellingcat etc is far far easier than those would aim to investigate an extraordinary thesis.

Twas ever thus and will be.

@LueElizondo is one to follow.

He's seen far more than any of us, knows far more too.


By the Nimitz do you mean the 'tic-tac' video? The one where the vague blur (probably a plane in the distance) veers off to the left at the end and "suddenly accelerates at impossible G-forces"? Or rather, it veers off and the zoom changes from 1.0 to 2.0 making it look like it accelerates? Isn't that one where Fravor makes a load of claims that aren't actually evident in the video?

Another nail in the Fighter pilots always know what they're looking at coffin is one where a retired F18 pilot reported three lights flying in formation. He filmed them and a pair of flashing violet lights joined them. Long story short - the lights flying in formation had names: Pherkad, Kochab and Polaris.



The flashing violet lights were the reflection of his iPhone infra-red auto-focus.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:12:20 pm »
I find the possibility of microbial life within our solar system far more interesting than this UFO bollocks - and I've actually seen UFO's!
