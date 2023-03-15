« previous next »
Author Topic: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023  (Read 11696 times)

Today at 07:42:55 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:40:55 pm
Was it Warnock? >:(  ;D

No it was the guy in the studio, can't remember his name.
Today at 07:43:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:38:47 pm
No one should be pissed off here or t half time .we're not expected to win the tie, this is a free hit.
Free hit of what?

Indica? Sativa? Opium? Crack?
Today at 07:44:32 pm
How do we reckon the front 4 line up then?

Salah right
Jota left
Nunez up top
&
Gakpo as the 10?
Today at 07:45:32 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:36:40 pm
Klopp's got it right here btw. We're never winning a midfield battle against these (we don't win it against lower end Prem teams) so the only solution is to bypass the midfield and get the ball directly to the forwards.

I for one am 100% in favour of hoofing it up to our forwards, my bigger concern is their midfield running at ours given they have the turning speed of 2 wheelie bins.

But fuck it. He's Jurgen Klopp and I'm not. So let's do this.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Today at 07:46:41 pm
These usually look bad with Modric and Kroos starting together nowadays so hopefully can take advantage of that. They'll be saying similar about our midfield though mind so who knows!
Today at 07:47:32 pm
Clearly looking to press high up here, ceding the midfield in the hope they won't create much. Worth a go I say, what have we got to lose?
Today at 07:47:41 pm
Just as we're about to kick off, Milner will go over to Modric and Kroos and say "Do you guys remember Pogs?".

The reminder of the game will then be 9 v 10, as the three of them reminisce about the 90s.


Clever tactis by Klopp.
Today at 07:47:49 pm
Im not complaining about the formation, but I dont think Ancelloti is going to fall for it
Today at 07:47:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:59:47 pm
Trents never played in midfield

Think he played there away against Chelsea in 17-18, lost 1-0, was not too suited to the position imo, although that what nearly 5 yrs ago.
Today at 07:48:23 pm
Haha mad line up that.
Today at 07:50:05 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 07:43:37 pm
Free hit of what?

Indica? Sativa? Opium?

I'll take all of the above please.
Today at 07:50:18 pm
Jesus. That's a bit tttooooo attacking, no?

I guess hoofing is more of the tactic here considering that midifeld?

Bypassing Madrid's midfield?
Today at 07:50:48 pm
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 07:47:49 pm
Im not complaining about the formation, but I dont think Ancelloti is going to fall for it

Pragmatically speaking I think a fairly stale game ending 1-0 either way or 0-0 is probably the most likely outcome here.
Today at 07:50:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:42:55 pm
No it was the guy in the studio, can't remember his name.

Mark Benstead.
Today at 07:51:01 pm
All we want and can ask for is for us to give it a proper go. Make their life somewhat tough. Were absolutely going to do that, so good on Klopp for saying fuck it
Today at 07:51:35 pm
Quietly confident here. Early goal and we'll be in business
Today at 07:51:39 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:50:56 pm
Mark Benstead.

That's him 👍
Today at 07:52:11 pm
Klopp is going for it. Why the fuck not?!
Today at 07:52:36 pm
Win this and it's going to fix my erection issue.
Today at 07:52:41 pm
Just seen Rhys Williams on the bench - is Nat Phillips injured/not in the squad
Today at 07:53:19 pm
In some ways its good we got the bad news of Hendo and Bajcetic out the way yesterday. Now all we can focus on is the team thats going out there. It's mission impossible but we've made it possible before.

NEVER GIVE UP!

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Today at 07:54:09 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:52:36 pm
Win this and it's going to fix my erection issue.

If we win 1-0 youre stuck with a semi
Today at 07:56:21 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:52:41 pm
Just seen Rhys Williams on the bench - is Nat Phillips injured/not in the squad

Asking the important questions here.
Today at 07:56:32 pm
Let's give them a bloody nose, at least.
Today at 07:57:22 pm
Milly vs Modric. Ouch!
Today at 07:59:11 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:56:21 pm
Asking the important questions here.
;)
Today at 07:59:35 pm
I hate that the Bernabeu became the Bernabayoo, always sounds so wrong though Im sure its right
