Author Topic: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team  (Read 145 times)

Offline Koplord

Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
« on: March 17, 2023, 08:27:22 pm »
Hi Guys

We had a team for several years but not played since fifa 20. We are gonna get a team back together on PS5 for Fifa 23 just seeing if anybody is interested in joining?

Let me know
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
« Reply #1 on: March 18, 2023, 11:45:26 pm »
I should be available for some games, been a while
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
« Reply #2 on: March 19, 2023, 10:40:57 pm »
Im up for it, could probably get 1/2 others who used to be on here as well like Oddball
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
« Reply #3 on: March 22, 2023, 06:00:58 pm »
Stick the name in here if a club gets made and then anyone can join I guess
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
« Reply #4 on: March 22, 2023, 09:20:35 pm »
Yeah Im game meself.
Offline Graeme

Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
« Reply #5 on: March 23, 2023, 09:11:12 pm »
Im up for this. Did I set a team up a while back? Think I might have done? Cant remember if it was on FIFA22 or FIFA23.

My Mrs is away all next week as a witness in a court case so will have lots of hours to kill and the TV to myself!
Offline Graeme

Re: Fifa 23 Pro Clubs Team
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:50:49 am »
Ok it must have been the last FIFA cos doesnt look like Ive played Pro Clubs on 23.

Ive set up a club - FC RAWK. Get joining and invite anyone else you think is up for it.
