Has to be one of the hardest to call.



I think Leicester are in the most trouble. They don't seem to have any redeeming relegation escape qualities. Rodgers just hasn't got that in him to kick them up the backside.



Bournemouth are just too weak. Palace form has been so dreadful. West Ham are in a freefall with a Europa distraction.



Everton will be all right under Dyche. Southampton also I think will pull themselves out. Forest and Wolves maybe have enough.