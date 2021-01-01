« previous next »
Author Topic: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool  (Read 1765 times)

Online Santiago

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #160 on: Today at 08:46:18 pm »
Interesting to see how people are influenced by the shit commentary. Never a yellow in the first place for Naby and they've been diving all over the place everytime he gets near
Online BER

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #161 on: Today at 08:46:19 pm »
it's not the defense or the midfield, it's fucking both.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #162 on: Today at 08:46:36 pm »
Reckon Keita will be off for Fabinho or Elliott.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #163 on: Today at 08:46:44 pm »
Elliot replacing Keita
Online RK7

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #164 on: Today at 08:46:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:42:43 pm
I believe the lack of legs is affecting the back line yes, otherwise how come so many mistakes by players are being made. Trent  has made two today, Alisson had to take evasive action to get Matip out of trouble. You think everything is fine do you?

I don't believe we were under constant pressure in that half no, its a silly statement to justify a point regards midfield legs, yes we need to Improve the midfield but to imply  matip air kicking the ball or Trent not making a simple 5 yard pass is down to the MF today is wrong, so wrong
Online Draex

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:45:20 pm
The hypocrisy of throwing the midfield players under the bus to defend the likes of Gomez is bizarre.

You can make a salient point about the defence not being protected which means the defence has less protection but that doesn't excuse certain players not doing the basics.

Gomez isnt playing Al.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:46:55 pm »
Quote from: mainone on Today at 08:45:31 pm
fuck off  na yorha 2b
You haven't sustained a recent head injury by any chance?
Online jillc

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:46:13 pm
I dont think anyone thinks the back line is fine but it might hint that midfield and defence are in for a major rebuild over the next few windows.

I think everyone is aware of that.  :)
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:47:06 pm »
Someone seems desperate to be banned.
Online Coolie High

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:47:10 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:40:42 pm
You actually believe that don't you...

Why wouldn't she? When its true.
Online TALBERT

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:47:11 pm »
Firminho and Bajectic

On please
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm »
Elliot coming on.
Online koptommy93

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:47:38 pm »
The Mcspicy is shite
Online Cesar

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
What's a na yorha 2b
Online CS111

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 08:44:31 pm
Father Trent and Father Joel need to stop that kind of thing. Craggy Island are still in this, maybe  need to get Father Jack ready to twat the pair of gobshites.
They do all look like they've had a DRINK !!
Online TALBERT

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:47:51 pm »
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:48:00 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:41:48 pm
I know someone that works at St Mary's College and they (Trent's former teacher) was asked about him just general football chat and him looking off and he said he looks like he hasn't changed since school, sulking etc. Used to refuse to play for the school team if he couldn't get his own way.
Apologies if Ive missed it, but why wait until now to tell us this?
You could have chosen when we won the league. You could have chosen to tell us in one of our other 90+ point seasons, or the seasons we reached the CL final. Or even last season.
So why now? Again, apologies if Ive missed your previous warnings about his corrosive attitude?
Offline Pistolero

Re: Half time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #177 on: Today at 08:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 08:47:47 pm
What's a na yorha 2b

You dont want to know...
