I didn't actually catch the race as was driving , did he nick it right at the end? I won't celebrate yet.



Thought No ordinary Joe had it sewn up jumping the last, Iroko looked beat but Jockey managed to get a tremendous run out of him half way up the run in. came storming through to win.replay belowCongrats Aedge. fantastic picking.Thanks for running this again Pete, had a stinker in the comp but finished slightly up betting, weird, felt ive had better Cheltenhams and lost, few winners I did get pulled me out of the s...