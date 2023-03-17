« previous next »
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 04:31:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 17, 2023, 03:41:52 pm
I feel like we need more information about Becky's love wig shop.


I bet shes merkin a fortune.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 04:44:34 pm
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 05:27:56 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 16, 2023, 09:35:21 pm
Need more wee blue car photos.

Here ya go!
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 05:28:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 17, 2023, 04:24:52 pm
Its the one with the flat roof.
No lack of tin foil for cooking though.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 05:35:26 pm


Lad in the wheelchair
 

Bad News.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 05:43:49 pm

Love Street, St Mirren, with its half a running track.  I wonder why.  Did they think the 300 metres was going to be the event of the future?
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 07:20:20 pm
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 07:36:53 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on March 16, 2023, 11:35:47 pm
Maybe he was meant to be substitute...
Deserved more recognition  :)

Great stuff as always Meady.
Whole West Ham thing is dodgy as fuck. If I was heavily involved in that that last thing Id be doing would be being an obnoxious twat on TV insisting on being called by an ill deserved, but ultimately meaningless title.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 07:44:21 pm
I don't know if it's nostalgia or a longing for times gone by, but there's something oddly intoxicating about this thread. Feels like I'm peering into an ancient fantasy world, even though it's all still viscerally real and familiar.

Looking at the size and mass of some of those crowds (especially the pre-war ones), I can't help but think - there's no way for any of us to ever know what those grounds would have sounded like, is there? Obviously we can use stories from grandparents and our own match-day experiences to construct it imaginatively, but as modern match-goers, we've no real reference points, do we?

Just think of the scents and smells of the clothes, the cigarettes, the pipe smoke, the body odour, the hair creams, the ale farts, the snuff, the breath mints. Plus the reflections and reverberations of the metals, the sheetings, the hoardings, the tannoys etc. It all would have felt, sounded, smelt, and tasted entirely different to what our senses experience today.

Like many on here, I've experienced many a feisty atmosphere and heard many a sustained roar, but I don't imagine any of it compares to the sound of 80 odd thousand dockers and miners.   
 
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 09:30:32 pm
Some Locals:-

Marine FC


St Helens Town FC (Gone Now)


Skem United


South Liverpool (Circa 1980?) - Love this picture!


Wigan Athletic at Springfield Park (Gone Now - circa 80s?)










Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 09:37:31 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on March 17, 2023, 11:00:39 am
Pretty wild thinking about it. Wonder if they could get the wifi in the cage.


Hahaha, that's one of the pictures I was on about. Fucking state of that. As I said though, can't imagine it's too much better in 2023
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 09:58:26 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 17, 2023, 09:30:32 pm




South Liverpool (Circa 1980?) - Love this picture!














Yer man having a wazz on the verge...
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 10:03:36 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on March 17, 2023, 09:58:26 pm
Yer man having a wazz on the verge...

Assumed he was just a train spotter, acting quite normally by his own standrards!
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 11:02:10 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March 17, 2023, 07:44:21 pm
I don't know if it's nostalgia or a longing for times gone by, but there's something oddly intoxicating about this thread. Feels like I'm peering into an ancient fantasy world, even though it's all still viscerally real and familiar.

Looking at the size and mass of some of those crowds (especially the pre-war ones), I can't help but think - there's no way for any of us to ever know what those grounds would have sounded like, is there? Obviously we can use stories from grandparents and our own match-day experiences to construct it imaginatively, but as modern match-goers, we've no real reference points, do we?

Just think of the scents and smells of the clothes, the cigarettes, the pipe smoke, the body odour, the hair creams, the ale farts, the snuff, the breath mints. Plus the reflections and reverberations of the metals, the sheetings, the hoardings, the tannoys etc. It all would have felt, sounded, smelt, and tasted entirely different to what our senses experience today.

Like many on here, I've experienced many a feisty atmosphere and heard many a sustained roar, but I don't imagine any of it compares to the sound of 80 odd thousand dockers and miners.
What a post.  And then going even further back, the very earliest crowds, what was that like?  How did they behave, were they even partisan?  Conceivably it wasnt that different, Ive definitely read about Preston North End having something of a crew in the 1890s, fighting at train stations and so forth.  Then there was the Scottish Cup Final that got rioted off in 1909, what the hell would the crowd dynamic be on a day like that?

But being at the White Horse Final, or one of the Victorian ones at Crystal Palace, I cant even imagine it without getting confused with some other Victoriana like belle époque Paris or a Thomas Hardy novel.  I feel like Im straying from the truth somewhat.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 11:05:44 pm
Quote from: Iska on March 17, 2023, 11:02:10 pm
What a post.  And then going even further back, the very earliest crowds, what was that like?  How did they behave, were they even partisan?  Conceivably it wasnt that different, Ive definitely read about Preston North End having something of a crew in the 1890s, fighting at train stations and so forth.  Then there was the Scottish Cup Final that got rioted off in 1909, what the hell would the crowd dynamic be on a day like that?

But being at the White Horse Final, or one of the Victorian ones at Crystal Palace, I cant even imagine it without getting confused with some other Victoriana like belle époque Paris or a Thomas Hardy novel.  I feel like Im straying from the truth somewhat.

The fucking Mayor of Casterbridge owning a football club. Its just not right. Sportswashing prick.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 17, 2023, 11:18:18 pm
Hey if he announces Jude Bellingham the Obscure I dont care what hes made his money in
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 10:07:13 am
Cardiff City 57,893 v Arsenal  On 22 April 1953, at Ninian Park, in Division One. I assume the people sat on top of those houses are not counted in the 'official' number?  :-\


Sheffield United 59,555 v Sheffield Wednesday  On 15 January 1927, at Bramall Lane, in Division One.


Birmingham City 60,250 v Aston Villa  On 23 November 1935, at St Andrews, in Division One.

West Bromwich Albion 60,945 v Wolverhampton Wanderers  On 4 March 1950, at the Hawthorns, in Division One.


Everton 78,299 v Liverpool  On 18 September 1948, at Goodison Park, in Division One.


Manchester City 79,491 v Arsenal  On 23 February 1935, at Maine Road, in Division One.




Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 10:14:39 am
Quote from: meady1981 on March 14, 2023, 03:09:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab</a>

Is that counted as a 'stramash' in the penalty area?
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 10:14:51 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 18, 2023, 10:07:13 am
Cardiff City 57,893 v Arsenal  On 22 April 1953, at Ninian Park, in Division One. I assume the people sat on top of those houses are not counted in the 'official' number?  :-\


Sheffield United 59,555 v Sheffield Wednesday  On 15 January 1927, at Bramall Lane, in Division One.


Birmingham City 60,250 v Aston Villa  On 23 November 1935, at St Andrews, in Division One.

West Bromwich Albion 60,945 v Wolverhampton Wanderers  On 4 March 1950, at the Hawthorns, in Division One.


Everton 78,299 v Liverpool  On 18 September 1948, at Goodison Park, in Division One.


Manchester City 79,491 v Arsenal  On 23 February 1935, at Maine Road, in Division One.






Think they couldve squeezed a few more into those games
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 10:43:34 am
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 10:47:22 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 18, 2023, 10:43:34 am




Bet the guy in the car at the back loves that bizzie.  ;D
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 11:20:59 am
Those invacars. I got locked out at Chelsea away in the FA Cup 1982. I got in at three quarter time and ended up on the side of the pitch leaning on one of those. We lost 2-0 which was a real shock at the time.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 02:25:35 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 18, 2023, 10:43:34 am
The Invacar!!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invacar




Strangely enough, I think the lad taking the corner is Willie Carr. He of the famed free kick routine (against Everton I think)
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 05:57:50 pm
Quote from: Stubbins on March 18, 2023, 02:25:35 pm
Strangely enough, I think the lad taking the corner is Willie Carr. He of the famed free kick routine (against Everton I think)

For Coventry IIRC?
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 06:21:41 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 18, 2023, 05:57:50 pm
For Coventry IIRC?

yes willie Carr flicked it up for Ernie Hunt to volley it in
every kid in the land tried to copy it for weeks after
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
March 18, 2023, 07:00:22 pm
Quote from: oldman on March 18, 2023, 06:21:41 pm
yes willie Carr flicked it up for Ernie Hunt to volley it in
every kid in the land tried to copy it for weeks after

He did it with both heels.  the rules were changed soon after, saying that Carr had, technically, played the ball twice.  Only team to concede a goal like that, another Everton first.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 05:41:08 pm
I always remember that free kick cos there was a cartoon/drawing explaining it in Shoot magazine.
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm
Found it...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ro5jIT_tvZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ro5jIT_tvZ0</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ro5jIT_tvZ0
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 06:02:32 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm
Found it...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ro5jIT_tvZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ro5jIT_tvZ0</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ro5jIT_tvZ0

Playing in the same coloured kit as the Invacar's! Were they sponsored by them by any chance?
 ;D
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Yesterday at 06:51:45 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:02:32 pm
Playing in the same coloured kit as the Invacar's! Were they sponsored by them by any chance?
 ;D

They famously changed their kit to get around rules on the size of ads.  Ive genuinely never thought about Talbot outside of them sponsoring Coventry, they mightve made the Invacar for all I know.  Dont suppose theyre still going?
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
Today at 12:20:27 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 17, 2023, 03:41:52 pm
I feel like we need more information about Becky's love wig shop.

Not to mention the Raw Dykes
