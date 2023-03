Going through a bit of a wibbly wobbly time at the moment - no idea why.. but during my wibbly times with a pint, picking up stuff from years ago as in specific years and listening to that.... It's great isn't it? I remember all the stuff that was going on when listening to stuff - especially when you go for a few in the same year - brings all those you've lost back and brings back stuff you did and place you went. Your own personal time machine