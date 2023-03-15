Voting closes: Today at 11:05:33 pm
Seven Samurai1954 | ActionThe Godfather1972 | CrimeInglorious Basterds2009 | AdventureGoodFellas1990 | DramaJojo Rabbit2019 | ComedyThe Terminator1984 | Sci-FiNight of the Living Dead1968 | HorrorIts a Wonderful Life1946 | FamilyIn the Mood for Love2000 | WildcardThere Will Be Blood 2007 | Bonus
Dr. Strangelove1964 | War The Godfather II1974 | CrimeGhostbusters1984 | Adventure Bringing Up Baby1938 | RomanceIn the Loop2009 | Comedy 12 Monkeys1995 | Sci-FiOne Cut of the Dead2017 | HorrorAnimal Farm1954 | AnimationAlien1979 | WildcardBanshees of Inisherin2022 | Wildcard
Bridge ion the River Kwai1957| War Pulp Fiction1994| CrimeSpirited Away2001| FantasyRaging Bull1980| DramaLife of Brian1979| Comedy 2001: A Space Odyssey1978| Sci-FiAbbot & Costello Meet Frankenstein1948| HorrorToy Story 32010| AnimationMemento2000| WildcardThe Motorcycle Diaries2004| Wildcard
