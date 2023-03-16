I don't know if it's nostalgia or a longing for times gone by, but there's something oddly intoxicating about this thread. Feels like I'm peering into an ancient fantasy world, even though it's all still viscerally real and familiar.



Looking at the size and mass of some of those crowds (especially the pre-war ones), I can't help but think - there's no way for any of us to ever know what those grounds would have sounded like, is there? Obviously we can use stories from grandparents and our own match-day experiences to construct it imaginatively, but as modern match-goers, we've no real reference points, do we?



Just think of the scents and smells of the clothes, the cigarettes, the pipe smoke, the body odour, the hair creams, the ale farts, the snuff, the breath mints. Plus the reflections and reverberations of the metals, the sheetings, the hoardings, the tannoys etc. It all would have felt, sounded, smelt, and tasted entirely different to what our senses experience today.



Like many on here, I've experienced many a feisty atmosphere and heard many a sustained roar, but I don't imagine any of it compares to the sound of 80 odd thousand dockers and miners.

