Seven Samurai1954 | ActionThe Godfather1972 | CrimeInglorious Basterds2009 | AdventureGoodFellas1990 | DramaJojo Rabbit2019 | ComedyThe Terminator1984 | Sci-FiNight of the Living Dead1968 | HorrorIts a Wonderful Life1946 | FamilyIn the Mood for Love2000 | WildcardThere Will Be Blood 2007 | Bonus
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid1969| WesternSe7en1995| ThrillerStagecoach1939| AdventureWild Strawberries1957| DramaThe Grand Budapest Hotel2014| ComedyBrazil 1985| Sci-FiLet the Right One In2008| HorrorWilly Wonka and the Chocolate Factory1971| FamilyThe King of Comedy1982| WildcardThe Conformist 1970| Bonus
Pinocchio1940 | Ainimation Once Upon a Time in the West1968 | WesternBack To The Future1985 | Sci-FiGladiator2000 | AdventureCasino Royale2006 | Wildcard The 400 Blows1959 | DramaChinatown1974 | ThrillerThe Big Lebowski1998 | ComedyGet Out2018 | HorrorA Clockwork Orange1974 | Wildcard
Dr. Strangelove1964 | War The Godfather II1974 | CrimeGhostbusters1984 | Adventure Bringing Up Baby1938 | RomanceIn the Loop2009 | Comedy 12 Monkeys1995 | Sci-FiOne Cut of the Dead2017 | HorrorAnimal Farm1954 | AnimationAlien1979 | WildcardBanshees of Inisherin2022 | Wildcard
The Searchers1956| WesternThe Innocents1961| ThrillerLife Aquatic with Steve Zissou2004| AdventureLaura1944| DramaSorry to Bother You2018| ComedyThe Thing1982| Sci-FiThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre1974| HorrorPrincess Mononoke1997| AnimationSicario2015| WildcardMiller's Crossing1990| Bonus
The Matrix (1999, Cat. 6)No Country For Old Men (2007, Cat. 2)Scarface (1983, Cat.4)Casablanca (1942, Cat. 1)Singin in the Rain (1952, Cat. 5)Lawrence of Arabia (1962, Cat 3)The Exorcist (1973, Cat. 7)Rango (2011, Cat.8 )The Hunt (2012, Cat. 9)Awakenings (Bonus)
Goldfinger1964| ActionMulholland Drive2001| MysteryHouse1977| FantasySunset Boulevard1950| DramaKind Hearts and Coronets1949| ComedyBlade Runner 20492017| Sci-FiThe Shining1980| HorrorPorco Rosso1994| AnimationFight Club1999| WildcardNorth by Northwest1959| Bonus
The Revenant2015 | WesternFargo1996 | ThrillerDonnie Darko2001 | FantasyMy Neighbor Totoro1988 | AnimationMetropolis1927 | Sci-fi Plan 9 from Outer Space1957 | HorrorStolen Kisses1968 | ComedyRoma2018 | WildcardMirror1975 | DramaBefore Sunset2004 | Bonus
I'm not usually that pleased with my selections but I'm quite happy this time around. Got some standard classics which are terrific and a few less beloved films like In The Loop which is one of my favourite comedies and a couple of films I was turned onto by Rawkites in recent drafts in One Cut of the Dead and Banshees of Inisherin - both of which I instantly loved.Shame I'm up against such a strong line up - I could easily have picked The Thing, Princess Mononoke and Sorry to Bother You myself.
