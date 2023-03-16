« previous next »
Offline telekon

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #640 on: March 16, 2023, 04:20:37 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #641 on: March 16, 2023, 05:21:31 pm »
I thought I posted my team. Fucks Sakes!  ;D
Offline Lastrador

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #642 on: March 16, 2023, 06:18:09 pm »
Are we waiting for someone or what?
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #643 on: March 16, 2023, 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on March 16, 2023, 06:18:09 pm
Are we waiting for someone or what?

Samie. And he wants to get rid of newbies on the forum.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #644 on: March 16, 2023, 06:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 16, 2023, 06:19:57 pm
Samie. And he wants to get rid of newbies on the forum.
Oh, that fucker.

Stop lobbying for bans, and post your lineup, you kebab-eating bully.
Offline Samie

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #645 on: March 16, 2023, 06:34:57 pm »
My posters are on my laptop and I'm using my phone currently.  ;D

I can just list them now.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #646 on: March 16, 2023, 06:40:50 pm »
War- Apocalypse Now (1979)

Crime- The Untouchables (1987)

Sci-Fi- Interstellar (2014)

Romance- Gone With The Wind (pre-1950's)

Animation-Shrek 2 (2004)

Comedy- Rush Hour (1998)

Horror/B &W- Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

Wildcard 1- Hero (2002)

Wildcard 2- Excalibur (1981)
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #647 on: March 16, 2023, 06:41:28 pm »
Happy to wait for you if you can post it later tonight?
Offline Samie

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #648 on: March 16, 2023, 06:42:36 pm »
Just take them mate. Not like I;m going to win.  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #649 on: March 16, 2023, 06:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 16, 2023, 06:42:36 pm
Just take them mate. Not like I;m going to win.  ;D

Offline Lastrador

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #650 on: March 16, 2023, 06:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 16, 2023, 06:40:50 pm
War- Apocalypse Now (1979)

Crime- The Untouchables (1987)

Sci-Fi- Interstellar (2014)

Romance- Gone With The Wind (pre-1950's)

Animation-Shrek 2 (2004)

Comedy- Rush Hour (1998)

Horror/B &W- Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

Wildcard 1- Hero (2002)

Wildcard 2- Excalibur (1981)
Aren't you one short? No adventure/fantasy pick.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #651 on: March 16, 2023, 07:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on March 16, 2023, 06:48:04 pm
Aren't you one short? No adventure/fantasy pick.

And no 60s pick!
Offline classycarra

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #652 on: March 16, 2023, 07:18:00 pm »
is this the missing one?
Quote from: Samie on March 10, 2023, 01:53:26 pm
Crime )10's)-  THE TOWN

didn't see the untouchables, was that from the last draft?
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #653 on: March 16, 2023, 07:34:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March 16, 2023, 07:18:00 pm
is this the missing one?
didn't see the untouchables, was that from the last draft?

He stole that from my 80s draft list, mate. The next original idea he has will be the first.
Offline classycarra

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #654 on: March 16, 2023, 07:43:50 pm »
come on in Samie, don't mind us
Online Chakan

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #655 on: March 16, 2023, 07:48:57 pm »
Did Samie fuck up? Do we get to pick a movie for him?
Online Draex

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #656 on: March 16, 2023, 07:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2023, 07:48:57 pm
Did Samie fuck up? Do we get to pick a movie for him?

Online Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #657 on: March 16, 2023, 08:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2023, 07:48:57 pm
Did Samie fuck up? Do we get to pick a movie for him?

I think this means we all get another wildcard  :D
Online Betty Blue

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #658 on: March 16, 2023, 08:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 16, 2023, 07:48:57 pm
Did Samie fuck up? Do we get to pick a movie for him?

A few that fulfill all the missing criteria -

Carry On Up the Khyber (1968) - Adventure



The Vengeance of She (1968) - Fantasy



Son of Godzilla (1967) - Adventure

Offline Samie

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #659 on: March 16, 2023, 08:33:05 pm »
Fucks Sakes!  ;D

I'll take whatever.  :wave
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #660 on: March 16, 2023, 09:27:00 pm »
Fuck sake Samie.

Just when I see those 60s posters, I did think about Barbarella,  but I must confess I haven't seen it in a long long time. I take it people think it is shit now.
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #661 on: March 16, 2023, 09:41:07 pm »
First round of matches up:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353897.new#new

I've moved Samie and Chakan's match to tomorrow while we deal with his incompetence.
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #662 on: March 16, 2023, 09:50:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March 15, 2023, 11:12:42 pm
Thanks! Just seen the draw after fiddling with all that code, gonna be tough to get through! Good luck either way!

Yeah well put. Definitely won't be to everyone's taste, but I really enjoyed it for it's breakthrough Afro-Surrealism and sense of humour - rare to have a film relate to contemporary politics in an original way, without being too on the nose/boring

[edit] just clocked we both went political in our comedy pick - looking forward to all the (near impossible) matchup decisions to vote on

Sorry to Bother You is definitely different but still packs a punch, and all the better for it.

Yeah, I don't know how many people have seen In The Loop but I love it; I know they're considered 'classics' but that and Four Lions are two of my favourite comedies of all time.
Offline Samie

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #663 on: March 16, 2023, 09:50:45 pm »
 ;D

I've posted a link to the Film Thread too mate.  :wave
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #664 on: March 16, 2023, 10:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 16, 2023, 09:50:45 pm
;D

I've posted a link to the Film Thread too mate.  :wave

Thanks mate.
Offline telekon

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #665 on: March 16, 2023, 10:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on March 16, 2023, 08:17:14 pm
A few that fulfill all the missing criteria -

The Vengeance of She (1968) - Fantasy




The answer to the question "why are there no female director's in the draft?". The industry that created that, kin ell.
Offline classycarra

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #666 on: March 16, 2023, 10:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 16, 2023, 09:50:25 pm
Sorry to Bother You is definitely different but still packs a punch, and all the better for it.

Yeah, I don't know how many people have seen In The Loop but I love it; I know they're considered 'classics' but that and Four Lions are two of my favourite comedies of all time.
I really like In The Loop too, but yeah same for me Four Lions is definitely a favourite (and a wonder, in how it was made). Had it on my Comedy short list but was in the wrong decade sadly!
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 04:15:20 pm »
Did we sort out Samie's team? If not, I'll make an executive decision.
Online Hazell

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #668 on: Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm »
Final team then:

Quote from: Samie on March 16, 2023, 06:40:50 pm
War- Apocalypse Now (1979)

Crime- The Untouchables (1987)

Adventure - The Vengeance of She (1968)

Sci-Fi- Interstellar (2014)

Romance- Gone With The Wind (pre-1950's)

Animation-Shrek 2 (2004)

Comedy- Rush Hour (1998)

Horror/B &W- Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

Wildcard 1- Hero (2002)

Wildcard 2- Excalibur (1981)

Will get the second round of matches up shortly.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #669 on: Today at 03:47:13 pm »
« Reply #669 on: Today at 03:47:13 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on March 15, 2023, 05:40:47 pm
I agree. You have tremendous taste. I am a little distressed that I am invisible to you as well, but shit happens.

I picked that in an earlier draft, so I couldn't in this one.
I voted for you, stop being so needy. You dont need validation from a complete stranger, do you. ;) ;D
Online red mongoose

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) Movie Draft - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #670 on: Today at 08:59:12 pm »
« Reply #670 on: Today at 08:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:47:13 pm
I voted for you, stop being so needy. You dont need validation from a complete stranger, do you. ;) ;D

You are the best alt I could have ever asked for  ;D
