Most people know who the relegation battle teams have scheduled.
But let's look at it from actual days in the schedule. Who plays first:
Round 36
May 13th
Leeds v Saudi cheats 12:30 Pm
Chelsea v Forest 3:00 Pm
May 14th
Everton v Abu Dhabi cheats
May 15th
Leicester v Liverpool
----------------------------------
Round 37
May 20th
Wolves v Everton 3:00 Pm
Forest v Arsenal 5:30 Pm
May 21st
West Ham v Leeds
May 22nd
Saudi cheats v Leicester
---------------------------------
Round 38
May 28th (all kickoffs at 4:30 pm)
Palace v Forest
Bournemouth v Everton
Leicester v West Ham
Leeds v Spurs