Not understanding why it's a fuck up. Isn't the whole point of doing a test run to identify and fix any issues?

If they didn't test it, and there was a genuine threat and the likes of users on the 3 network didn't get it, yes that's a massive fuck up.

But this was a test. Issues have been identified and will be sorted. Where's the fuck up?



I'd be surprised if they change anything about the system.I'd also be surprised if they surveyed the amount if people that actually got the alarm, compared to the 90% they assume get the alarm.There's two things that have gone wrong already to me:1. They planned a system that is reliant on modern technolgy, which is far less widespread than they think it is (too many areas not on 4G, too many phones not on new software). You'd expect things to get better in a few years, when people have upgraded their phones, but it smacks of the typical Tory reliance on "new technology will solve everything", without understanding the limitations of the technology2. Communication about the system, what it is for, and how it works seem to have gone wrong. Most people I know have turned it off because "the government is spying on us". A warning system that nobody listens too is just completely useless.