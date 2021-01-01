For anyone who wants to complain but cant be arsed, I wrote this, just change the words and order around if you want



I want to complain about the treatment of Gary Lineker. The BBC news bulletins decided that his comments were more noteworthy than controversial Government policy released that day.

This decision was made by the BBC and Chairperson Richard Sharp a former Tory advisor is cowardly. If the BBC are afraid of the Government then it is not impartial and not a functioning state broadcaster

Why has Alan Sugar not been suspended for political bias and racism also posted on twitter.

The BBC must stop being an arm of the Government .

