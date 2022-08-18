« previous next »
The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans

Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #280 on: Today at 01:38:47 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:05:44 pm
Coventry's best ever kit:



Agreed.

I even bought the Subbuteo version as 'my team's' kit (previously I'd used the Partick Thistle amber & red).

1978 while the World Cup was happening in Argentina (Mario Kempes and all that) my band members, roadies and I held Subbeteo tournaments most evenings (mostly p!ssed off our heads).  ;D

A Red Abroad

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #281 on: Today at 01:42:57 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:38:47 pm
Agreed.

I even bought the Subbuteo version as 'my team's' kit (previously I'd used the Partick Thistle amber & red).

1978 while the World Cup was happening in Argentina (Mario Kempes and all that) my band members, roadies and I held Subbeteo tournaments most evenings (mostly p!ssed off our heads).  ;D

I just remembered. My brother managed to get a Palmero (pink kit) Subbuteo team - he called his team 'New Rose' after the Damned song.

Mad how many memories this thread is triggering.  ;D
Ray K

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #282 on: Today at 02:04:48 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 06:51:45 pm

They famously changed their kit to get around rules on the size of ads.  Ive genuinely never thought about Talbot outside of them sponsoring Coventry, they mightve made the Invacar for all I know.  Dont suppose theyre still going?
Jimmy Hill introduced these kits as Coventry chairman to get around tv sponsorship rules. It backfired when TV companies refused to show them unless they brought out another kit without the big T.

Notice there's no Coventry badge on that shirt too.  That's because Hill tried to rename the club 'Coventry Talbot' as part of the sponsorship deal.

Not all of Jimmy Hill's ideas were good, basically.
A Red Abroad

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #283 on: Today at 03:24:09 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:04:48 pm
Jimmy Hill introduced these kits as Coventry chairman to get around tv sponsorship rules. It backfired when TV companies refused to show them unless they brought out another kit without the big T.

Notice there's no Coventry badge on that shirt too.  That's because Hill tried to rename the club 'Coventry Talbot' as part of the sponsorship deal.

Not all of Jimmy Hill's ideas were good, basically.

Good info. Thank you.

It seems Jimmy was ahead of his time though - Red Bull Leipzig, etc.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #284 on: Today at 04:03:25 pm
My favourite experiences at 'wonky' ground were;


1. Being on holiday in Torquay and going to watch them play big city club Bristol Rovers. At the time the whole ground was open and the Bristol Rovers 'fans', en masse, decided to chase the much smaller Torquay 'massive'. They chased them in a group round the ground and none of the Bristol fans realised that if half of them stopped the Torquay fans would have nowhere to go. Went on for a long time then the Bristol fans gave up, thick bastards.


2. Going watching Huyton RLFC at Alt Road, one copper slowly going around the ground, as he went past the low concrete wall a gang of scallies bunked in behind him. Official attendance probably 187, real attendance 236.
A Red Abroad

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #285 on: Today at 04:05:11 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:03:25 pm
My favourite experiences at 'wonky' ground were;


1. Being on holiday in Torquay and going to watch them play big city club Bristol Rovers. At the time the whole ground was open and the Bristol Rovers 'fans', en masse, decided to chase the much smaller Torquay 'massive'. They chased them in a group round the ground and none of the Bristol fans realised that if half of them stopped the Torquay fans would have nowhere to go. Went on for a long time then the Bristol fans gave up, thick bastards.


2. Going watching Huyton RLFC at Alt Road, one copper slowly going around the ground, as he went past the low concrete wall a gang of scallies bunked in behind him. Official attendance probably 187, real attendance 236.

 ;D
Terry de Niro

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #286 on: Today at 04:46:11 pm
I remember going to Tranmere's Prenton Park in the late 70's for a League Cup match.
Walking up Borough Road with a load of other reds and just as we got past the Prenton Park pub and get a sight of the old Cowsheds and Borough Road Paddock, one lad shouts out "fucking hell, it's a Subbuteo ground".
Rob K

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #287 on: Today at 04:54:20 pm
Edgar street, Hereford:
pre-1974




Now




Someone forgot to use a set square.
A Red Abroad

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #288 on: Today at 05:00:52 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 04:54:20 pm


Someone forgot to use a set square.

 ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #289 on: Today at 05:01:08 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:46:11 pm
I remember going to Tranmere's Prenton Park in the late 70's for a League Cup match.
Walking up Bororough Road with a load of other reds and just as we got past the Prenton Park pub and get a sight of the old Cowsheds and Borough Road Paddock, one lad shouts out "fucking hell, it's a Subbuteo ground".

 ;D
kesey

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #290 on: Today at 05:05:47 pm
meady1981

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #291 on: Today at 05:06:57 pm
Talking of wonky stadiums - how about some wonky fans. If spinal tap did hooligans.
The conviction that Andy Capp says 'I won't take it from a Northerner' makes me laugh every time.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZgLeesmmt-s&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZgLeesmmt-s&amp;ab</a>
kesey

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #292 on: Today at 05:07:33 pm
kesey

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #293 on: Today at 05:08:21 pm
meady1981

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #294 on: Today at 05:12:30 pm
Everton down in that there London

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F71JGPZ6YUM&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F71JGPZ6YUM&amp;ab</a>
meady1981

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Reply #295 on: Today at 05:13:56 pm
Fans in the 60's

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z8W0mnX2TNQ&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z8W0mnX2TNQ&amp;ab</a>
