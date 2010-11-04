Poll

Please select the winner from the following matches:

NICHOLLS1986 vs
13 (14.8%)
Buck Pete
5 (5.7%)
Lastrador vs
8 (9.1%)
El Lobo
8 (9.1%)
Hazell vs
11 (12.5%)
Classycarra
8 (9.1%)
RobbieRedman vs
10 (11.4%)
Sheer Magnetism
6 (6.8%)
telekon vs
7 (8%)
killer-heels
12 (13.6%)

Total Members Voted: 18

Voting closes: Today at 09:40:01 pm

Author Topic: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches

Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« on: Yesterday at 09:40:01 pm »
Please select the winner from the following match-ups:

NICHOLLS1986 vs Buck Pete
Lastrador vs El Lobo
Hazell vs Classycarra
RobbieRedman vs Sheer Magnetism
telekon vs killer-heels


Match 1:

NICHOLLS1986

Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on March 15, 2023, 12:29:10 pm
Seven
Samurai
1954 | Action

The Godfather
1972 | Crime

Inglorious Basterds
2009 | Adventure

GoodFellas
1990 | Drama

Jojo Rabbit
2019 | Comedy

The Terminator
1984 | Sci-Fi

Night of the Living Dead
1968 | Horror
Its a
Wonderful Life
1946 | Family

In the Mood for Love
2000 | Wildcard

There Will Be Blood
2007 | Bonus
 


vs

Buck Pete

Quote from: Buck Pete on March 15, 2023, 10:49:59 am



Match 2:

Lastrador

Quote from: Lastrador on March 14, 2023, 09:44:33 pm
Butch Cassidy
and the Sundance Kid
1969| Western

Se7en
1995| Thriller

Stagecoach
1939| Adventure

Wild Strawberries
1957| Drama

The Grand Budapest Hotel
2014| Comedy

Brazil
1985| Sci-Fi

Let the Right One In
2008| Horror
Willy Wonka
and the Chocolate Factory
1971| Family

The King of Comedy
1982| Wildcard

The Conformist
1970| Bonus
 


vs

El Lobo

Quote from: El Lobo on March 15, 2023, 09:11:09 am
Pinocchio
1940 | Ainimation
 Once Upon a Time in the West
1968 | Western
Back To The Future
1985 | Sci-Fi
Gladiator
2000 | Adventure
Casino Royale
2006 | Wildcard
 
The 400 Blows
1959 | Drama
Chinatown
1974 | Thriller
The Big Lebowski
1998 | Comedy
Get Out
2018 | Horror
A Clockwork Orange
1974 | Wildcard



Match 3:

Hazell

Quote from: Hazell on March 14, 2023, 07:21:30 pm
Dr. Strangelove
1964 | War
 The Godfather II
1974 | Crime
Ghostbusters
1984 | Adventure
Bringing Up Baby
1938 | Romance
In the Loop
2009 | Comedy
 
12 Monkeys
1995 | Sci-Fi
One Cut of the Dead
2017 | Horror
Animal Farm
1954 | Animation
Alien
1979 | Wildcard
Banshees of Inisherin
2022 | Wildcard

vs

Classycarra

Quote from: classycarra on March 15, 2023, 10:58:22 pm
The Searchers
1956| Western
The Innocents
1961| Thriller
Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
2004| Adventure
Laura
1944| Drama
Sorry to Bother You
2018| Comedy
The Thing
1982| Sci-Fi
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
1974| Horror
Princess Mononoke
1997| Animation
Sicario
2015| Wildcard
Miller's Crossing
1990| Bonus
 



Match 4:

RobbieRedman

Quote from: RobbieRedman on March 14, 2023, 06:35:21 pm


The Matrix (1999, Cat. 6)
No Country For Old Men (2007, Cat. 2)
Scarface (1983, Cat.4)
Casablanca (1942, Cat. 1)
Singin in the Rain (1952, Cat. 5)
Lawrence of Arabia (1962, Cat 3)
The Exorcist (1973, Cat. 7)
Rango (2011, Cat.8 )
The Hunt (2012, Cat. 9)
Awakenings (Bonus)

vs

Sheer Magnetism

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 15, 2023, 12:29:49 am
Goldfinger
1964| Action

Mulholland Drive
2001| Mystery

House
1977| Fantasy

Sunset Boulevard
1950| Drama

Kind Hearts and Coronets
1949| Comedy

Blade Runner 2049
2017| Sci-Fi

The Shining
1980| Horror
Porco Rosso
1994| Animation

Fight Club
1999| Wildcard

North by Northwest
1959| Bonus
 



Match 5:

telekon

Quote from: telekon on March 15, 2023, 11:21:49 pm
The Revenant
2015 | Western
Fargo
1996 | Thriller
Donnie Darko
2001 | Fantasy
My Neighbor Totoro
1988 | Animation
Metropolis
1927 | Sci-fi
 
Plan 9 from Outer Space
1957 | Horror
Stolen Kisses
1968 | Comedy
Roma
2018 | Wildcard
Mirror
1975 | Drama
Before Sunset
2004 | Bonus


vs

killer-heels

Quote from: Lastrador on March 14, 2023, 10:04:37 pm

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm »
I'm not usually that pleased with my selections but I'm quite happy this time around. Got some standard classics which are terrific and a few less beloved films like In The Loop which is one of my favourite comedies and a couple of films I was turned onto by Rawkites in recent drafts in One Cut of the Dead and Banshees of Inisherin - both of which I instantly loved.

Shame I'm up against such a strong line up - I could easily have picked The Thing, Princess Mononoke and Sorry to Bother You myself.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm »
Banshees was one of my favourite films ever after about half an hour. I just loved it. I voted for it before though.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:16:33 pm »
You can vote for it again :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm »
I meant I picked it before. I'm not voting in this one tonight, I'll do it at work tomorrow when I have more time to think.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:24:32 pm »
Ah I see. I watched it after I saw you picked it in the other draft and like you, loved it immediately. It's definitely overtaken In Bruges as my favourite Martin McDonagh film.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm
I'm not usually that pleased with my selections but I'm quite happy this time around. Got some standard classics which are terrific and a few less beloved films like In The Loop which is one of my favourite comedies and a couple of films I was turned onto by Rawkites in recent drafts in One Cut of the Dead and Banshees of Inisherin - both of which I instantly loved.

Shame I'm up against such a strong line up - I could easily have picked The Thing, Princess Mononoke and Sorry to Bother You myself.
How I feel too - Definitely have Alien and Dr Strangelove safely among my favourites in those categories!

On the off chance you haven't already seen it, 12 Monkeys is at least partly based on La Jetée - a short film in the 60s made using mostly still photos. I've only seen it once years ago, but loved it. Been thinking of getting hold of it for a rewatch recently too, so thanks for spurring me on
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm »
we've got 15 votes between us from 14 voters ;D
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:09:57 am »
I've not voted yet, weighing it up.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:28:47 am »
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Round 1 matches
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:50:10 am »
just found out Deborah Kerr was from Glasgow and educated at Clifton, Bristol (very close to me and more associated with Cary Grant's birthplace), never thought she was a scot, i dont know what i thought but it wasn't that

the beauty of perusing lists, you learn shit

good effort guys, some difficult decisions in this round
