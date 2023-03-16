Thanks! Just seen the draw after fiddling with all that code, gonna be tough to get through! Good luck either way!



Yeah well put. Definitely won't be to everyone's taste, but I really enjoyed it for it's breakthrough Afro-Surrealism and sense of humour - rare to have a film relate to contemporary politics in an original way, without being too on the nose/boring



[edit] just clocked we both went political in our comedy pick - looking forward to all the (near impossible) matchup decisions to vote on



Sorry to Bother You is definitely different but still packs a punch, and all the better for it.Yeah, I don't know how many people have seen In The Loop but I love it; I know they're considered 'classics' but that and Four Lions are two of my favourite comedies of all time.