« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm  (Read 3686 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:32:05 pm »
Post-embargo presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_grkZ-FlQoI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_grkZ-FlQoI</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_grkZ-FlQoI

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:15:03 pm
Love it!!!  ;D


(I'm less convinced).  :)

Better fans, better ground (thanks be to John), better players man for man in each position, similar league form, crowd effect, and probably favourable referee.

Well be absolutely more than fine.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
Better fans, better ground (thanks be to John), better players man for man in each position, similar league form, crowd effect, and probably favourable referee.

Well be absolutely more than fine.

 :)

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,968
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm »
We literally have nothing to lose, very few are expecting us to get anything from the game, all the pressure is on them.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:11:06 pm
We literally have nothing to lose, very few are expecting us to get anything from the game, all the pressure is on them.

Correct you have the likes of Rio and Butt yapping away about how they are better than us (true league table doesnt lie) but its very rarely a great game.

At home we are not easy to beat even though we havent been great its that prick on VAR who worries me more than the ref.
Logged

Offline Fernando

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm »
Haven't seen Jurgen so relaxed for a while.
I'm feeling even more confident now.
What a character. Up there with Clough albeit in completely different ways.
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm »
Quote from: RedMan89 on Yesterday at 07:34:43 pm
The first time in a long time that were going into this game as the underdogs.

No, we aren't.  The bookies make us favourites (just) and they rarely get it wrong.
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:21:21 am »
The Firmino news has pumped me up in both a horribly sad and a horribly optimistic way, but I don't know for what! Nunez Jota Salah please deliver me.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United, March 5, 4.30pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:36:02 am »
Watching them the other day, Ten Hag has improved their defence, well drilled and everyone knows their role.

Want to see how Nunez does against Bissaka  :lickin :wave Gakpo to score too.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 