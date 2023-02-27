A gripe across the pond you dont hear in the uk is our actors playing americans, the fact is british actors are of a better quality and can produce more on set due to different training styles. Look at american dramas packed to the gills with uk and irish talent.
Damien lewis, dominic west, ruth wilson, idris alba, aiden gillian, christian bale, daniel day lewis, cillian murphey, naomi ackie , john boyega, hugh laurie, brian cox, colm meaney, colin farrell, liam neeson Gabriel byrne, zawe ashton, micheal fassenbender, tom hardy, cumberbatch, gary oldman, jeremy irons , the kid in the last of us etc
Compare that to american actors playing british roles. Very rarely happens,green street aside.
I have no idea on the sexuality of any of the above , frankly its irrelevant they are all of the highest quality and thats what gets them in the door and what matters.
Point is i suppose is best actor available regardless, football is a meritocracy and our best ever side had no scousers in it,nobody was arsed as what we watched was terrific.