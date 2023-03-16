« previous next »
Author Topic: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans  (Read 5797 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 04:31:13 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:41:52 pm
I feel like we need more information about Becky's love wig shop.


I bet shes merkin a fortune.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 04:44:34 pm »
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 05:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 16, 2023, 09:35:21 pm
Need more wee blue car photos.

Here ya go!
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • Truthiness
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 05:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:24:52 pm
Its the one with the flat roof.
No lack of tin foil for cooking though.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 05:35:26 pm »


Lad in the wheelchair
 

Bad News.
Offline Iska

  • The only club that matters
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 05:43:49 pm »

Love Street, St Mirren, with its half a running track.  I wonder why.  Did they think the 300 metres was going to be the event of the future?
Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 07:20:20 pm »
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 07:36:53 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 16, 2023, 11:35:47 pm
Maybe he was meant to be substitute...
Deserved more recognition  :)

Great stuff as always Meady.
Whole West Ham thing is dodgy as fuck. If I was heavily involved in that that last thing Id be doing would be being an obnoxious twat on TV insisting on being called by an ill deserved, but ultimately meaningless title.
Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 07:44:21 pm »
I don't know if it's nostalgia or a longing for times gone by, but there's something oddly intoxicating about this thread. Feels like I'm peering into an ancient fantasy world, even though it's all still viscerally real and familiar.

Looking at the size and mass of some of those crowds (especially the pre-war ones), I can't help but think - there's no way for any of us to ever know what those grounds would have sounded like, is there? Obviously we can use stories from grandparents and our own match-day experiences to construct it imaginatively, but as modern match-goers, we've no real reference points, do we?

Just think of the scents and smells of the clothes, the cigarettes, the pipe smoke, the body odour, the hair creams, the ale farts, the snuff, the breath mints. Plus the reflections and reverberations of the metals, the sheetings, the hoardings, the tannoys etc. It all would have felt, sounded, smelt, and tasted entirely different to what our senses experience today.

Like many on here, I've experienced many a feisty atmosphere and heard many a sustained roar, but I don't imagine any of it compares to the sound of 80 odd thousand dockers and miners.   
 
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:30:32 pm »
Some Locals:-

Marine FC


St Helens Town FC (Gone Now)


Skem United


South Liverpool (Circa 1980?) - Love this picture!


Wigan Athletic at Springfield Park (Gone Now - circa 80s?)










Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:37:31 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:00:39 am
Pretty wild thinking about it. Wonder if they could get the wifi in the cage.


Hahaha, that's one of the pictures I was on about. Fucking state of that. As I said though, can't imagine it's too much better in 2023
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:30:32 pm




South Liverpool (Circa 1980?) - Love this picture!














Yer man having a wazz on the verge...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm
Yer man having a wazz on the verge...

Assumed he was just a train spotter, acting quite normally by his own standrards!
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Iska

  • The only club that matters
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:44:21 pm
I don't know if it's nostalgia or a longing for times gone by, but there's something oddly intoxicating about this thread. Feels like I'm peering into an ancient fantasy world, even though it's all still viscerally real and familiar.

Looking at the size and mass of some of those crowds (especially the pre-war ones), I can't help but think - there's no way for any of us to ever know what those grounds would have sounded like, is there? Obviously we can use stories from grandparents and our own match-day experiences to construct it imaginatively, but as modern match-goers, we've no real reference points, do we?

Just think of the scents and smells of the clothes, the cigarettes, the pipe smoke, the body odour, the hair creams, the ale farts, the snuff, the breath mints. Plus the reflections and reverberations of the metals, the sheetings, the hoardings, the tannoys etc. It all would have felt, sounded, smelt, and tasted entirely different to what our senses experience today.

Like many on here, I've experienced many a feisty atmosphere and heard many a sustained roar, but I don't imagine any of it compares to the sound of 80 odd thousand dockers and miners.
What a post.  And then going even further back, the very earliest crowds, what was that like?  How did they behave, were they even partisan?  Conceivably it wasnt that different, Ive definitely read about Preston North End having something of a crew in the 1890s, fighting at train stations and so forth.  Then there was the Scottish Cup Final that got rioted off in 1909, what the hell would the crowd dynamic be on a day like that?

But being at the White Horse Final, or one of the Victorian ones at Crystal Palace, I cant even imagine it without getting confused with some other Victoriana like belle époque Paris or a Thomas Hardy novel.  I feel like Im straying from the truth somewhat.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
What a post.  And then going even further back, the very earliest crowds, what was that like?  How did they behave, were they even partisan?  Conceivably it wasnt that different, Ive definitely read about Preston North End having something of a crew in the 1890s, fighting at train stations and so forth.  Then there was the Scottish Cup Final that got rioted off in 1909, what the hell would the crowd dynamic be on a day like that?

But being at the White Horse Final, or one of the Victorian ones at Crystal Palace, I cant even imagine it without getting confused with some other Victoriana like belle époque Paris or a Thomas Hardy novel.  I feel like Im straying from the truth somewhat.

The fucking Mayor of Casterbridge owning a football club. Its just not right. Sportswashing prick.
Offline Iska

  • The only club that matters
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm »
Hey if he announces Jude Bellingham the Obscure I dont care what hes made his money in
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #256 on: Today at 10:07:13 am »
Cardiff City 57,893 v Arsenal  On 22 April 1953, at Ninian Park, in Division One. I assume the people sat on top of those houses are not counted in the 'official' number?  :-\


Sheffield United 59,555 v Sheffield Wednesday  On 15 January 1927, at Bramall Lane, in Division One.


Birmingham City 60,250 v Aston Villa  On 23 November 1935, at St Andrews, in Division One.

West Bromwich Albion 60,945 v Wolverhampton Wanderers  On 4 March 1950, at the Hawthorns, in Division One.


Everton 78,299 v Liverpool  On 18 September 1948, at Goodison Park, in Division One.


Manchester City 79,491 v Arsenal  On 23 February 1935, at Maine Road, in Division One.




Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #257 on: Today at 10:14:39 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 14, 2023, 03:09:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFxPBgvc4Yc&amp;ab</a>

Is that counted as a 'stramash' in the penalty area?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TSC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Good Old Days - Wonderful wonky stadiums and fans
« Reply #258 on: Today at 10:14:51 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:07:13 am
Cardiff City 57,893 v Arsenal  On 22 April 1953, at Ninian Park, in Division One. I assume the people sat on top of those houses are not counted in the 'official' number?  :-\


Sheffield United 59,555 v Sheffield Wednesday  On 15 January 1927, at Bramall Lane, in Division One.


Birmingham City 60,250 v Aston Villa  On 23 November 1935, at St Andrews, in Division One.

West Bromwich Albion 60,945 v Wolverhampton Wanderers  On 4 March 1950, at the Hawthorns, in Division One.


Everton 78,299 v Liverpool  On 18 September 1948, at Goodison Park, in Division One.


Manchester City 79,491 v Arsenal  On 23 February 1935, at Maine Road, in Division One.






Think they couldve squeezed a few more into those games
