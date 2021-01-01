« previous next »
To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)

To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Today at 06:48:13 pm
Please do complain here about political bias in the treatment of Gary Lineker. When Andrew Neil and Alan Sugar can make political statments and Lineker cant, theres clear political bias and interference

https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint

We can affect change if we all complain. 

Dont put it off do it.

Fuck the Tories, fuck these vile pieces of shit.  Support the working class heroes we love
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:50:09 pm
I already put 2 complaints in.  ;D

1 for Lineker, one for Attenborough.

I probably should have put more considered thought into what I wrote to be honest rather than a couple of angry sentences!
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:56:51 pm
Elmo! on Today at 06:50:09 pm
I already put 2 complaints in.  ;D

1 for Lineker, one for Attenborough.

I probably should have put more considered thought into what I wrote to be honest rather than a couple of angry sentences!

What did you say Elmo. Im just doing mine now so want to make it as  comprehensive  as possible
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:00:00 pm
TepidT2O on Today at 06:48:13 pm
Please do complain here about political bias in the treatment of Gary Lineker. When Andrew Neil and Alan Sugar can make political statments and Lineker cant, theres clear political bias and interference

https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint

We can affect change if we all complain. 

Dont put it off do it.

Fuck the Tories, fuck these vile pieces of shit.  Support the working class heroes we love

Done. Complained about both situations. Remember to verify your email addresses afterwards everyone.
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:04:55 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:56:51 pm
What did you say Elmo. Im just doing mine now so want to make it as  comprehensive  as possible

Said it was cowardice and asked why the same rule doesn't apply to Alan Sugar.
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:09:05 pm
The key list for me is pikticla influence. Because this would never have happened if hed tweeted support for the policy
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:09:26 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:56:51 pm
What did you say Elmo. Im just doing mine now so want to make it as  comprehensive  as possible
Good man
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:24:21 pm
For anyone who wants to complain but cant be arsed, I wrote this, just change the words and order around if you want

I want to complain about the treatment of Gary Lineker.  The BBC  news bulletins decided that his comments were more noteworthy than controversial Government policy released that day.
This decision was  made by the BBC and Chairperson  Richard Sharp  a former Tory advisor is cowardly.   If the BBC are afraid of the Government then it is not impartial and not a functioning state broadcaster
Why has Alan Sugar not been suspended for political bias and racism also posted on twitter.
The BBC must stop being an arm of the Government .
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #8 on: Today at 07:30:10 pm
Done. Both incidences are shameful from a supposedly neutral public service.
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #9 on: Today at 07:31:34 pm
What choice is everyone using as the reason for complaining?  General BBC option?
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm
reddebs on Today at 07:31:34 pm
What choice is everyone using as the reason for complaining?  General BBC option?

That's the easiest first one to choose. There are more choices later on.
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:35:12 pm
reddebs on Today at 07:31:34 pm
What choice is everyone using as the reason for complaining?  General BBC option?

I did that one
Re: To complain to the BBC (internet terrorists assemble)
Reply #12 on: Today at 07:38:32 pm
Done and dusted.
