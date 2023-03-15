I remember Barcelona, and even with a depleted Liverpool side with did something extraordinary. So you never say never. My heart will always have hope that anything can happen.



My head needs to get there! We stormed out of the blocks at Anfield and built a quick 2-0 lead. But probably the most impressive thing about Real Madrid was how they did not panic. They got their foot on the ball, passed it around, and picked us off. Mercilessly.



We have the weapons in attack to do some damage to them, and I think we will do that, and enjoy some bright moments. Whether that will be enough to win by enough to advance remains to be seen. I cant see it, because we need a whole team, and at the moment the midfield just isnt really there. And thats the one department where there is a clear difference between the sides.



I would love to be wrong. I would love another legendary chapter to be written. I will be watching, and hoping.