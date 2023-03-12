The bit I struggle with is why so many people now feel the need to "identify" as this that or the other.



I feel the need to identify myself because I'm opposed to racists, xenophobes, far-right dicked, nazis and the like. I suppose that if you don't care about anything then there is no need to oppose anything.I do quite a lot of reading (Probably hard to believe with my shit posts on here) and all that reading is setting off several alarm bells. As my grandads were both involved with World War II and my great-grandads before them in previous wars, I was fascinated with the way the story began and the background events and politics of the situation. I have read an awful lot of the buildup and especially the domino effect that can scale with the situation across different ethno- and geographical areas.I find a lot of the language and actions of not just the UK government at this time to be alarming, but the actions of others acters in the local, regional and global spheres. Russia is in an actual war with some rumblings that this might expand, China is flexing its muscles, overriding directives about their new islands and building forces up against Taiwan and potentially the US who are responding in kind. Australia and a few other nations are going on alert, North Korea is in the background, there are more rumblings in Pakistan and India and a raising of tensions and we have the UK which is seemingly on a similar course to other right-wing countries that have fallen to this in Europe over the last few decades.I get that people saying going on Marches or protesting or making your view heard or even reacting on Social Media is futile, but is silence better?