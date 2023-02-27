I qualify as a gay people. I couldn't care less if an actor in a gay role is gay themselves. I know gay people who think the same. I know other gay people who think it shouldn't be happening. They usually say so for one of two reasons.



The first is that a gay actor = a more authentic performance. I personally think that's nonsense, some of the worst efforts I've seen were from gay actors. For me, more authentic end products come about from having the gay people behind the camera. Especially in writing roles.



The second reason has kind of been touched upon already but the framing is a little off. When people advocate for gay actors in gay roles in an 'actor managing to be cast' sense, it's less to do with getting the gay actors who are already knocking about into roles and more about creating opportunities for lesser known, or even brand-new actors to be cast when they might otherwise never be managing to. Same as when people advocate for any minority actor to be matched up with a minority role. Say you have the gay actor who is being overlooked for the straight roles, who then can't get even the gay roles because the straight actors have those too. The argument is then one of the gay roles being left for the gay actors so they can get work/their big break. I don't think it's wrong, I don't think it's right. I do think the better solution is to just have more gay roles to go around. Increased representation comes from an increase in stories being told.