Resident Evil 4 Remake

Wolverine

Resident Evil 4 Remake
Today at 09:55:37 am
Anyone Pre ordered this, was my favourite Resident Evil game back in the day played it for hours. IGN have given it a 10 and so have a few other sites.

Pre-ordered my copy off Curry's with 10% off code, will finish it and then sell it for a £10 loss or something.

https://www.currys.co.uk/products/playstation-resident-evil-4-remake-ps4-10247996.html


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2zcACo62avY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2zcACo62avY</a>
Last Edit: Today at 10:01:46 am by Wolverine
