Probably the wonkiest of the lot.The Nest - Norwich's old ground'Mis-hit passes, crosses and shots would regularly come pinging back off the wall and into the startled faces of the participants. Many a player would clatter into the big concrete menace while running at full pelt. Teams were instructed to keep their wits about them while taking corners, as at one point the chalk below one edge of the pitch gave way and had to be bolstered under the turf with railway sleepers. But the 22 men on the pitch had it easy compared with the spectators. In 1922 a barrier on top of the cliff capitulated, sending scores of fans tumbling down on to the pitch. It was a miracle there were no serious injuries, never mind deaths'.