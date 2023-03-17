Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
Topic: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team (Read 145 times)
Koplord
No new LFC topics
Kopite
Posts: 860
Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
«
on:
March 17, 2023, 08:27:22 pm »
Hi Guys
We had a team for several years but not played since fifa 20. We are gonna get a team back together on PS5 for Fifa 23 just seeing if anybody is interested in joining?
Let me know
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.
WillG.LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,088
Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
«
Reply #1 on:
March 18, 2023, 11:45:26 pm »
I should be available for some games, been a while
Logged
J-Mc-
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,606
Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
«
Reply #2 on:
March 19, 2023, 10:40:57 pm »
Im up for it, could probably get 1/2 others who used to be on here as well like Oddball
Logged
WillG.LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,088
Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
«
Reply #3 on:
March 22, 2023, 06:00:58 pm »
Stick the name in here if a club gets made and then anyone can join I guess
Logged
AndyMuller
Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,487
Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
«
Reply #4 on:
March 22, 2023, 09:20:35 pm »
Yeah Im game meself.
Logged
Graeme
Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,584
Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
«
Reply #5 on:
March 23, 2023, 09:11:12 pm »
Im up for this. Did I set a team up a while back? Think I might have done? Cant remember if it was on FIFA22 or FIFA23.
My Mrs is away all next week as a witness in a court case so will have lots of hours to kill and the TV to myself!
Logged
Graeme
Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,584
Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:50:49 am »
Ok it must have been the last FIFA cos doesnt look like Ive played Pro Clubs on 23.
Ive set up a club - FC RAWK. Get joining and invite anyone else you think is up for it.
Logged
