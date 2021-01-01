« previous next »
My Gary Lineker Cabinet
My Gary Lineker Cabinet:

Foreign Sec: ..............................,.Hugh Grant
Chancellor: ..................................Martin Lewis
Education: ...................................David Attenborough
Trade & Business: .........................John Henry
Home Sec: ...................................Ian Wright
Health: ........................................Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Culture: .......................................Carol Vorderman
Justice: ....................................... Alan Shearer
Children: ......................................Marcus Rashford
Transport: ....................................Lewis Hamilton
Defence: ......................................Virgil van Dijk
Sport: ..........................................Jurgen Klopp
