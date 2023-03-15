Was it Warnock?
No one should be pissed off here or t half time .we're not expected to win the tie, this is a free hit.
Klopp's got it right here btw. We're never winning a midfield battle against these (we don't win it against lower end Prem teams) so the only solution is to bypass the midfield and get the ball directly to the forwards.
Trents never played in midfield
Free hit of what? Indica? Sativa? Opium?
Im not complaining about the formation, but I dont think Ancelloti is going to fall for it
No it was the guy in the studio, can't remember his name.
Mark Benstead.
Win this and it's going to fix my erection issue.
Just seen Rhys Williams on the bench - is Nat Phillips injured/not in the squad
Asking the important questions here.
