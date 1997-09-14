Poll

From 12th to bottom getting very tight down there. Who's your 3 to get flushed?

Crystal Palace
13 (2%)
Wolves
4 (0.6%)
Leeds
89 (13.6%)
Everton
130 (19.9%)
Notts Forest
97 (14.9%)
Leicester
44 (6.7%)
West Ham
8 (1.2%)
Bournemouth
74 (11.3%)
Southampton
194 (29.7%)

Total Members Voted: 221

Author Topic: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation  (Read 9654 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #240 on: May 2, 2023, 07:42:10 pm »
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,851
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #240 on: May 2, 2023, 07:42:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May  2, 2023, 05:04:11 pm
Don't do it to yourself. Everton are not getting relegated. They are getting 5-7 pts from Brighton, Wolves and Bournemouth.
Wolves and Bournemouth will both be on holidays in last 2 weeks.

Yesterday was a screw up by Leicester. Now it will be Southampton, Leeds and Leicester/Nottingham for me. Looking at their schedule, most likely Nottingham.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,851
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #241 on: May 2, 2023, 07:48:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  2, 2023, 05:13:17 pm
I hope this kind of thought goes viral and the players see if and think fuck that and batter the shite. Fergie thought we'd lose to Blackburn and that didn't work for the arl c*nt ;D

Wolves are basically a stepping stone club for Mendes' clients. He must have been really furious by the performance of his clients against Brighton, ahead of the transfer window. I think that Everton will get a proper battering at Wolves, since Wolves are not likely to get anything at Man Utd the week before, or at Arsenal the week after ...
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,601
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #242 on: May 2, 2023, 08:30:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  2, 2023, 07:48:33 pm
Wolves are basically a stepping stone club for Mendes' clients. He must have been really furious by the performance of his clients against Brighton, ahead of the transfer window. I think that Everton will get a proper battering at Wolves, since Wolves are not likely to get anything at Man Utd the week before, or at Arsenal the week after ...

Yeah, I can't see Wolves taking it easy in their last home game, they will not want to lose at home to the shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #243 on: May 3, 2023, 10:09:57 pm »
City away to Everton between the Madrid ties is as good a time as you Could hope to play this city team

Everton are getting something I reckon. And if arsenal don't beat Newcastle this Sunday even moreso

I'm getting a bit of cash on the lay of city in fact I'm so sure
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,186
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #244 on: May 3, 2023, 10:17:08 pm »
West Ham could potentially be drawn into the bottom. But I guess there's several teams that have to catch them. But they play both Leeds and Leicester so you never know.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,851
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #245 on: May 3, 2023, 10:21:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May  3, 2023, 10:09:57 pm
City away to Everton between the Madrid ties is as good a time as you Could hope to play this city team

Everton are getting something I reckon. And if arsenal don't beat Newcastle this Sunday even moreso

I'm getting a bit of cash on the lay of city in fact I'm so sure

Man City will brutally abuse Everton at Goodison ...
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #246 on: May 3, 2023, 10:22:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  3, 2023, 10:21:08 pm
Man City will brutally abuse Everton at Goodison ...

Calling it now. They'll have the C team out
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,851
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #247 on: May 3, 2023, 10:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on May  3, 2023, 10:17:08 pm
West Ham could potentially be drawn into the bottom. But I guess there's several teams that have to catch them. But they play both Leeds and Leicester so you never know.

Well, if they lose their next 2 games against Man Utd and Brentford, they will be playing relegation deciders against Leeds and Leicester ...
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #248 on: May 3, 2023, 10:24:54 pm »
Point safety this year I'm calling as 36
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,851
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #249 on: May 3, 2023, 10:25:30 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,187
  • Dutch Class
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #250 on: May 3, 2023, 10:36:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May  3, 2023, 10:22:10 pm
Calling it now. They'll have the C team out

The thing is these generally play something akin to a first team against sides they should batter in the early rounds of cup competitions. At the most they might rest De Bruyne or Haaland.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #251 on: May 3, 2023, 10:45:29 pm »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,851
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #252 on: May 3, 2023, 11:09:06 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May  3, 2023, 10:45:29 pm
:D

Fair point. But Phillips is there still...lol

and the younguns

They can rest the starting XI for the return leg against Real Madrid, and still field a much better team than Everton. The years of cheating have left them with a very deep squad. That is actually how they "won" all the league titles ...
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #253 on: May 3, 2023, 11:25:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  3, 2023, 11:09:06 pm
They can rest the starting XI for the return leg against Real Madrid, and still field a much better team than Everton. The years of cheating have left them with a very deep squad. That is actually how they "won" all the league titles ...

You know a clubs rotten when their fans have banners of the clubs lawyer at games
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,480
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #254 on: May 4, 2023, 05:26:40 am »
Quote from: rushyman on May  3, 2023, 10:22:10 pm
Calling it now. They'll have the C team out
And?...

;D

They can get their "Z" team out or girls under 8 and still win against the Blueshite. Own goal from fear of the shirt...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #255 on: May 6, 2023, 02:23:06 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  4, 2023, 05:26:40 am
And?...

;D

They can get their "Z" team out or girls under 8 and still win against the Blueshite. Own goal from fear of the shirt...

It's a hell of a thing to concentrate on in the middle of their biggest games of the season

Especially if arsenal don't beat Newcastle. They could lose and it'd be no skin off
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,187
  • Dutch Class
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #256 on: May 7, 2023, 09:01:44 pm »
West Ham are surely safe now. They may even rest players against Leeds or Leicester depending on how the Europa Conference goes
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,350
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #257 on: May 7, 2023, 10:31:25 pm »
A Leicester and Forest win tomorrow, and Everton defeat will be utopia.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,976
  • The only club that matters
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #258 on: May 7, 2023, 10:55:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  7, 2023, 09:01:44 pm
West Ham are surely safe now. They may even rest players against Leeds or Leicester depending on how the Europa Conference goes
The way GD is down there theyd need Leeds to win all 3, or Everton to win 3 out of 4, for there to be even a theoretical chance of finishing in the bottom three.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,601
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #259 on: May 7, 2023, 10:58:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  7, 2023, 09:01:44 pm
West Ham are surely safe now. They may even rest players against Leeds or Leicester depending on how the Europa Conference goes

Leicester would be the better option
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,851
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #260 on: May 7, 2023, 11:09:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  7, 2023, 09:01:44 pm
West Ham are surely safe now. They may even rest players against Leeds or Leicester depending on how the Europa Conference goes

West Ham did a great job for themselves tonight. They are safe now, so they can rest their best players against Leeds (21.05) and Leicester (28.05), if they reach the Conference League final on June 7th in Prague. They are certainly resting them against Brentford (14.05), between the two legs against Alkmaar in the semi-final ...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,272
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #261 on: May 8, 2023, 02:54:10 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on May  7, 2023, 10:31:25 pm
A Leicester and Forest win tomorrow, and Everton defeat will be utopia.
Didn't know Roy Hodgson was a member on here. 
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #262 on: May 8, 2023, 03:12:16 pm »
Nottingham vs Southampton is an interesting one today. Are Southampton going to fight or they have already spread their arse cheeks?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,601
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #263 on: May 8, 2023, 05:11:45 pm »
A Brighton battering and a Forest win following that shite from Leicester please footballing gods
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,272
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #264 on: May 8, 2023, 09:55:08 pm »
As is stands, you'd have to say Southampton are toast.
The other two to go with them could be any of the teams below West Ham.

Twists and turns to come?   :-\
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,341
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #265 on: May 8, 2023, 10:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  8, 2023, 05:11:45 pm
A Brighton battering and a Forest win following that shite from Leicester please footballing gods
Well Brighton got battered alright. I still live in hope that the shite go down, I've been waiting for the moment all season. But if not this year then next year for sure
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #266 on: May 8, 2023, 11:00:37 pm »
What's the most ridiculous escape ever in prem?

Has anyone been in Southampton's position or near it and survived? Won the last 3 others lost last 3 etc
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,704
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #267 on: May 8, 2023, 11:06:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May  8, 2023, 11:00:37 pm
What's the most ridiculous escape ever in prem?

Has anyone been in Southampton's position or near it and survived? Won the last 3 others lost last 3 etc

Fulham under the Hodge? Think they won their last 4, one from 2 down away at (still a bit shit) City. Think had they lost any of them theyd have gone down.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #268 on: May 8, 2023, 11:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  8, 2023, 11:06:55 pm
Fulham under the Hodge? Think they won their last 4, one from 2 down away at (still a bit shit) City. Think had they lost any of them theyd have gone down.

Nice. That'll take some beating I'd say
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #269 on: May 8, 2023, 11:55:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May  8, 2023, 11:00:37 pm
What's the most ridiculous escape ever in prem?

Has anyone been in Southampton's position or near it and survived? Won the last 3 others lost last 3 etc

Wigan? Spent 27 games in the bottom three, then won 7 of their last 9 and finished comfortably.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,708
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 12:02:36 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on May  8, 2023, 11:55:55 pm
Wigan? Spent 27 games in the bottom three, then won 7 of their last 9 and finished comfortably.

Remember that well. Was nuts

And now they're rock bottom of championship and in league 1

Dave Whelan broke his leg you know...
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 12:07:32 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:02:36 am
Dave Whelan broke his leg you know...

Christ, haven't heard that one in a while.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,472
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 12:08:46 am »
He broke his leg? When did this happen? Did he ever mention this?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,480
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 04:33:39 am »
The shite won't flush... it's stuck.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 07:53:57 am »
Leicester are down if we beat them I think. Got to hope Leeds find some late mental form.

Everton probably just need 3-4 more points which I can see them doing vs Wolves and Bournemouth.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,377
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 08:10:28 am »
Everton will beat Bournemouth on the final day. Leicester aren't getting 6 points to overtake them. Leeds may be helped by West Ham staying in contention in Europe and an on the beach Spurs. Forest are getting at most 1 point from their last 3.
The end result is Everton stay up  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,148
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #276 on: Today at 03:20:36 am »
Most people know who the relegation battle teams have scheduled.

But let's look at it from actual days in the schedule. Who plays first:

Round 36

May 13th
Leeds v Saudi cheats 12:30 Pm
Chelsea v Forest 3:00 Pm

May 14th
Everton v Abu Dhabi cheats

May 15th
Leicester v Liverpool
----------------------------------

Round 37

May 20th
Wolves v Everton 3:00 Pm
Forest v Arsenal 5:30 Pm

May 21st
West Ham v Leeds

May 22nd
Saudi cheats v Leicester
---------------------------------

Round 38

May 28th (all kickoffs at 4:30 pm)

Palace v Forest
Bournemouth v Everton
Leicester v West Ham
Leeds v Spurs
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
