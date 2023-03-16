Ahem
Are we waiting for someone or what?
Samie. And he wants to get rid of newbies on the forum.
Just take them mate. Not like I;m going to win.
War- Apocalypse Now (1979)Crime- The Untouchables (1987)Sci-Fi- Interstellar (2014) Romance- Gone With The Wind (pre-1950's)Animation-Shrek 2 (2004)Comedy- Rush Hour (1998)Horror/B &W- Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)Wildcard 1- Hero (2002)Wildcard 2- Excalibur (1981)
Aren't you one short? No adventure/fantasy pick.
Crime )10's)- THE TOWN
is this the missing one?didn't see the untouchables, was that from the last draft?
Did Samie fuck up? Do we get to pick a movie for him?
Thanks! Just seen the draw after fiddling with all that code, gonna be tough to get through! Good luck either way!Yeah well put. Definitely won't be to everyone's taste, but I really enjoyed it for it's breakthrough Afro-Surrealism and sense of humour - rare to have a film relate to contemporary politics in an original way, without being too on the nose/boring [edit] just clocked we both went political in our comedy pick - looking forward to all the (near impossible) matchup decisions to vote on
I've posted a link to the Film Thread too mate.
A few that fulfill all the missing criteria -The Vengeance of She (1968) - Fantasy
Sorry to Bother You is definitely different but still packs a punch, and all the better for it.Yeah, I don't know how many people have seen In The Loop but I love it; I know they're considered 'classics' but that and Four Lions are two of my favourite comedies of all time.
War- Apocalypse Now (1979)Crime- The Untouchables (1987)Adventure - The Vengeance of She (1968)Sci-Fi- Interstellar (2014) Romance- Gone With The Wind (pre-1950's)Animation-Shrek 2 (2004)Comedy- Rush Hour (1998)Horror/B &W- Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)Wildcard 1- Hero (2002)Wildcard 2- Excalibur (1981)
I agree. You have tremendous taste. I am a little distressed that I am invisible to you as well, but shit happens.I picked that in an earlier draft, so I couldn't in this one.
I voted for you, stop being so needy. You dont need validation from a complete stranger, do you.
