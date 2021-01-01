Anyone Pre ordered this, was my favourite Resident Evil game back in the day played it for hours. IGN have given it a 10 and so have a few other sites.
Pre-ordered my copy off Curry's with 10% off code, will finish it and then sell it for a £10 loss or something.https://www.currys.co.uk/products/playstation-resident-evil-4-remake-ps4-10247996.html<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2zcACo62avY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2zcACo62avY</a>